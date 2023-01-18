Ana Walshe’s Hubby Used Son’s iPad to Google ‘How Long Before a Body Starts to Smell’

Read full article on original website
Related
Missing Mom Ana Walshe Dumped Assets Before She Vanished, Tenants Say
A couple who rented an apartment in Revere, Massachusetts from missing real estate executive Ana Walshe and her husband say she was dumping assets for cash in the months before she vanished. Walshe recently sold the apartment Mike and Mandi Silva were living in, plus a car, the Silvas told NBC Washington, adding that the mom of three promised “a big surprise” in 2023, but never explained what she meant by it. “Nothing is adding up,” Mandi Silva said. Now, Walshe’s husband Brian, who a close family friend described to The Daily Beast as “sociopathic,” is charged with misleading police investigating his wife’s New Year’s Day disappearance.Read it at NBC Washington
Ana Walshe told police her conman husband was ‘going to kill her’ 8 years before she went missing
The conman husband of missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe threatened to kill her and a friend nearly a decade before she disappeared, according to a police report.Ana Walshe phoned police in Washington DC in 2014 claiming that Brian Walshe had threatened to kill her and a friend, DC Metro police told The Independent.Ms Walshe, who was then known by her maiden name Ana Knipp, reported the death threat in August that year, according to an incident report.The case was closed after she refused to cooperate with the police investigation, a spokesperson told The Independent.The 39-year-old mother — who was...
Brian Walshe news — latest: Ana Walshe’s remains thrown in trash bags and incinerated, prosecutors say
Horrifying new details have emerged about the case of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe as her husband Brian Walshe appeared in court on Wednesday charged with her murder.Brian Walshe was arraigned in Quincy District Court on Wednesday morning where he pleaded not guilty to murder and improper transport of a body.Prosecutors laid out some of the evidence against him revealing that Mr Walshe made several chilling internet searches on his son’s iPad after his wife was last seen alive.Among the searches were “10 ways to dump a body”, “how long before a body starts to smell?” and what “ammonia” and “baking...
Friend reveals Ana Walshe’s demeanor at NYE party day before she went missing
One of the last people who saw Ana Walshe before she vanished described a “festive” atmosphere during a New Year’s Eve get-together — during which nothing seemed amiss between her and her husband. “We hugged and celebrated and we toasted, just what you do over New Year’s,” family friend Gem Mutlu told WBZ-TV. “There was a lot of looking forward to the new year. There was no indication of anything other than celebrating the new year, problems on hold,” he said. Mutlu said he was stunned when Brian Walshe called the following day. “I said, ‘What’s wrong? Is there something wrong?’ He said, ‘Yeah,...
Brian Walshe hung a sheet of notes praising him in his home
A wrinkled sheet of white paper covered in at least a dozen hand-written notes heaping praise on Brian Walshe — including from at least one participant in a life-coaching group he attended — hung on the wall of his family’s home in Cohasset, Mass, The Post can reveal. “Brian — You are worthy. You are worth the life you live,” reads one of the scribbled messages to the 47-year-old Massachusetts dad, who has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of his wife, Ana. “Brian — I just love you,” another treacly line reads. “You are what a man, friend, father...
Hunter Biden Asks Judge To Stop 4-Year-Old Daughter Navy From Taking His Famous Surname
Hunter Biden asked a judge to stop his 4-year-old daughter, Navy, from taking his famous surname, as he claims it would be impossible for her to have a "peaceful existence." Joe Biden's son filed the request on January 6 as he's fighting to lower his child-support payments to baby mama Lunden Roberts, Radar reported. Roberts claimed having the surname would help their daughter because the is "synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute and politically powerful."“To the extent, this is misconduct or neglect, it can be rectified by changing her last name to Biden so that she may undeniably...
A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.
A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.Photo byClaudia Wolff/ UnsplashonUnsplash. A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.
Ana Walshe Edited Instagram Caption Showing Suspicious Injury
The edit to the 2018 post came around the same time she penned a letter to a judge in support of her husband.
Missing Massachusetts mom Ana Walshe tried calling friends and family on night she vanished
A missing Massachusetts woman tried to call friends and family members hours before she disappeared, according to reports. Ana Walshe, 39, tried to reach her mother, sister and maid-of-honour in Serbia at around midnight on New Year’s Eve and again at 1am, her mom Milanka Ljubicic told Fox News in an interview.The family members were asleep at the time, while Ms Walshe’s friend was at a New Year’s Eve party and didn’t hear her phone, Ms Ljubicic told Fox News from her home in the Serbian capital of Belgrade. “And now, I regret not getting the phone, because she’s disappeared,”...
Friends of Ana Walshe Say Mom of 3 Was in Rush to Sell Assets Before Her Disappearance: Reports
"Things started to get really strange with the Walshes," longtime friend Mandi Silva said In the months leading up to her disappearance, close friends of missing Massachusetts mom of three Ana Walshe say she was in a hurry to get rid of several assets. In an interview with WRC-TV, longtime friends Mike and Mandi Silva revealed Ana, 39, recently sold a car and the Revere, Mass., apartment they rented from her for the past four years. They say the apartment buyer paid in cash just days before she...
Ana Walshe was making plans for future, buying more property before disappearance: source
Massachusetts and Washington, D.C., real estate executive Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early morning hours of Jan. 1 and has been missing ever since.
Ana Walshe amassed $3M property portfolio that husband Brian was eager to inherit, internet history reveals
Ana Walshe had amassed a property portfolio worth $2.8 million at the time of her disappearance, which her husband’s internet search history showed he was looking forward to getting his hands on. Brian Walshe was charged with his wife’s murder this week and at his arraignment at Quincy District Court in Massachusetts Wednesday it was revealed he had Googled “how long for someone to be missing to inherit” among other damning searches. Brian pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife, but a wealth of evidence is mounting against him. Although it is said they had amassed a collection of homes and...
I-Team: Evidence connected to Ana Walshe case found at Peabody trash facility
PEABODY- Investigators searching through trash at a transfer station in Peabody Monday found evidence connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team. The Cohasset mother has been missing since New Year's Day.Video from SkyEye showed investigators wearing protective suits and police officers with dogs at the facility on Newbury Street in Peabody.Police said Brian Walshe, Ana's husband, is charged with misleading investigators. Sources told the I-Team a search warrant was executed at their Cohasset home. A bloody knife that was found is being tested at the state lab for DNA.It is unclear what evidence was found...
Brian Walshe asked landlord about security cameras day after reporting missing mom’s disappearance: report
The Massachusetts fraudster charged with misleading the police’s investigation into his wife’s New Year’s Day disappearance asked his landlord whether his property has security cameras last week. Brian Walshe, 47, reported wife Ana Walshe missing on Jan. 4 — three days after he claims he last saw her, when she left their Cohasset home for a “work emergency” in the early hours of the morning. A day after reporting her missing Brian called the family’s landlord to ask if there were security cameras on the premises, an NBC10 Boston reporter tweeted Monday. Another reporter for Boston 25 News...
NECN
Cohasset Police Share Update on Walshe Family Dog
Among the subjects that amateur sleuths have been wondering about in the Ana Walshe missing person case is what happened to the family's dog. Walshe, missing since New Year's Day, had posted to Instagram about the dog, named Hans, several times. The German shepherd is a military dog, she said in one post.
Mystery over missing mom Ana Walshe’s ‘big surprise’ for New Year after she sold big assets for cash
Three days before Ana Walshe was reported missing, she and her husband Brian told their longterm tenants they were abruptly selling their rental property.Mike Silva told CBS Boston it felt like a personal betrayal as he had been led to believe the Walshes would eventually sell the apartment they had lived in for four years in Revere, Massachusetts, to he and his fiancée Mandi.Ms Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early hours of 1 January at her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts.Friends told NBC Washington that she had been rushing to get rid of assets including an apartment and her...
Brian Walshe Lived With ‘Ever-Present’ Childhood Trauma, Missing Mass. Mom Ana Walshe Said In 2021
"Brian has been deeply affected by his childhood and relationship with his parents," Ana Walshe wrote in a letter to a federal judge in support of her husband, Brian Walshe, in September 2021. The husband of missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe was “taught to lie '' and was “told he...
"Sick to my stomach": Friends of Ana Walshe shocked by latest developments
COHASSET -- Investigators finished searching and processing Ana and Brian Walshe's Cohasset home Tuesday afternoon. Ana Walshe has not been missing for over a week. Police left the scene just before 3 p.m. after days of going through the house, where they found blood in the basement and a broken knife.The completion of the search comes one day after investigators visited different disposal facilities across the state, looking for evidence in connection to the case. The WBZ I-Team learning trash bags with blood, a hatchet, a hacksaw, a rug, and used cleaning supplies, were found at the Peabody Transfer Station Monday...
Serial Killer Leonard Lake’s Wife Said She Thought He Was ‘Living This Very Active Fantasy’
On June 2, 1985, Leonard Lake was arrested near San Francisco for carrying a gun and an illegal silencer in a stolen car he was driving. The arrest led officials to a cabin in Wilseyville, California owned by Lake’s ex-wife, Claralyn “Cricket” Balazs. There, they discovered something horrifying: Lake, 38, and his associate Charles Ng, 25, had used the secluded property as a torture-murder compound, according to The New York Post. Police found human remains at the cabin, as well as videotapes and written documents outlining “Operation Miranda,” Lake’s depraved plans for enslaving women, reported The Associated Press.
Ana Walshe’s final chilling note to husband revealed: ‘Courage, love, perseverance…’
COHASSET, Mass. — An eerie note written in bright red letters by Ana Walshe looking forward to the year ahead from a New Year’s Eve party just hours before she disappeared can exclusively be revealed by The Post. “Wow! 2022…What a year! And yet, we are still here and together! Let’s make 2023 the best one yet! We are the authors of our lives…courage, love, perseverance, compassion, and joy. Love, Ana,” reads the ominous message, written on the side of a Lanson Noble Cuvee champagne box. The champagne sits in the kitchen of Ana and husband Brian Walshe’s family home, which appears to be...
Comments / 0