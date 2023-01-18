ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Inside Nova

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Virginia

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Virginia using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
VIRGINIA STATE
alxnow.com

Alexandria’s COVID-19 Community Level goes back to ‘high’

Alexandria’s Covid community-level has gone from “low” to “high” this month, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Low, medium or high Covid community levels are determined by data on hospitalizations and cases, according to the CDC. Each level comes with steps recommended by the federal agency that people and communities can take to protect themselves and others from potentially severe impacts of the virus.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WDBJ7.com

Avian influenza confirmed in Virginia turkey operation

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has confirmed the state’s first positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a flock of commercial turkeys in Rockingham County. Samples from the flock tested positive at the VDACS Regional Animal Health Laboratory...
VIRGINIA STATE
Fairfax Times

Exclusive: Arlington, Alexandria public schools notified National Merit Commended Students right away, most are not Asian American students like in Fairfax County

As 17 school principals in Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties admit to withholding National Merit Commended Students awards this school year, largely impacting Asian American youth and their mostly immigrant families, it was a different story across the border in Arlington County and the City of Alexandria, where most National Merit winners have traditionally not been Asian American. School district officials there said staff celebrated their National Merit Commended Student recipients on time.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
arlnow.com

Morning Notes

Ramp Closing for VDOT Project — “Beginning at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, weather permitting, the ramp from southbound I-395 to westbound Boundary Channel Drive (Exit 10A) will be closed for several months as part of the Boundary Channel Drive at I-395 Interchange Improvements project… Drivers will be able to access westbound Boundary Channel Drive via the southbound I-395 Exit 9 (Clark Street) ramp, where there will be a temporary stop sign for left turns onto westbound Boundary Channel. This traffic pattern will be in place until mid-2023.” [VDOT]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
CoinDesk

Fairfax County, Virginia, Pension Funds Exposed to Genesis Bankruptcy

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Genesis Global Holdco, the parent company of cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Capital and a sister company of CoinDesk, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late Thursday because of its exposure to collapsed hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and fallen crypto exchange FTX.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Avis looks to rent cars from garages under vacant TSA buildings in Pentagon City

The old Transportation Security Administration buildings in Pentagon City, vacant and awaiting redevelopment, could get put to a new, temporary use. Avis Car Rental is looking to add rental operations to the pair of offices and their underground garages at 601 and 701 12th Street S. The business, which currently has a location at 2600 Richmond Hwy, has filed two applications, one for each building, with the county.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Amazon touts investments for upping Arlington affordable housing stock by 20%

Amazon announced yesterday (Wednesday) that it is shutting down its charitable e-commerce platform AmazonSmile, which lets customers support their favorite nonprofits while shopping. Instead, the tech company says it will focus on areas of more “meaningful change,” chiefly, investments in affordable housing. One of the first examples it highlighted was...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

House subcommittee approves bill to restrict early voting

RICHMOND – A bill to limit early voting to two weeks before an election moved on to the House Committee on Privileges and Elections with a 6-4 vote on Jan. 17. Currently, Virginia allows absentee in-person voting 45 days before an election. This time frame makes Virginia one of the states – among Maine, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Wyoming – with the longest absentee voting period, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Virginia bill requiring AEDs in all public schools moves forward

VIRGINIA, USA — A new bill that would require the placement of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in all Virginia public schools is one step closer to becoming a reality. On Thursday, the Virginia Senate’s Education and Health subcommittee voted to move Senate Bill 1453 forward. The bill, sponsored...
VIRGINIA STATE

