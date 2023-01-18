Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grocery Store Meijer is Opening a Concept Store in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Neighbor finds dead mom and son in their Ohio home, year and a half after they diedWestland DailyCarroll County, OH
Related
tmpresale.com
Parker McCollum in Moon Township, PA Sep 16th, 2023 – presale code
Happy to announce a presale password for a new Parker McCollum presale is available below to our users!! Everybody with this pre-sale information will have an opportunity to buy tickets ahead of they are placed on sale for everybody else. This just could be the last opportunity ever to see...
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the state
A popular Michigan-based restaurant chain is opening another new location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular Michigan-based restaurant chain HopCat will be opening its newest Michigan location in Royal Oak to the public, according to local sources.
Clarkston gas station owner helps Oakland County lottery club realize it won huge jackpot
A Clarkston gas station owner recently helped an Oakland County lottery club realize they'd won a huge jackpot. A representative of the four-person Michigan Lucky 4 lottery club purchased a ticket at the Sunoco gas station at 7650 Ortonville Road for the Lotto 47's Dec. 10 drawing, according to the Michigan Lottery.
Grocery Store Meijer is Opening a Concept Store in Michigan
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: MacombDaily and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
metroparent.com
Romantic Getaways for Parents in Michigan
In the midst of parenting, there’s often little room left for romance. Sometimes, mom and dad need a little time away. If you don’t want to travel too far, though, there are plenty of romantic getaways for parents in Michigan to consider. From beachside resorts up north to...
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next week
A major grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new supermarket location in Michigan next week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the well-known supermarket chain Meijer will be opening its newest Michigan grocery store location in Lake Orion, according to the company's website.
Is This Detroit Hot Spot Really The Ugliest Building in Michigan?
They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and apparently. What's one person's Mona Lisa is another person's toddler's finger painting, and that looks like it applies to buildings as well. News Flash... people are pretty opinionated too. Travel A Lot decided to take a look at those...
You won't be able to buy Michigan Lottery tickets at stores, machines for 11 hours
If you want to purchase a paper Michigan Lottery ticket Sunday, you'll have to wait until after 11 a.m. Michigan Lottery players won't be able to purchase, cash or check tickets at retailers or self-service machines between 12 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday due to a system upgrade, according to the Michigan Lottery.
WNEM
House of Esther listed for sale
Here are some of the top stories we're following today. The End Gun Violence in Michigan Coalition and other activists attended a vigil to honor those killed by gun violence. Skaff Furniture Carpet One held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new warehouse. New Path, Inc. getting $1M in federal funds.
candgnews.com
Five Iron Golf brings its simulators and ‘come hang out’ atmosphere to Michigan
SHELBY TOWNSHIP — While Michigan offers beautiful golf courses throughout the warmer months, it’s the longevity of the not-so-favorable months that leaves Michiganders stranded inside instead of on the greens. Looking to etch its name in Michigan as a go-to golf simulator, Five Iron Golf opened its doors...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Spot Gets National Attention for Its Chicken Wings
Chicken wings are a very popular food items in Michigan, especially for any kind of sports. We’ve obviously had a great year for sports so far, between the Phillies and the Eagles, so I can imagine that demand for chicken wings is at an all time high. Now, a...
Algonac State Park campground to get full-hookup sites
Another Michigan state park campground will get full-hookup campsites. Algonac State Park in St. Clair County will receive additional funding for full-hookup sites in the northern section of the Riverfront Campground, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. The gravel sites will offer campers water, electric and sewer services.
tricitytimes-online.com
Petoskey stone has a rival
IMLAY CITY — When you think of the Mitten State’s iconic rock given up by the rolling Great Lakes, it’s likely the petoskey stone comes to mind. As attractive as that fossil/rock is, the petoskey stone has a rival—and it’s a real gem. Chlorastrolite, commonly...
Top 5 Adventures You Need to Experience in Pure Michigan
How do I love the Great Lake State? Let me count the ways!. No matter the season the Mitten is an enchanting place to explore at any time of the year. From the Porcupine Mountains of the Upper Peninsula to the Motor City, there are so many unique and extraordinary adventures you can only experience in Michigan.
This Amazing School Is The Oldest In Michigan Opening Back In 1863
School for most Michiganders takes up at least twelve years of our lives. Then, for you smarty pants that went to college, it could be 16 years or more. A lot can change in that short time. Now, imagine how much change has happened to Michigan's oldest school which opened way back in 1863.
littleguidedetroit.com
Best Places To Eat Ice Cream In Metro Detroit
Long, hot summer days require ice cream. Take the kids out for a treat and try some of our favorite ice cream shops around town. This local micro creamery is popular with kids and even more popular with parents. The ice cream parlor is also a bar so let the kids get something sweet and you can take home a pint of alcohol infused goodness – we recommend SoCo ToCo (Southern Comfort Toasted Coconut).
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Has the No. 1 Beer City in America
We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Michigan. Now, one Michigan hotspot has been dubbed the best beer city in all of America. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the best beer city in the U.S. In the article, the crew at 1-best.com says, “These 10 cities from across the United States offer stellar selections of established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals and even thriving homebrewing communities where novice brewers can get their foot in the door.” For the study, “a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.”
DTE Energy Customers to Save Nearly $5M on February Heating Bills
DTE Energy’s natural gas customers will spend less to heat their homes this month, with further price reductions in the months to come. On Jan. 1, the company reduced its […] The post DTE Energy Customers to Save Nearly $5M on February Heating Bills appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Michigan Launches $238M Program to Bring High-speed Internet to Unserved Areas
The Michigan High-Speed Internet Office (MIHI) has opened the application window for the Realizing Opportunity with Broadband Infrastructure Networks (ROBIN) grant program, providing $238 million in federal funding through the […] The post Michigan Launches $238M Program to Bring High-speed Internet to Unserved Areas appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Comments / 0