Preview: MSU women's hoops looks to get back on track against Iowa, Caitlin Clark

Following the resignation of former Michigan State University Trustee Pat O'Keefe, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer selected Huntington Bank's executive vice president Sandy Pierce to serve the remainder of his eight-year term.While Pierce shared about her life and work, she was hesitant to make any policy conclusions relating to MSU. Pierce says she's going into her first days of board business with an open mind."I believe that you can't be a part of solutions until you understand them," Pierce said. "And you can't understand them without going in with no preconceived notions."Colleagues and friends of Pierce agreed, describing her as "transparent," "strategic,"...
