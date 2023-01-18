CHADDS FORD—The Brandywine Conservancy recently celebrated milestone achievements in land conservation as it ended 2022 with more than 500 total conservation easements held by the organization, while also exceeding 70,000 acres of land that have been permanently preserved through both direct and facilitated easements. Staff completed a total of 32 conservation projects throughout the year, resulting in the protection of 1,033 additional acres of land in Chester, Delaware and Lancaster counties in Pennsylvania.

