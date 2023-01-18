ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

gratefulweb.com

DOCUMENTARY FILM TAKE ME TO THE RIVER NEW ORLEANS AVAILABLE ON ALL MAJOR STREAMING PLATFORMS BEGINNING FEBRUARY 3

TAKE ME TO THE RIVER NEW ORLEANS, which celebrates the rich musical history, the heritage, legacy, and influence of New Orleans and Louisiana music through live sessions with local artists, will be released digitally on iTunes, GooglePlay, Amazon and more beginning on February 3rd, just ahead of the 65th GRAMMY Awards, it was announced today by Director/ Producer Martin Shore. The film and soundtrack feature the GRAMMY nominated song “Stompin’ Ground,” a collaboration between Aaron Neville and The Dirty Dozen Brass Band and produced by Martin Shore and Eric Krasno. The song is nominated under the Best American Roots Performance.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Lacombe actor bests amnesia, takes Cutting Edge Theater stage

Lacombe’s Steve Cefalu is not the type to give up. The veteran community theater actor and traveling drama teacher is known for his big personality and charismatic stage presence. But taking to the stage has an extra layer of challenge for this larger-than-life personality: He must overcome bouts of amnesia in each show.
LACOMBE, LA
womansday.com

25 Best Mardi Gras Recipes to Help You Celebrate Fat Tuesday

Ah, Mardi Gras. Even if you've never visited the vibrant city of New Orleans, there's a good chance you're familiar with the Big Easy's notorious annual tradition. For more than 130 years, the celebration has taken place in the weeks leading up to Ash Wednesday, with the biggest celebration happening on Shrove Tuesday (otherwise known as Fat Tuesday). If you're looking to get into the festivities by hosting your own Mardi Gras party or planning a special dinner for the day, we have the best Mardi Gras food recipes to try this year.
whereyat.com

Adopt-A-Cop Mardi Gras Support Donations Are Open

You Can Help Keep NOPD Officers Fed and Refreshed During Carnival. Donations are open for the New Orleans Police & Justice Foundation's Adopt-A-Cop fund, which provides support to NOPD officers during the Mardi Gras season. The Adopt-A-Cop Mardi Gras Support fund, according to NOPJF's website, allows people to provide officers...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

Where To Get Mardi Gras King Cake | The Best King Cake Bakeries in New Orleans

It's finally the time of year when you can indulge in some sweet, cinnamon-y king cake! The traditional New Orleans confection is supposed to be eaten only during carnival season from Twelfth Night to Mardi Gras Day, but that still doesn't stop some people from enjoying it all year long. The king cake wars are real, and it's hard to choose a favorite with all of the options available. These bakeries tend to be the top of the list when it comes to talking about who makes the best king cake.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
BRProud

See the 3 new restaurants, including Olive Garden, coming to Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – An Olive Garden is under construction in Gonzales, and city officials have more dining options coming to the city soon. The plan for the Olive Garden was approved by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission in February 2022. The restaurant will be located on Outfitter’s Drive in Sportsmans Park near Highway […]
GONZALES, LA
travelawaits.com

5 Delicious Foods To Try On The Cajun Bayou Food Trail

Southeastern Louisiana is in a class all by itself when it comes to authentic food. Firmly rooted in Acadian culture and tradition, the flavors of Cajun cuisine are on full display. Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou in Lafourche Parish created the Cajun Bayou Food Trail as a fun way for people to try all the best restaurants in the area.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Louisiana

People in the South know a thing or two about biscuits, whether you have a go-to diner that serves them alongside homemade jams and apple butter or you have a recipe that has been passed down for generations that your family swears by. Cheapism looked at restaurants around the country...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

James Gill: Do we really want New Orleans East to get discovered?

Many residents, let alone visitors, seem to regard the vast expanse of New Orleans beyond the High Rise bridge as little more than a drab and crime-ridden wasteland. With a median annual income of $33,000 — $8,000 less than the rest of the city — New Orleans East is firmly established as our poor relation, a world apart from the French Quarter, the Garden District and all the delights that make New Orleans a favorite destination.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Evan Crosby

10 New Orleans Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

New Orleans, La. - New Orleans is a historic, world-renowned city that anchors a metro area with over 1.2 million people. The city's economy is driven by oil refining, petrochemical production, natural gas production, education, technology, tourism, and international trade. In fact, New Orleans has one of the busiest shipping ports in the world.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB.com

Creole White Beans with Shrimp

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Beans with ham and sausage have been cooking in the pots in South Louisiana for 300 years. People from all walks of life and in every area, from the bayous to New Orleans, found beans to be the basis of a delicious and satisfying meal. Imagine up-scaling this simple dish to “gourmet” with the addition of fresh Louisiana shrimp. You may wish to freeze any leftover beans for later use.
CREOLE, LA

