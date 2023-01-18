Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news
As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Skip Bayless Reveals Score Prediction For 49ers-Cowboys Game
The Dallas Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend with a chance to reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time in over 25 years. So who does Skip Bayless have winning the game? On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless declared that his beloved Dallas Cowboys will win the game at ...
John Harbaugh says ‘everybody’s going to want’ the Ravens’ offensive coordinator job. Here are 10 candidates.
In the Ravens’ end-of-season news conference Thursday, just hours after the team announced that offensive coordinator Greg Roman will not return after four seasons, coach John Harbaugh made it clear the latest opening on his staff is going to attract plenty of attention. “This is going to be a highly sought-after job,” said Harbaugh, who noted he will consider both internal and external ...
Skip Bayless Predicting 2 Notable Upsets This Weekend
Four of the six games in Super Wildcard Weekend were won by the home team. But Skip Bayless believes that there will be at least one big upset on the road in the Divisional Round. On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless predicted that the New York Giants will upset the Philadelphia Eagles this ...
Brock Purdy’s Girlfriend: Everything To Know About Jenna Brandt
Brock Purdy was a third string quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers who stepped up to starter and proven himself a winner with an incredible set of statistics. He is the first rookie QB in the Super Bowl era to throw and run for a score in his first playoff start.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NBC Reportedly Makes Decision On Tony Dungy After Controversial Tweet
Earlier this week, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms. "There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms, and if ...
NFL World Reacts To The Tua Tagovailoa Announcement
Tua Tagovailoa seems to be returning to the Miami Dolphins in 2023. On Friday, the third-year quarterback shared this message on Twitter: "When one chapter ends, another begins. Proud of this last one, excited for the next one!" he wrote. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this message from ...
Sean Payton Interview Postponed After Tragic Death
JAN 20 PAYTON INTERVIEW ON HOLD Professional soccer player Anton Walkes has died following a boat crash in Florida, authorities said Thursday, a tragedy that impacts on the sports world in Charlotte. Walkes, 25, was a player for the MLS club Charlotte FC, owned by David Tepper, who also owns...
NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident
The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time
The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
Future NFL Hall of Famer Appears To Announce Retirement
With the end of an NFL season, there are always many changes. Some players enter free agency, some are traded, coaches switch to other teams or are fired, and some players decide it is time to hang up their cleats and end their time as a professional athlete.
There Are 2 NFL Playoff Games Today - Here's The Schedule
The NFL playoffs roll on this weekend with four teams attempting to advance to their respective conference title game. Two games are on the docket today - including arguably the most improbable team to reach the Divisional Round. The Jacksonville Jaguars saw themselves in a 27-0 hole against the ...
ESPN Computer Model Predicting Notable NFL Upset
ESPN's Football Power Index is predicting that one of the top seeds in the NFC will be eliminated from the playoffs this weekend. The FPI gives the Cowboys a 53.2 percent chance of knocking off the 49ers at Levi's Stadium. While this wouldn't be a historical upset, the 49ers are ...
Miami Dolphins Fire Coach
Following a season of ups and downs ending in their defeat in the NFL Wild Card Round, the Miami Dolphins have decided to make a major shakeup to their coaching staff, letting a coach go that had been a part of the staff for several years.
Texans defensive assistant Ben Bolling to coach National Team linebackers at Senior Bowl
A young member of the Houston Texans coaching staff is getting another opportunity to showcase his talents as an instructor. The Senior Bowl announced Jan. 19 that Texans defensive assistant Ben Bolling will be a part of the National Team coaching staff. Bolling will work with Pittsburgh Steelers assistant outside linebackers coach Denzel Martin.
Browns offensive assistant Ashton Grant will get close look at Senior Bowl
The Senior Bowl is in a couple of weeks and the Cleveland Browns will send an offensive assistant to Mobile to coach the National Teams wide receivers. Ashton Grant joined the team in 2020 as the first-ever recipient of the team’s Bill Willis Coaching Fellowship. The Fellowship aims to promote opportunities for minority coaching candidates on the offensive side of the ball.
Michigan offensive coordinator Matt Weiss fired after university investigation
Michigan has fired co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks Matt Weiss following a university investigation. The 39-year-old Weiss had been with the Wolverines the last two seasons, both of which ended in Big Ten championships and College Football Playoff berths. He was placed on administrative leave Wednesday after the school began looking into possible “computer access crimes” at Schembechler Hall, where the Michigan football coaching offices are housed.
Chargers, Ravens request interviews with Rams' QB coach Zac Robinson
The Los Angeles Rams have grown accustomed to other teams expressing interest in their assistant coaches and this offseason isn’t any different. With the Los Angeles Chargers and the Baltimore Ravens both needing offensive coordinators, both teams have requested to interview Zac Robinson. Robinson joined McVay’s coaching staff in...
Commanders DT Daron Payne added to NFC Pro Bowl roster
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne was added to the 2023 NFC Pro Bowl roster on Thursday, replacing Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald who pulled out due to injury. Payne, 25, was originally named the first alternate at his position. Now, he'll head to Las Vegas for the first...
