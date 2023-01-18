Read full article on original website
Giant ‘Toadzilla’ cane toad discovered in Australia; At nearly 6 pounds, may be largest ever
AIRLIE BEACH, Australia – Rangers in Conway National Park in Queensland, Austrialia, were shocked when they stumbled upon a cane toad so big, they dubbed it Toadzilla. As rangers were driving on a trail last week, a snake slithering across the track forced them to stop their vehicle. Ranger Kylee Gray stepped out and looked down and then gasped when she saw the monster-sized animal, according to the Queensland Department of Environmental Science.
