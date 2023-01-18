Read full article on original website
Search warrant ends in drug trafficking charges for Ernul man
ERNUL, Craven County — An Ernul homeowner is in Craven County Confinement Facility Thursday morning after a search warrant on his home led to drug trafficking charges. On Jan. 18, Craven County Deputies & New Bern Police Officers served a search warrant at 545 Hudnell Road Ernul, N.C. as the result of an ongoing drug investigation, according to a release from the Craven County Sheriff's Office.
Carteret County Sheriff's Office warns citizens of scam
BEAUFORT, Carteret County — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens about a recent imposter scam. On the evening of January 19, 2023, residents of Carteret County reported fake phone calls from a person representing themselves as a Carteret County deputy sheriff. Citizens are reporting attempts to...
New Bern authorities investigating armed robbery
NEW BERN, Craven County — The New Bern Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a local tobacco and vape shop. According to a release from the department, on Jan. 20, at 11:53 a.m. police responded to Happy Smoke, located 2305 Neuse Blvd., in reference to a report of an armed robbery.
Woman arrested after having illegal drugs during meeting with probation officer
NEW BERN, Craven County — A woman was arrested for having illegal drugs in her possession when she arrived for a meeting with her probation officer. Felony possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin. Possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine. Felony possession with intent to sell/deliver acid. Felony possession of...
One man killed, two others injured in shooting
NEW BERN, Craven County — Officers with the New Bern Police Department responded to a gunshot victim early Saturday morning, Jan. 21, 2023 in the 1500 block of South Glenburnie Road. Officers found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds when they arrived. One person, an adult black man,...
Man arrested after police say he stole lumber from construction site
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — A man was arrested after Onslow County Sheriff's deputies got a report of the theft of lumber from a construction site at Walton's Distillery. John Joseph Bonner Jr., 51, of Richlands turned himself in Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Bonner was charged with felony larceny from...
Bottlenose Dolphin found stranded on Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, Carteret County — A Bottlenose Dolphin was found stranded at Atlantic Beach Wednesday Jan. 18, 2023. The dolphin was dead when N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries Biologist Dr. Vicky Thayer and Professor Dr. Craig Harms got to the animal. After finishing a brief evaluation on the beach,...
Hound dog, puppies found in abandoned home heading to animal rescue in Maryland
NEW BERN, Craven County — Craven-Pamlico Animal Shelter Director Tommy Bell said Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, that the hound dog and her 10 puppies found in an abandoned home in Craven County are now headed to Maryland. An agency called Puppy Paws Rescue will take the dogs to live...
Morehead City announces new city manager
MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones announced that Christopher S. Turner will be the new city manager, effective Immediately. Mayor Jones announced the appointment of Turner at a meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Turner has been the interim city manager since July of 2022. Turner...
Onslow County adding new all-way stop at intersection
Onslow County drivers will have a new all-way stop Thursday. According to a release from NCDOT, drivers in Onslow County will soon benefit from the creation of an all-way stop at an intersection with an elevated crash rate. N.C. Department of Transportation crews will install traditional red stop signs at...
Crash blocks traffic on Hwy 55 in Bridgeton
BRIDGETON, Craven County — A crash blocked traffic Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, on Hwy. 55 in Bridgeton. It happened at the intersection near Handy Mart. Fire department crews and State Troopers responded to the scene. It is unknown if any injuries occurred at this time.
East Carteret girls basketball beats Southside, Locklear honored for 1,000th career point
BEAUFORT, Carteret County — A Carteret County star basketball player was honored for scoring her 1,000th career point Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, as the Mariners hosted Southside. East Carteret got the win, 52-47, to get to 14-2 on the season. In Swansboro, the Pirates hosted White Oak Friday night.
New River All-American Speedway to host Ronnie Hetu Memorial
For the second straight year, New River All-American Speedway will honor track veteran Ronnie Hetu with their Ronnie Hetu Memorial. New River All-American Speedway will once again host the Ronnie Hetu Memorial on Saturday, March 18 with Mini-Stocks headlining the event which honors the life and legacy of the late Ronnie Hetu, according to a release from the speedway.
Pamlico County's Sadler retiring after this season, Wake, UNC, NC State all get wins
BAYBORO, Pamlico County — It's the final month of the high school basketball regular season and one of the longest-tenured coaches in the area said it will be his last leading his alma mater. Earl Sadler has spent 29 seasons leading Pamlico County. The Lowland native has racked up...
