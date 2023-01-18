For the second straight year, New River All-American Speedway will honor track veteran Ronnie Hetu with their Ronnie Hetu Memorial. New River All-American Speedway will once again host the Ronnie Hetu Memorial on Saturday, March 18 with Mini-Stocks headlining the event which honors the life and legacy of the late Ronnie Hetu, according to a release from the speedway.

NEW RIVER, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO