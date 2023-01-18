The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said goodbye to one of their own on Saturday. Deputy Darnell Calhoun, 30, was fatally shot on Jan. 13 while responding to a domestic violence call in Lake Elsinore. Authorities say the suspect, 42-year-old Jesse Navarro, got into a gun battle with another deputy on scene and was taken to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to recover.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO