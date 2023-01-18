ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Deadline

‘Saturday Night Live’ Spoofs George Santos’ Fabulist Claims And His Fabulous Drag Performer Past

Coming off a holiday break, Saturday Night Live went with congressman George Santos’ fabulist past claims while also spoofing his alleged past as a drag performer. The sketch was aired just hours after the real Santos responded to reports that he was a drag performer when he lived in Brazil. Reporters caught up with him at New York’s La Guardia Airport, and he told them, “I was not a drag queen in Brazil. I was young and I had fun at a festival.” That non-denial denial was pretty much the theme of the SNL opener, set up as a segment...
NEW YORK STATE
Elle

Paris Hilton Just Shared Her High School Yearbook Photo And She Looks So Different

Paris Hilton, the ultimate icon to 2000s teens, has just re-shared a fan post of her own teen self to her Instagram Story – and she looks so different. The black and white snap is captioned with Paris' name and '10th', which we presume to mean 10th grade, making mini Paris 15/16 years old and not too many years away from becoming the It Girl of all It Girls.
Elle

Robert Pattinson Looks Chic In Tweed Skirt at Dior's Paris Fashion Week Show

On Friday, January 20, Robert Pattinson was one of the highlights at Dior's Homme fall/winter 2023-2024 show during Paris Fashion Week. The Batman actor was looking very chic in brown and gray, with a fuzzy fleece-texture zipper jacket over a turtleneck in the same shade. Underneath, he wore a pleated,...
Elle

Kylie Jenner Finally Shares the Name and First Full Photos of Her Baby Boy

After nearly a year, Kylie Jenner finally shared the name and dropped the first photos of her and Travis Scott's baby boy. Jenner captioned her Instagram with simply his name: Aire. The carousel of photos contained the first full shots of Aire, showcasing his face publicly. Aire is the second...
Elle

Chris Evans Is Reportedly Extremely ‘Committed’ to ‘Serious’ Girlfriend Alba Baptista

Chris Evans’ surprise year-long romance with 25-year-old actress Alba Baptista is far from casual now—and marks the most serious Evans has been with anyone he’s dated in a long time, Us Weekly reports. The two went Instagram official at the start of 2023, weeks after People broke the news in November that they had been dating in private for over a year.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Elle

Princess Eugenie Debuts A Tiny Ear Tattoo

When it comes to British royals and protocol, the list is long, especially the section about one's personal appearance. A few particularly strict edicts from Buckingham Palace reportedly include:. Royals have to wear nude stockings to public engagements. Colourful nail polish is a no-go. Handbags should be worn in the...
Elle

Jennifer Coolidge

The New Year’s high is officially over. Champagne flutes have been washed and dried. The 2023 novelty glasses, tossed out with the trash. Bits of glitter and confetti all are but completely swept away. Remnants of what tied us to 2022 are fading, but one thing that hasn’t started anew: our fashion standards. Celebrities brought their A-games last year, so, as far as our expectations for the months ahead...let’s just say Hollywood has its work cut out for it. But if the first few weeks of 2023 are any indication of the style to come, we’re in for a treat. Here, find (and shop!) the best-dressed celebrities of January thus far.
Elle

Hailey Bieber Went Out in a Smiley Hoodie and No Pants Alongside Justin in His ‘Magical Mushroom’ Hoodie

Hailey Bieber took advantage of Los Angeles' warm winter weather yesterday, going out in just a lime green Drew House smiley-face hoodie and no pants. She wore sunglasses and had her hair up in a bun. Joining her was her very casually dressed husband Justin. He layered more, wearing a “magical mushroom” gray hoodie with a purple beanie and tan wide-leg pants. They hugged while in public:

