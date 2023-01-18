Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
McNeese Banners: Your guide to the 2023 season
The 2023 Banners Series at McNeese State University will take place between March 4 and April 29, and Director Brook Hanemann promises it will both begin and end “with a bang.”. The season’s first performance will be the high energy Tartan Terrors, which Hanemann describes as “a fun fusion...
18-Wheeler Falls Off of Pontoon Bridge in Estherwood
The last time this happened wasn't that long ago: September of 2022. Here are some pictures of today's incident.
CPPJ Announces Temporary Closure of Prien Lake Park Playground and Indian Bay Pavilion in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, Louisiana – On January 19, 2023, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announced that Prien Lake Park’s playground and Indian Bay Pavilion will be closed for hurricane repairs, beginning January 23, 2023. The playground will be closed for approximately eight weeks. Indian Bay Pavilion will be closed for approximately 12 weeks.
KPLC TV
Funeral procession to honor Hunter Brown Friday
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A procession honoring former Barbe High football player and Cadet 3rd Class Hunter Brown will pass through Lake Charles Friday afternoon. Following a funeral service at Trinity Baptist Church at 2 p.m., the procession will travel to Consolata Cemetery. Residents are invited to line the...
KPLC TV
Louisiana Powerhouse team headed to ‘World Series of Cheer’
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calliope team from Louisiana Powerhouse is headed to what they call the “World Series of Cheer” in Orlando. The Division II Summit is in early May. All-Star Director and Coach Laurel Jones says the team won their bid to the D2 Summit...
KPLC TV
Barbe High athletes line the streets to honor Hunter Brown as procession passes
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The funeral was held Friday for former Barbe High School football standout Hunter Brown, who passed away suddenly earlier this month. Brown graduated in 2020 and went on to play football at the Air Force Academy. Brown was in his sophomore year when he passed away on his way to class.
KPLC TV
Elderly homeowner at wit’s end over standing water in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One senior citizen in Lake Charles is having trouble with flooding due to an ongoing drainage issue residents blame on a subdivision being built above them. Seventy-eight-year-old Theresa Lynn Manuel walked through the water in her yard, measuring the depth in various spots. “I’m measuring...
KPLC TV
South Lake Charles schools dismissing early Friday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several schools in south Lake Charles will be dismissing early on Friday, January 20, according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board. Students will be dismissed at 1:45 p.m. due to anticipated high traffic flow during normal dismissal time. Schools affected include the following:. Barbe High...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles residents react to suspension of Washington-Marion basketball team
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Washington-Marion boys’ basketball team has been indefinitely suspended after a fight broke out between players, fans, and the other team during a game last week. “I think they should be given as second chance,” Lake Charles resident Kevin James said. “We all deserve...
Lake Charles American Press
Homeownership assistance program launched for teachers and first responders
Teachers and first responders may qualify for down payment assistance, and the program is not limited to first-time home buyers. Louisiana Housing Corporation has launched Keys for Service, a first-of-its-kind homeownership assistance program, to provide down payment assistance for active, full-time law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics and certified teachers. “The...
Lake Charles American Press
From role player to role model, Poullard thrives at college level
Steady improvement and maturity has helped Jil Poullard take a leading role on the field and in the classroom for the McNeese State softball team. Poullard earned first-team all-Southland Conference honors for her play on the field last season after hitting .367 with seven home runs and 45 RBIs. She was also named to the conference’s all-academic first team and has made the Commissioner’s Honor Roll in each of her first three seasons.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Wanted Oretta Man
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Wanted Oretta Man. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On January 17, 2023, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office (BPSO) reported that it is attempting to locate Billy Hyatt, of Oretta, Louisiana. According to BPSO, Hyatt is wanted on multiple warrants in connection to...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man among three accused in health care kickback scheme
Lewisville, TX (KPLC) - Two Texas men and a Lake Charles man have been accused of a conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government by paying to receive health care kickbacks, amounting to at least $107 million in false and fraudulent genetic testing claims to Medicare, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 19, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 19, 2023. Jonah Paul Richard, 37, Sulphur: Domestic abuse. Tristan Jon Simon, 26, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; false imprisonment. Mack Henry Thomas, 65, Lake Charles: Failure to register or notify as a sex offender. Jenny Marie Price, 40, McDonough,...
Lake Charles American Press
Rain in Saturday’s forecast
A series of disturbances will bring rain chances on Saturday and again early next week. Severe weather will be possible next Tuesday, but there is still some uncertainty regarding the details, according to the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office. Temperatures will be mostly cool, but seasonal through the...
KPLC TV
2 arrested, 1 sought in multiple Lake Charles vehicle burglaries
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Two suspects are jailed and a third is sought for allegedly burglarizing several vehicles in south Lake Charles. Calcasieu Parish deputies took the suspects into custody on Jan. 2 while investigating multiple vehicle burglaries in a trailer park on Tom Hebert Road, said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent.
Lake Charles American Press
Battle of wills: Welsh turns away Vinton
WELSH — Welsh built a huge lead in the third quarter but had to fend off a late Vinton rally to retain the top spot in District 5-2A on Friday with a 65-61 win. “They are a good team and were able to scratch back,” Welsh head coach Caleb Gary said of the Lions. “We were able to get the win at the end, and I am proud of my guys.”
Lake Charles American Press
Lake Charles City Hall closure extended
Entergy has informed the city of Lake Charles that the estimated restoration time of electrical power is now noon on Friday, Jan. 20. The planned power outage, that began on Wednesday, January 18, at about 3:55 p.m., is to allow for emergency repairs to be completed on the downtown electric grid. Residents and businesses in the downtown area should expect to continue to be without power during this time.
KPLC TV
BPSO searching for missing man
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a man due to a welfare concern. Donovan John Kelley, 24, was last contacted on January 7, 2023, BPSO said. Kelley is considered a missing person. He is 6′1″ in height and approximately 115 pounds....
DeRidder teen dies in early Friday crash
State Police say the pick-up truck failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.
