Hoosier Sounds: Former IU basketball player Jim Crews on the Hoop Heads podcast
Listen below as former IU basketball player Jim Crews joined the Hoop Heads podcast to discuss his upbringing and basketball life. Crews started as a freshman for IU in 1973, and he was a key senior reserve on the 1976 national championship team. IU won the Big Ten every year Crews was on the team. He then joined Bob Knight’s coaching staff and was an assistant coach on the 1981 title squad. He was Knight’s first former IU player to join him as an assistant.
thedailyhoosier.com
Film study: Indiana’s early first half 12-0 run against Illinois changed the game
Mike Woodson has probably never gotten more value from a timeout. We don’t know what he said in the huddle when his team fell behind 4-0 at Illinois on Thursday, after he burned a timeout less than two minutes into the game. But Indiana responded convincingly, with a 12-0...
Three Michigan State Spartans to battle for Indiana basketball on Sunday
Indiana basketball now has to quickly shift focus from Illinois to Michigan State for Sunday’s primetime matchup on CBS at 12 PM EST. Which Spartans do the Hoosiers need to prepare to battle?. Both Indiana and Michigan State are coming off double-digit wins in the Big Ten after the...
cbs4indy.com
High School Basketball: January 20
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s the heart of the high school basketball season with conference play and city and county tournaments. Undefeated Ben Davis is the undisputed top team in 4A, but there’s another perfect school in the class, New Palestine. The Dragons look to go to 13-0 on the road at Roncalli.
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Illinois’ Brad Underwood discusses loss to Indiana
Watch as Illinois head coach Brad Underwood discusses an 80-65 loss to Indiana on Thursday evening at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill. Indiana returns to action on Sunday with a Noon Eastern tip against Michigan State in Bloomington. Woodson, Jackson-Davis and Geronimo discuss the game | Three keys,...
247Sports
Coach TV: Mike Woodson's complete postgame comments after Indiana's 80-65 Big Ten road game at Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Coach TV: Mike Woodson's complete postgame comments after Indiana's 80-65 Big Ten road win at Illinois.
thedailyhoosier.com
Mackenzie Holmes is a serious Big Ten Player of the Year candidate
Mackenzie Holmes is one of the most decorated players in Indiana women’s basketball history. She’s earned All-Big Ten honors in each of her three seasons in Bloomington — one All-Freshman team, one first team, and one second team. She was named an All-American honorable mention by the Associated Press in 2021 and by WBCA in 2022.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Indiana at Illinois — The Report Card
Where did that come from? After struggling on the road in the Big Ten, Indiana pulled together its most complete effort of the season at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday evening. After falling behind 4-0, Mike Woodson called a quick timeout, and his Hoosiers responded with a...
thechampaignroom.com
‘Big for all of us’: Illini look to keep streak alive vs. IU
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Riding a four-game Big Ten winning streak, the Illini now are now above .500 heading into Thursday’s massive game against the Indiana Hoosiers. “We did a much better job on the boards [against Minnesota], that will be huge for [Thursday’s] game,” said head coach Brad Underwood. “The Hoosiers do a great job of offensive rebounding.”
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Illinois head coach Brad Underwood previews Indiana
Watch as Illinois head coach Brad Underwood previewed a Thursday night matchup with Indiana. Indiana and Illinois tip at 8:30 p.m. Eastern at the State Farm Center in Champaign (FS1). Video credit – Illinois Athletics. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at Assembly”...
lineups.com
Indiana vs. Illinois: NCAAB Odds, Picks, and Predictions (1/19/23)
A big time matchup between two Big Ten rivals gets underway as the Indiana Hoosiers head across state lines to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini. Both of these teams are currently standing outside of the rankings but have seen their seasons in and out of the top-25 so far. Indiana started off the season ranked in the top 15 but after a slow start to Big Ten play and a 3-game losing skid, they now sit with an 11-6 record and are desperate to get back to the style of basketball they were playing at the start of the season. It’s not an easy task however as they are missing starters Xavier Johnson and Race Thompson who the team relies heavily on for scoring efforts.
Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious
Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
Snow heading to Indiana and turns colder
INDIANAPOLIS – Ready for the cold air and SNOW showers?! That’s ahead for Indiana. Friday at a glance Snow returns this weekend Snow showers are headed back to Indiana as temperatures remain cold all weekend, with moisture returning on Sunday. The better chance to see snow will be in the early morning hours of Sunday, […]
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana
This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
wboi.org
Happy national popcorn day; Indiana #1 producer of the crop
Today is national popcorn day, and for Hoosiers that should be cause for celebration. That’s because in 2021, Indiana took the top spot in the nation’s popcorn production. Traditionally, Nebraska is the top producing state followed closely by Indiana. In 2021, over 97,000 acres of popcorn stalks were...
Fox 59
Indiana snow chances increasing this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off with a few flurries this morning as the same system that brought us heavy rain and gusty winds finally exits. We have a quiet start to the weekend before another system brings us some rain and snow mix by Sunday. Cold, windy Friday. For...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indiana transgender girls school sports ban to take effect after lawsuit dismissed
Indiana’s ban on transgender girls from girls school sports can now take effect after a lawsuit against it was dismissed. The 10-year-old girl represented in the case by the ACLU of Indiana moved to a charter school. The case is over a law passed in early 2022, which bans...
bcdemocrat.com
LOOKING BACK: Dine recounts Brown County ‘gold rush’ in part 1 of his story
The Walter Dine story was written by Dick Reed and first appeared in the Dec. 1, 1976 issue of the Brown County Democrat. Walter Dine, at 63, is a retired farmer, carpenter, timberman, shopkeeper, and family historian (although he never married) who was at the center of Brown County’s so-called “gold rush” activity during the early 1930s.
This Indiana City Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
Plans for former Indiana Marsh stores
Developers said there are a few considerations when deciding which Marsh properties should be repurposed.
