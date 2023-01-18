BRYAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Attorneys for a College Station man are asking the Supreme Court of the United States to review the constitutionality of his death sentence, after footage from a comedy special hosted at Brazos County Jail was used to sentence him. At the time of filming, Gabriel Hall was in the Brazos County Jail for attacking a couple in their College Station home. In 2011, Hall was convicted for shooting, stabbing, and eventually killing Edwin Shaar. Linda Shaar, survived the brutal attack. Hall was 18 at the time.In 2015, the jail gave Comedy Central permission to film a video...

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 24 DAYS AGO