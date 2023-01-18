ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennett Square, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Local News

County officials present $25,000 to ChesPenn Center for Family Health in Coatesville

COATESVILLE — Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell, and Michelle Kichline toured the Center for Family Health at Coatesville, part of ChesPenn Health Services, this week, and presented the community health organization with a check for $25,000. The check comes from the County’s Appropriation Funds and is part of its annual distribution.
COATESVILLE, PA
Daily Local News

Brandywine Conservancy celebrates 70,000 acres of land permanently preserved

CHADDS FORD—The Brandywine Conservancy recently celebrated milestone achievements in land conservation as it ended 2022 with more than 500 total conservation easements held by the organization, while also exceeding 70,000 acres of land that have been permanently preserved through both direct and facilitated easements. Staff completed a total of 32 conservation projects throughout the year, resulting in the protection of 1,033 additional acres of land in Chester, Delaware and Lancaster counties in Pennsylvania.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Chester County farmers earn accolades at Pa. Farm Show

WEST CHESTER — Chester County farmers and producers received high marks from Pennsylvania Farm Show judges in Harrisburg last week, resulting in an impressive array of medals and ribbons in the show’s 107th year of operation. The Pennsylvania Farm Show, the largest indoor agricultural exposition in the nation,...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

New funding will improve local watersheds in West Chester area

WEST CHESTER — The Willistown Conservation Trust will receive $127,000 in funding to improve local watersheds, state Senator Carolyn Comitta and state Rep. Melissa Shusterman recently announced. The organization will use the funding for the Rushton Woods Preserve Okehocking Run Watershed Enhancement project to construct a bioretention basin and...
WEST CHESTER, PA
Daily Local News

Coatesville ROTC program thriving after agreements with other school districts

COATESVILLE — After several years of low enrollment, the Air Force Junior ROTC program at the Coatesville Area School District is on solid footing. Recent “Crosstown Agreements” with two local school districts have boosted participation, and after receiving the highest rating at a recent inspection, the program is thriving.
COATESVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy