AIRLIE BEACH, Australia – Rangers in Conway National Park in Queensland, Austrialia, were shocked when they stumbled upon a cane toad so big, they dubbed it Toadzilla. As rangers were driving on a trail last week, a snake slithering across the track forced them to stop their vehicle. Ranger Kylee Gray stepped out and looked down and then gasped when she saw the monster-sized animal, according to the Queensland Department of Environmental Science.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO