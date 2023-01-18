How about you guys stop acting out and obey the laws . Stop doing drugs too !! This is the end result of doing drugs and being a criminal. Nothing new .
A change to what? Black people in LA wanted change after the Watts riots, they wanted change after Rodney King was beaten, they always want change. How about this? Follow some simple rules. Now there's a change. Stop it!
That dude started his day off with nothing but poor decision making on his part like getting high, then driving a vehicle under the influence, causing an accident, then making the situation a hit-and-run when he took off running. No mention of these criminal offense though. 🙄
Comments / 7