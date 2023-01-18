ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 3

Related
CBS DFW

Attorneys for Texas death row inmate say comedy special contributed to death sentence, want the Supreme Court to review

BRYAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Attorneys for a College Station man are asking the Supreme Court of the United States to review the constitutionality of his death sentence, after footage from a comedy special hosted at Brazos County Jail was used to sentence him. At the time of filming, Gabriel Hall was in the Brazos County Jail for attacking a couple in their College Station home. In 2011, Hall was convicted for shooting, stabbing, and eventually killing Edwin Shaar. Linda Shaar, survived the brutal attack. Hall was 18 at the time.In 2015, the jail gave Comedy Central permission to film a video...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
105.5 The Fan

VIDEO: What in the World is Going On in the Woods of Idaho?

Idaho is known for a lot of things - amazing food, mountains, finger steaks, and yes... Bigfoot. While there are a lot of theories as to where Bigfoot is lurking in the Treasure Valley, there is one video floating around on the internet that seemingly shows where Bigfoot either lived... or where he attacked.
IDAHO STATE
Lootpress

New bill would increase speed limits to 80 mph on interstates

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – If one West Virginia State Senator can convince his colleagues, you might be able to drive faster on Interstates throughout the state. Republican Senator Robert Karnes, representing the 11 district, has proposed Senate Bill 34. Senate Bill 34 would change the speed limit from 70 mph to 80 mph on interstate highways and four-lane limited access highways in West Virginia.
UTAH STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho senator unsuccessfully tries to remove rape and incest abortion exemptions

BOISE — In four pieces of proposed legislation, Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, sought to change the state’s abortion laws, remove requirements for public works contractors to provide bathrooms that align with gender identity, and strengthen the state’s “Stand Your Ground” laws; the one proposal of his that the Senate State Affairs Committee members did not vote to introduce would have removed rape and incest exemptions from Idaho’s abortion bans. Speaking on Martin Luther King Jr. Day/Idaho Human Rights Day, Herndon equated his efforts to offer...
IDAHO STATE
The Veracity Report

Arizona Judge Who Ruled Against Kari Lake Admits Her Case was not Groundless

Declaring that he had to follow the laws currently on the books in the Grand Canyon State, Judge Peter Thompson gave validity to Lake’s election challenge. In the Minute Entry of Thompson’s decision, the Arizona judge declined to honor the request of Katir Hobbs’ legal team and issue sanctions against defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, finding that the election challenge that she filed was “not successful” but also “not groundless.”
ARIZONA STATE
K2 Radio

Why Is This Mysterious Jet Parked In Casper Wyoming

This airplane was parked at the Casper/Natrona County airport over the weekend. It's rather unusual when you look at the details. If you look closer at the airplane you'll notice some modifications. The first of this airplane model rolled off the line in the 1960's. They are no longer being...
CASPER, WY
kmvt

Lawmaker’s attempt to remove rape and incest exceptions from criminal abortion statutes fails in committee

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho legislature has been in for about a week now, and lawmakers are already introducing legislation to strengthen Idaho’s abortion laws. Last week, legislation passed through the House State Affairs Committee to withhold state tax revenues from local governments that do not enforce Idaho’s criminal abortions statutes. The legislation was introduced by Rep. Bruce D. Skaug.
IDAHO STATE
Vice

‘Gas Station Heroin’ Was Just Banned in Ohio

Ohio just became the latest state to ban tianeptine, an antidepressant known as “gas station heroin” because it can mimic the effects of opioids and is being sold at gas stations, convenience stores, and online. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order allowing the state’s Board of...
OHIO STATE
Laramie Live

Laramie Live

Laramie, WY
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
821K+
Views
ABOUT

Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy