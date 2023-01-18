Read full article on original website
Alice Coopers concert in Youngstown, OH Apr 29th, 2023 – presale password
The newest Alice Cooper presale password is now open to members: During the time of this time limited presale actibe members have got a good chance to purchase concert tickets before their public sale everybody else!!!. This could very well be your only chance ever to see Alice Cooper live...
Winery, Brewery Opens in Downtown Dennison
Holy Moley Brewing Company opened its doors to customers Friday afternoon after a ribbon was cut. The Grant Street location is in a historical church and owner Gary McCullough says that it’s been a long time coming for them to open their doors. “Worked hard to covert this old...
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your day?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants, which all serve great breakfasts. This diner is a local favorite for breakfast. Despite its unassuming exterior, the diner is often packed with customers, who love breakfast items like Fred's country fried steak topped with sausage gravy (many customers say it's one of the best in town), an eight-ounce sirloin steak with eggs, and French toast. If you dine in sometime between 6 AM and 9 AM and order one of their breakfast entrees, you can get a coffee, tea, or soft drink for free.
Keeva is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week
In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!
Rocky River woman tells story of how a flight back to Cleveland turned serious
Earlier this month, a Rocky River woman was killing time during a layover in Denver on her way home to Cleveland However, grabbing a drink at the bar turned into a scary situation.
Best in Cleveland popcorn: 9 local popcorn stores to celebrate National Popcorn Day
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- From sweet caramel to zingy cheese, today’s popcorn now comes in dozens -- dare we say hundreds -- of flavors. This humble food has a long and storied history as America’s favorite go-to snack -- dating back 5,000 years. But Americans officially launched their love affair with popcorn during World War II, when sugar was in short supply.
Heartbroken over closure — Chagrin Cinemas, AMC Solon close doors for good
Movie lovers in two communities are going to have to find a new place to watch their new favorite flicks.
Raising Cane's to Open in Amherst This Year
You get a chicken finger, and you get a chicken finger, and you get a chicken finger
10 Best Hotel In Canton
If you are finding for the hotel sort list in the Canton zone, you have arrived in the exact place. You’ll know on this article a sort list of the best hotel in the Canton zone. Also, a direction link from your place, and Web Page info, Contact, directions,...
Mead crocks, Shirley Temple, vintage dolls, Coke cooler, and misc.
Mead crocks & others. Shirley Temple, other vint. dolls. Coke cooler, trays, soda signs, mech. bottle stoppers. Lalique, Lladro, R. Doulton, Polish pottery. Coins & currency. Waterford perfumes, vintage purses, hats. Vint. car/vehicle toys, slot car sets. Henn spongeware. Butter molds, wooden churn, stave bucket. Valentines. Teapots. Brass cow tags. Tonka, Hot Wheels, Matchbox. Oil & figural lamps. Nutting & other prints. Sports Lineup figures.
Red Creek Bar and Grill named Eastern Lake County Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year
Red Creek Bar and Grill has welcomed local residents and provided food to community groups in nearly seven years of business, and later this month its efforts will be recognized by the Eastern Lake County Chamber of Commerce. The Painesville Township restaurant was selected by the Award Committee to receive...
Downtown Cleveland Has Seven Subway Restaurants In a One-Mile Radius. Why Is That?
Short answer: Selling the American Dream
‘Wednesday’ star Christina Ricci, trio from ‘The Office’ to headline Fan Expo Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- “Wednesday” actress Christina Ricci headlines the list of celebrities scheduled to appear at Fan Expo Cleveland this spring. The annual comic con takes place March 24-26 at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. Ricci is best known for playing Wednesday Addams in the 1991 film...
Cleveland Clinic begins demolition of Cleveland Play House complex (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s all over for the historic Cleveland Play House complex in the city’s Midtown neighborhood. The Cleveland Clinic, which purchased the theater complex in 2009, obtained a demolition permit from the City of Cleveland on December 21 and started work this week to raze the three-story structure.
Celebrating 40 years: This McDonald’s menu item free for one day only
To celebrate 40 years of the menu item, McDonald's is offering a free six-piece McNuggets.
Full list: NE Ohio Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
Cuyahoga River in Cleveland currently ranked No. 1 in USA TODAY 10Best poll for best urban kayaking spots: How you can vote
CLEVELAND — When it comes to the best urban kayaking spots in the United States, the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland is leading the pack of 20 nominees in a new 10Best poll from USA TODAY. “These 20 urban kayaking spots provide a fun and active way to explore cities...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Ohio
They are so good that Guy Fieri recommends them.
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're looking for a fantastic loaf of bread, you should check out this bakery on the eastside. Their breads are preservative-free and baked fresh every day with all natural ingredients. One of their most popular breads is their multigrain bread, which is made with whole wheat flour, sunflower kernels, sesame seeds, flax seeds, oat groats, and honey. You should also check out their Pugliese bread, which has a thick crust, is chewy on the inside, and is great for dipping into soups. If you prefer something sweet, they have a great selection of croissants, which are also baked fresh and in house.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should check out this restaurant, which is a local favorite. Customers have raved about their chicken and waffles. The chicken is a juicy and crispy breast or thigh; and the waffles are flavored with rosemary, topped with powdered sugar, and served with Ohio maple syrup on the side. They also have delicious chicken sandwiches. If you like spice, check out their Nashville chicken sandwich, which comes with spicy schmaltz, pimento cheese, coleslaw, grilled pickles, and remoulade. If you don't care for spice, you can't go wrong with their Louisville sandwich, which has American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Duke's mayo.
