Attorneys for Texas death row inmate say comedy special contributed to death sentence, want the Supreme Court to review
BRYAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Attorneys for a College Station man are asking the Supreme Court of the United States to review the constitutionality of his death sentence, after footage from a comedy special hosted at Brazos County Jail was used to sentence him. At the time of filming, Gabriel Hall was in the Brazos County Jail for attacking a couple in their College Station home. In 2011, Hall was convicted for shooting, stabbing, and eventually killing Edwin Shaar. Linda Shaar, survived the brutal attack. Hall was 18 at the time.In 2015, the jail gave Comedy Central permission to film a video...
Bill Would Strike Rape, Incest Abortion Exemptions In Wyoming
A trigger ban on abortions passed in the 2022 Wyoming Legislature is currently on hold pending the outcome of a court battle on its' legality, but a bill that would strike some of the exemptions in that law has been put forward for this session. You can read House Bill...
AOL Corp
Judge: Court has ‘no power to prosecute’ without Idaho attorney general, dismisses case
An Ada County judge on Wednesday granted a motion to dismiss a trespassing charge against a Meridian woman who refused to leave a closed public playground, saying the court had “no power to prosecute” if the attorney general’s office did not want to move forward with it.
NBCMontana
Montana Supreme Court ruling upholds right for transgender birth certificate changes
MISSOULA, Mont. — A ruling from the Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday upholds a lower court’s injunction that continues to allow transgender individuals to amend their birth certificates. Yellowstone County District Court’s April 2022 ruling restored a 2017 rule that allows such changes without requiring a court order...
KATU.com
Oregon asks state Supreme Court to let gun control Measure 114 take effect
PORTLAND, Ore. — The state of Oregon is asking the state Supreme Court to step in and let Oregon’s new gun control law, Measure 114, finally take effect. It’s been on hold since December due to legal challenges. Oregon voters narrowly approved the measure last November. The...
VIDEO: What in the World is Going On in the Woods of Idaho?
Idaho is known for a lot of things - amazing food, mountains, finger steaks, and yes... Bigfoot. While there are a lot of theories as to where Bigfoot is lurking in the Treasure Valley, there is one video floating around on the internet that seemingly shows where Bigfoot either lived... or where he attacked.
New bill would increase speed limits to 80 mph on interstates
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – If one West Virginia State Senator can convince his colleagues, you might be able to drive faster on Interstates throughout the state. Republican Senator Robert Karnes, representing the 11 district, has proposed Senate Bill 34. Senate Bill 34 would change the speed limit from 70 mph to 80 mph on interstate highways and four-lane limited access highways in West Virginia.
Idaho senator unsuccessfully tries to remove rape and incest abortion exemptions
BOISE — In four pieces of proposed legislation, Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, sought to change the state’s abortion laws, remove requirements for public works contractors to provide bathrooms that align with gender identity, and strengthen the state’s “Stand Your Ground” laws; the one proposal of his that the Senate State Affairs Committee members did not vote to introduce would have removed rape and incest exemptions from Idaho’s abortion bans. Speaking on Martin Luther King Jr. Day/Idaho Human Rights Day, Herndon equated his efforts to offer...
Arizona Judge Who Ruled Against Kari Lake Admits Her Case was not Groundless
Declaring that he had to follow the laws currently on the books in the Grand Canyon State, Judge Peter Thompson gave validity to Lake’s election challenge. In the Minute Entry of Thompson’s decision, the Arizona judge declined to honor the request of Katir Hobbs’ legal team and issue sanctions against defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, finding that the election challenge that she filed was “not successful” but also “not groundless.”
Where will marijuana be legal in 2023?
After voters in several states approved recreational marijuana in 2022, the U.S. heads into the new year with nearly half of states having full legalization.
An Idaho Republican said he's 'embarrassed' and apologized after comparing women's health to having 'milked a few cows'
"If you want some ideas on repro and the women's health thing, I have some definite opinions," Rep. Jack Nelsen, a "lifelong dairy farmer," said.
Michigan could become first state in nearly 60 years to ditch 'right-to-work' law
Most states allow workers in unionized workplaces not to pay union dues. Michigan could be the first in nearly 60 years to repeal its "right-to-work."
Why Is This Mysterious Jet Parked In Casper Wyoming
This airplane was parked at the Casper/Natrona County airport over the weekend. It's rather unusual when you look at the details. If you look closer at the airplane you'll notice some modifications. The first of this airplane model rolled off the line in the 1960's. They are no longer being...
Scott Eizember's Final Words Before Oklahoma Execution
Eizember was convicted of the 2003 killings of 76-year-old A.J. Cantrell and 70-year-old Patsy Cantrell.
kmvt
Lawmaker’s attempt to remove rape and incest exceptions from criminal abortion statutes fails in committee
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho legislature has been in for about a week now, and lawmakers are already introducing legislation to strengthen Idaho’s abortion laws. Last week, legislation passed through the House State Affairs Committee to withhold state tax revenues from local governments that do not enforce Idaho’s criminal abortions statutes. The legislation was introduced by Rep. Bruce D. Skaug.
Yellowstone’s “Train Station” Is Based On A Real Place In Idaho Called The “Zone Of Death”
If you’re a fan of Yellowstone, then you know about the train station. You know, whenever a ranch hand gets fed up with the ranch and say they’re leaving, Rip, Lloyd, Kayce, or whoever will voluntarily take them to the “train station,” where ultimately they end up killing them and toss ’em over the side of a mountain, never to be seen again.
‘Gas Station Heroin’ Was Just Banned in Ohio
Ohio just became the latest state to ban tianeptine, an antidepressant known as “gas station heroin” because it can mimic the effects of opioids and is being sold at gas stations, convenience stores, and online. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order allowing the state’s Board of...
Montana man who took his juvenile son on 3-day road trip to the US Capitol for Jan. 6 is arrested and charged
Patrick William O'Brien and his son spent nearly 30 minutes inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, walking in hallways and waving a flag, prosecutors said.
Demand for Concealed Carry Gun Permits Soars in South Carolina As Georgia and Neighboring States Abandon Permits
On December 30, it was reported that South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has witnessed a radical increase in the number of concealed carry firearm permits that are being applied for. Permits were made free of charge earlier this year, but the freedom to carry guns openly in the state is only allowed to those with a permit.
Moab murders: Utah suspect's 'significant other' knew about slayings for months and kept quiet, police reveal
Moab murder suspect Adam Pinkusiewicz had a 'significant other' who knew about the double shooting but did not come forward, police revealed Thursday.
