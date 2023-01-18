Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
Can You Change the iOS Text Color on an iPhone?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Apple has slowly but steadily added customization in iOS, especially on the Home Screen, which has been exclusive to Android users for a long time. With Apple gradually enabling customization on the iPhone, you might wonder whether it's possible to change the system-wide text color in iOS.
makeuseof.com
Why Samsung Doesn't Want You to Use Google Apps
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Almost all Samsung users complain that Galaxy devices come filled with pre-installed bloatware apps—some of which you can't even delete. This isn't a new problem; Samsung has been aware of this issue ever since the days of TouchWiz, One UI's predecessor.
makeuseof.com
How to Boost Collaboration on Creative Projects
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. With a bit of careful planning, starting a collaborative project or organizing a small, creative community (such as a writer’s room) can be straightforward and fun.
makeuseof.com
How to Add Animated GIFs in Google Slides for More Lively Presentations
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. This article will show you how to insert animated GIFs in Google Slides or more dynamic presentations. GIFs haven't yet outlived their usefulness. These small animations...
makeuseof.com
The 10 Best Link Building Services
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When it comes to growing your business, Google can make or break your growth almost on its own. Because of this, where you rank on a Google search can make all the difference when it comes down to your business.
makeuseof.com
Canva vs. Adobe Express: Which Is the Better Free Graphic Design Tool?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Traditional graphic design and illustration software, like Photoshop, Illustrator, and CorelDRAW, come with a hefty price tag and a steep learning curve. Those are not your only options, though. There are some great free graphic design tools that you can use in your PC browser or even on your smartphone.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix AnyDesk Not Working on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. AnyDesk is a popular remote desktop application that lets users connect and use computers remotely. However, users can't utilize that app when it doesn't work. Many users have reported on the community forums that they need to fix the AnyDesk app not launching in Windows.
makeuseof.com
What Is the Windows 11 Update Error 0x800f0922? Here's How to Fix It
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It's recommended to regularly update Windows if you want to keep your system bugs-free and enjoy new features by Microsoft. While most updates install without any issue, some of them will throw an error during installation.
makeuseof.com
How to Generate Ideas for Your First Podcast: 5 Ways
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Podcasts are a fantastic way of reaching an audience and meeting a discussion point without having to show your face. Audio editing strips away the grapple with lighting and camera angles.
makeuseof.com
The Best 3D Light Panels for Your Gaming Setup
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. 3D light panels are a great way to customize your gaming setup. Easy to install, they usually come armed with a whole host of dynamic features and settings that allow you to set scenes, playlists, schedules, and timers. Most work with Alexa and Google Assistant and have music modes that react to audio to provide a full audiovisual experience.
makeuseof.com
How to Download Apps From the Google Play Store
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The ability to download apps and services that extend the usefulness of our phones is what makes them smarter than ever before. Whilst every modern smartphone comes preloaded with apps that fulfill basic functionalities, users can enjoy an endless stream of services using third-party apps.
makeuseof.com
How to Shoot a Stop Motion Video: A Beginner's Guide
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When you see your favorite stop-motion movies and TV shows, you might think making the footage is a difficult process. Whilst this may be true for big-budget pieces, you can try some basic stop-motion videos at home. It’s fun and doesn’t require much setup.
makeuseof.com
Calcure Is the Terminal-Based Calendar and Task Manager You Never Knew You Needed
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Keeping track of what you're supposed to be doing, and when, is a challenge which has dogged humanity since the dawn of civilization. If pen and...
makeuseof.com
How to Open a Pull Request on GitHub
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. A pull request (PR) is a GitHub feature that allows you to propose changes to a repository to which you do not have write access. The repository maintainers can review these changes and, if they choose, merge them into the original repository.
makeuseof.com
Will Google Ever Run Out of Storage Space?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. From its humble beginnings as a lowly search engine project in the '90s, Google has grown into a household name and a multinational brand with a large user base. According to Statista, there were over 260 million U.S.-based visitors to Google sites in July 2022 alone.
makeuseof.com
A Guide to All the Windows Photos Keyboard Shortcuts
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Windows Photos app is a powerful and intuitive photo management tool that can help you organize, edit, and share your photos. To make it even easier to use, there are several shortcut keys available for the Photos app.
makeuseof.com
8 Ways to Fix Microsoft Outlook Crashing on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Although Microsoft Outlook is one of the most feature-rich email clients out there, it’s not without its problems. Outlook for Windows can occasionally trouble you with strange errors and abrupt app crashes.
makeuseof.com
How to Add an Open-Source Licence to Your Projects on GitHub
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. An open-source license is a legal document that outlines the terms under which others can use, modify, and distribute your open-source projects. Adding an open-source license...
makeuseof.com
How to View Saved Wi-Fi Passwords on Linux
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Wi-Fi hotspots are everywhere, in our homes, public buildings, and cafes. This makes Wi-Fi one of the most common ways to connect to the internet from your computer.
makeuseof.com
How to Translate the Lyrics of Your Favorite Song on Spotify
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Spotify has established itself as more than just a music streaming service. Other than listening to your favorite songs, Spotify enables you to discover new songs, read the lyrics, and much more.
Comments / 0