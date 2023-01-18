ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Lake Charles American Press

McNeese Banners: Your guide to the 2023 season

The 2023 Banners Series at McNeese State University will take place between March 4 and April 29, and Director Brook Hanemann promises it will both begin and end “with a bang.”. The season’s first performance will be the high energy Tartan Terrors, which Hanemann describes as “a fun fusion...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

CPPJ Announces Temporary Closure of Prien Lake Park Playground and Indian Bay Pavilion in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, Louisiana – On January 19, 2023, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announced that Prien Lake Park’s playground and Indian Bay Pavilion will be closed for hurricane repairs, beginning January 23, 2023. The playground will be closed for approximately eight weeks. Indian Bay Pavilion will be closed for approximately 12 weeks.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Funeral procession to honor Hunter Brown Friday

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A procession honoring former Barbe High football player and Cadet 3rd Class Hunter Brown will pass through Lake Charles Friday afternoon. Following a funeral service at Trinity Baptist Church at 2 p.m., the procession will travel to Consolata Cemetery. Residents are invited to line the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Elderly homeowner at wit’s end over standing water in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One senior citizen in Lake Charles is having trouble with flooding due to an ongoing drainage issue residents blame on a subdivision being built above them. Seventy-eight-year-old Theresa Lynn Manuel walked through the water in her yard, measuring the depth in various spots. “I’m measuring...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

South Lake Charles schools dismissing early Friday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several schools in south Lake Charles will be dismissing early on Friday, January 20, according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board. Students will be dismissed at 1:45 p.m. due to anticipated high traffic flow during normal dismissal time. Schools affected include the following:. Barbe High...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Homeownership assistance program launched for teachers and first responders

Teachers and first responders may qualify for down payment assistance, and the program is not limited to first-time home buyers. Louisiana Housing Corporation has launched Keys for Service, a first-of-its-kind homeownership assistance program, to provide down payment assistance for active, full-time law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics and certified teachers. “The...
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

From role player to role model, Poullard thrives at college level

Steady improvement and maturity has helped Jil Poullard take a leading role on the field and in the classroom for the McNeese State softball team. Poullard earned first-team all-Southland Conference honors for her play on the field last season after hitting .367 with seven home runs and 45 RBIs. She was also named to the conference’s all-academic first team and has made the Commissioner’s Honor Roll in each of her first three seasons.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles man among three accused in health care kickback scheme

Lewisville, TX (KPLC) - Two Texas men and a Lake Charles man have been accused of a conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government by paying to receive health care kickbacks, amounting to at least $107 million in false and fraudulent genetic testing claims to Medicare, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 19, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 19, 2023. Jonah Paul Richard, 37, Sulphur: Domestic abuse. Tristan Jon Simon, 26, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; false imprisonment. Mack Henry Thomas, 65, Lake Charles: Failure to register or notify as a sex offender. Jenny Marie Price, 40, McDonough,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Rain in Saturday’s forecast

A series of disturbances will bring rain chances on Saturday and again early next week. Severe weather will be possible next Tuesday, but there is still some uncertainty regarding the details, according to the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office. Temperatures will be mostly cool, but seasonal through the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

2 arrested, 1 sought in multiple Lake Charles vehicle burglaries

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Two suspects are jailed and a third is sought for allegedly burglarizing several vehicles in south Lake Charles. Calcasieu Parish deputies took the suspects into custody on Jan. 2 while investigating multiple vehicle burglaries in a trailer park on Tom Hebert Road, said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Battle of wills: Welsh turns away Vinton

WELSH — Welsh built a huge lead in the third quarter but had to fend off a late Vinton rally to retain the top spot in District 5-2A on Friday with a 65-61 win. “They are a good team and were able to scratch back,” Welsh head coach Caleb Gary said of the Lions. “We were able to get the win at the end, and I am proud of my guys.”
WELSH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Lake Charles City Hall closure extended

Entergy has informed the city of Lake Charles that the estimated restoration time of electrical power is now noon on Friday, Jan. 20. The planned power outage, that began on Wednesday, January 18, at about 3:55 p.m., is to allow for emergency repairs to be completed on the downtown electric grid. Residents and businesses in the downtown area should expect to continue to be without power during this time.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

BPSO searching for missing man

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a man due to a welfare concern. Donovan John Kelley, 24, was last contacted on January 7, 2023, BPSO said. Kelley is considered a missing person. He is 6′1″ in height and approximately 115 pounds....
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA

