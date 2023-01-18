Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversyJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh2foodtrippersPittsburgh, PA
Ode to a Pittsburgh winterBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Aliquippa 2024 4-Star Linebacker Cam Lindsey Attending Pitt Football Junior Day
A good recruiting development for Pat Narduzzi and Pitt. Earlier in the week, Aliquippa 2024 4-star linebacker Cam Lindsey told PSN that he was going to try and attend Pitt’s Junior Day but wasn’t 100% sure because of a high school basketball game that he has today. Well...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
2024 Pitt DL Commit Jahsear Whittington Taking Visit to Penn State
The recruiting process features a lot of stops along the road, and that’s ringing truer these days than any other. But it doesn’t mean it’s the end of the world either. Jahsear Whittington — a 2024 four-star defensive line commit from Imhotep Charter in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — made a trip to Rutgers recently and PSN has learned he’ll be headed to Penn State this weekend.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Guillermo Diaz-Graham Loving His Pitt Journey: ‘It’s a Big Family Here’
Beginning your college career away from home is hard for almost every player. Especially when you’re 3,630 miles away from home. Last May, Pitt received two commitments in one day courtesy of two Spanish prospects, Jorge and Guillermo Diaz-Graham, who grew up and still reside on the Canary Islands off the coast of Spain.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
2024 3-Star CB Daniel James Holds Pitt in High Regard After Receiving Offer
The last time Daniel James was able to see Archie Collins in person, unfortunately, it was largely just in passing. Collins was pressed for time with a flight to catch. But as Collins made the trip to McEachern High in Powder Springs, Georgia this time around, he stayed for a while longer. And he had some good news for James before he hit the road — the air, likely.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Picks Up Commitment From Florida Transfer 4-Star WR Daejon Reynolds
Daejon Reynolds a four-star wide receiver and transfer from the University of Florida, has committed to Pitt, a source told Pittsburgh Sports Now. Reynolds has been committed to Pitt and has already enrolled in classes for the spring 2023 semester. There was always a chance that Jared Wayne would come...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Five Things to Know Before Pitt vs. Florida State, Sibande, Guillermo Diaz Graham, and More
Winners of back-to-back road games, the Panthers return to the Petersen Events Center against Florida State. Pitt defeated Georgia Tech by 11 and Louisville by 21 to go two out of three on the road trip following an eight-point loss to Duke. Here are five things to know ahead of...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Evaluating Pitt’s Wide Receivers Room After Picking Up Daejon Reynolds
I like Lamar Seymore, and so does 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins. “I think (Seymore’s) got all-conference type of caliber,” Ivins told Pittsburgh Sports Now in July. “I think he’s someone that could’ve played in the SEC; I think he’s probably someone that’s gonna have a big senior season (at Miami Central).”
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Signee Jaland Lowe ranked 66th-Best Prospect on 2023 ESPN 100
The Panthers are in the midst of their best season under head coach Jeff Capel at 13-6 overall and 6-2 in ACC play. The 2022-23 team is stacked with a mixture of veterans and a few young players contributing in their own roles to set Pitt up for a possible tournament bid.
Comments / 0