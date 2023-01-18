Read full article on original website
Selena Gomez Posts Then Deletes IG Story on Her Relationship Status Amid Drew Taggart Dating Reports
Selena Gomez embraced being more on Instagram after taking a years-long break from the platform, sharing an Instagram Story to clarify her relationship status after reports of her dating The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart emerged. The two were photographed bowling in New York City last weekend, and a source told Page Six the pair were seen “making out” like teenagers.
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Got Engaged to a $200 Million Heiress 2 Weeks After Meghan Married Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's first husband, Trevor Engelson, married a $200 million heiress the same year the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
Dennis Quaid joins cast of Taylor Sheridan’s ‘1883: The Bass Reeves Story’
Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming Western drama, "1883: The Bass Reeves Story," will feature a familiar face and place.
What Dolly Parton Thinks of Billy Ray Cyrus’ Fiancée Firerose
In an interview with Us Weekly, country singer Dolly Parton revealed what she thinks of Billy Ray Cyrus' new fiancée Firerose.
‘Saturday Night Live’ Spoofs George Santos’ Fabulist Claims And His Fabulous Drag Performer Past
Coming off a holiday break, Saturday Night Live went with congressman George Santos’ fabulist past claims while also spoofing his alleged past as a drag performer. The sketch was aired just hours after the real Santos responded to reports that he was a drag performer when he lived in Brazil. Reporters caught up with him at New York’s La Guardia Airport, and he told them, “I was not a drag queen in Brazil. I was young and I had fun at a festival.” That non-denial denial was pretty much the theme of the SNL opener, set up as a segment...
Ariana Grande Sings Cover of 'Over the Rainbow' After Being Told She's 'Not a Singer' Anymore
On Friday, Ariana Grande reminded her fans that, despite her many talents, she's a vocalist first. The Grammy award winner is currently on the set of the film adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked, just something she's doing in between albums and hosting The Voice. Grande shared a TikTok in...
Paris Hilton Just Shared Her High School Yearbook Photo And She Looks So Different
Paris Hilton, the ultimate icon to 2000s teens, has just re-shared a fan post of her own teen self to her Instagram Story – and she looks so different. The black and white snap is captioned with Paris' name and '10th', which we presume to mean 10th grade, making mini Paris 15/16 years old and not too many years away from becoming the It Girl of all It Girls.
Robert Pattinson Looks Chic In Tweed Skirt at Dior's Paris Fashion Week Show
On Friday, January 20, Robert Pattinson was one of the highlights at Dior's Homme fall/winter 2023-2024 show during Paris Fashion Week. The Batman actor was looking very chic in brown and gray, with a fuzzy fleece-texture zipper jacket over a turtleneck in the same shade. Underneath, he wore a pleated,...
Kylie Jenner Finally Shares the Name and First Full Photos of Her Baby Boy
After nearly a year, Kylie Jenner finally shared the name and dropped the first photos of her and Travis Scott's baby boy. Jenner captioned her Instagram with simply his name: Aire. The carousel of photos contained the first full shots of Aire, showcasing his face publicly. Aire is the second...
Chris Evans Is Reportedly Extremely ‘Committed’ to ‘Serious’ Girlfriend Alba Baptista
Chris Evans’ surprise year-long romance with 25-year-old actress Alba Baptista is far from casual now—and marks the most serious Evans has been with anyone he’s dated in a long time, Us Weekly reports. The two went Instagram official at the start of 2023, weeks after People broke the news in November that they had been dating in private for over a year.
Princess Eugenie Debuts A Tiny Ear Tattoo
When it comes to British royals and protocol, the list is long, especially the section about one's personal appearance. A few particularly strict edicts from Buckingham Palace reportedly include:. Royals have to wear nude stockings to public engagements. Colourful nail polish is a no-go. Handbags should be worn in the...
Jennifer Coolidge
The New Year’s high is officially over. Champagne flutes have been washed and dried. The 2023 novelty glasses, tossed out with the trash. Bits of glitter and confetti all are but completely swept away. Remnants of what tied us to 2022 are fading, but one thing that hasn’t started anew: our fashion standards. Celebrities brought their A-games last year, so, as far as our expectations for the months ahead...let’s just say Hollywood has its work cut out for it. But if the first few weeks of 2023 are any indication of the style to come, we’re in for a treat. Here, find (and shop!) the best-dressed celebrities of January thus far.
Hailey Bieber Went Out in a Smiley Hoodie and No Pants Alongside Justin in His ‘Magical Mushroom’ Hoodie
Hailey Bieber took advantage of Los Angeles' warm winter weather yesterday, going out in just a lime green Drew House smiley-face hoodie and no pants. She wore sunglasses and had her hair up in a bun. Joining her was her very casually dressed husband Justin. He layered more, wearing a “magical mushroom” gray hoodie with a purple beanie and tan wide-leg pants. They hugged while in public:
