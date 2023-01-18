ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Lakefield Standard

Huskies second at cheer tournament

The Jackson County Central competition cheerleading team finished second Saturday at a meet in Edina. Somerset, Wis., finished first in the meet, with JCC second and Fridley third. “The girls were on fire today,” head coach Jill Winter said. “We had a fall in the final pyramid, but the rest...
EDINA, MN
Lakefield Standard

A legacy lives on through pocket squares

A few weeks ago, Jana Shortal, a KARE-11 news anchor, received a package from Jackson resident Kristy Konda. The package was a box of pocket squares. The pocket squares were handkerchiefs used by...
Lakefield Standard

JCC boys split two games

The Jackson County Central boys’ basketball team played one of its best halves of the season in a win over Fairmont this past Friday, then lost a close game to a talented Iowa team Saturday at the...
JACKSON, MN
Lakefield Standard

Gymnasts finish fifth at Sweetheart

The Jackson County Central gymnastics team finished fifth at the 38th annual Sweetheart Invitational Saturday with its second-best score of the season. Class AA No. 1 New Prague won the tournament wi...
JACKSON, MN
Lakefield Standard

Eagles split pair of overtime games

The Windom Area boys’ hockey team rallied to win an overtime game against Maple River last Thursday, then saw Rochester Lourdes rally for an overtime win Saturday. The Eagles are now 5-8 on the s...
WINDOM, MN
Lakefield Standard

County takes the first step toward selling fairgrounds

The Jackson County Board of Commissioners this week took the first step toward selling the Jackson County Fairgrounds to the local fair board. Commissioners on Tuesday signed off on a $1 lease ag...
Lakefield Standard

Huskies split another two games

For the second straight week, the Jackson County Central girls’ basketball team split a pair of contests. The Huskies opened the week with a dominant win over Murray County Central last Tuesday be...
Lakefield Standard

Eagle girls win overtime thriller against Fairmont

The Windom Area girls’ hockey team beat Fairmont in overtime Monday night to bring an end to a streak of six straight games without a win. The Eagles tied two games during that stretch and were 0...
WINDOM, MN

