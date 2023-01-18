Read full article on original website
Lakefield Standard
Huskies second at cheer tournament
The Jackson County Central competition cheerleading team finished second Saturday at a meet in Edina. Somerset, Wis., finished first in the meet, with JCC second and Fridley third. “The girls were on fire today,” head coach Jill Winter said. “We had a fall in the final pyramid, but the rest...
Lakefield Standard
A legacy lives on through pocket squares
A few weeks ago, Jana Shortal, a KARE-11 news anchor, received a package from Jackson resident Kristy Konda. The package was a box of pocket squares. The pocket squares were handkerchiefs used by...
Lakefield Standard
JCC boys split two games
The Jackson County Central boys’ basketball team played one of its best halves of the season in a win over Fairmont this past Friday, then lost a close game to a talented Iowa team Saturday at the...
Lakefield Standard
Gymnasts finish fifth at Sweetheart
The Jackson County Central gymnastics team finished fifth at the 38th annual Sweetheart Invitational Saturday with its second-best score of the season. Class AA No. 1 New Prague won the tournament wi...
Lakefield Standard
Eagles split pair of overtime games
The Windom Area boys’ hockey team rallied to win an overtime game against Maple River last Thursday, then saw Rochester Lourdes rally for an overtime win Saturday. The Eagles are now 5-8 on the s...
Lakefield Standard
Five inducted into Jackson County Wrestling Hall of Fame
The Jackson County Wrestling Hall of Fame inducted two outstanding wrestlers and a trio of supporters this past Friday, just before the Jackson County Central Huskies beat Adrian. Enshrined were ...
Lakefield Standard
County takes the first step toward selling fairgrounds
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners this week took the first step toward selling the Jackson County Fairgrounds to the local fair board. Commissioners on Tuesday signed off on a $1 lease ag...
Lakefield Standard
Huskies split another two games
For the second straight week, the Jackson County Central girls’ basketball team split a pair of contests. The Huskies opened the week with a dominant win over Murray County Central last Tuesday be...
Lakefield Standard
Eagle girls win overtime thriller against Fairmont
The Windom Area girls’ hockey team beat Fairmont in overtime Monday night to bring an end to a streak of six straight games without a win. The Eagles tied two games during that stretch and were 0...
