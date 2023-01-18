ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geauga County, OH

Federal inmate, 4 prison officers in minor plane crash

By Cris Belle
 3 days ago

**Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect an updated number of those involved in the crash, as well as the agency through which the officers were employed, both provided by OSP.

MIDDLEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A federal inmate, four federal prison officers and a pilot were aboard a plane that was involved in minor crash at Geauga County Airport on Wednesday morning.

The multi-engine plane experienced engine failure and made an emergency landing at the airport, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol .

It happened at around 9 a.m.

OSHP says the flight took off from Youngstown and was headed to Detroit, Mich. Onboard were an inmate and four staff members from Federal Correctional Institution Elkton in Lisbon, Columbiana County, the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed.

Geauga County Sheriff’s Office was notified by The Federal Aviation Administration, who received a distress call from the aircraft that it was experiencing engine failure and needed to perform an emergency landing at Geauga County Airport.

The emergency landing exceeded the length of the runway and was involved in a minor crash that damaged the underside of the plane and the landing gear, according to OSHP.

OSHP says there are no reported injuries.

The Middlefield Fire Department and Geauga County deputies also responded.

Middlefield Fire Captain Tony Yeropoli said that although the damage looked dramatic, the muddy field where the pilot landed the plane helped slow it down and avoided further damage.

Yeropoli said he’s not surprised everyone walked away from the crash uninjured. He confirmed those onboard were wearing seatbelts.

When Middlefield crews arrived on the scene, he said the passengers were walking around outside the plane, then medically evaluated by a paramedic before law enforcement took over the inmate’s continued travel.

