Sterling, KS

Salina Post

Trojans battle Beavers for ticket to Sterling Tourney final

After sending Smoky Valley packing on Monday with a convincing 63-38 victory, the Southeast of Saline boys’ basketball team will resume Sterling Tournament play tonight with a semifinal matchup against Scott City. The Trojans enter this contest still ranked as the #1 team in Class 3A at 9-0 while...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Lady Trojans take on Hugoton in Sterling semifinals

After dispatching the hosts 58-21 in the opening round of the Sterling Tournament, the Southeast of Saline girl’s basketball team is moving on to the semifinals, where SES will meet Hugoton for a trip to the championship game. The Lady Trojans will come into this contest at 8-1, ranked...
STERLING, KS
Salina Post

SIT round two results and round three matchups

With the second round of this year's Salina Invitational Tournament officially in the books, the stage is set for the final day of action from Salina Central High School and Kansas Wesleyan. With Salina South, Salina Central, and Abilene preparing for one final midseason tournament tilt, let's revisit scores from...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

KWU women drop 62-56 decision to Bethany

LINDSBORG – Kansas Wesleyan women's coach Ryan Showman had no qualms with his team's overall effort and its work at the defensive end of the court. The Coyotes' play on offense was a different matter. KWU shot 35 percent for the game including an icy 21 percent from beyond...
LINDSBORG, KS
Salina Post

SIT Saturday scheduling update

Due to impending weather conditions, Saturday's games at this year's Salina Invitational Tournament have been moved up to accommodate travel and safety for visiting programs. All games in the consolation bracket will still be held at Salina Central High School, while winners bracket games will still be held at Kansas Wesleyan.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Shooting woes doom Coyotes in loss to Bethany

LINDSBORG – It was just one of those nights for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes. The shots wouldn't fall and the ball wouldn't bounce in favor of the Coyotes. Wesleyan shot just 27.6 percent from the field and 22.7 percent from 3-point range in an 87-55 loss to the Bethany Swedes on Wednesday night at Hahn Gym.
LINDSBORG, KS
Salina Post

Williams scores 29; Memphis downs Wichita State 88-78

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — DeAndre Williams' 29 points helped Memphis defeat Wichita State 88-78 on Thursday night. Williams added 15 rebounds and three steals for the Tigers (14-5, 4-2 American Athletic Conference). Kendric Davis scored 20 points while shooting 6 for 10 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five assists. Keonte Kennedy shot 6 for 10, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.
MEMPHIS, TN
Salina Post

This week's 'KINA Saturday Morning' lineup

Here's the lineup for this week's KINA Saturday Morning. 9:05 a.m.: Salina Area Technical College - Brenda Guiterrez, executive director of the foundation, Greg Nichols, president, and Ryan Weber, director of enrollment services - on the new IMA program. 9:30 a.m.: Dr. C. A. Ritter and Jordan and Marshall Zuccarelli...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina's Cruse named to PennWest Dean's List

CALIFORNIA, Pa. - Cameron Cruse of Salina has been named to Pennsylvania Western University Dean's List for the 2022 fall semester. Over 3,500 Pennsylvania Western University students earned placement on the Dean's List. Degree-seeking undergraduate students who achieve high academic standards are identified in accordance with the following criteria:. The...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Central Theatre to present 'Mamma Mia' Jan. 27-29

Tickets are now on sale for Salina Central High School Theatre's upcoming production of Mamma Mia!. Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 27-28 and 2:30 p.m. Jan. 29 in the Central High auditorium. Running time is approximately 2 hours including a 15-minute intermission. Tickets are on sale online and...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

City of Salina prepping for impending winter storm

With weather forecasts expecting a wintry mix of snow Saturday (Jan. 21) throughout the morning and into the evening, the City of Salina will be pre-treating bridge decks and other elevated surfaces with rock salt to help prevent icing in the morning hours. Staff is also making preparations to have salt trucks on standby ready to be deployed when the need arises.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Great Bend will host first-ever Kansas Furcon in July

The cat is out of the bag. And the ponies, unicorns, and a host of other characters. Wednesday evening, it was announced the first-ever FurryFansago event is coming to the Great Bend Events Center in July. Founder Kristian Rivera always planned for glitz and glam, but the first convention will be much more subtle. After years of thinking about doing a convention locally, it is finally becoming a reality.
GREAT BEND, KS
Salina Post

Saline County jobless rate remains steady

Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.9% in December. This is an increase from 2.8% in November and an increase from 2.8% in December 2021. Saline County...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 20

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Anderson, Rashad D'Marquis; 32; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Dorch, Candice...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Police: Kansas woman struck by car has died

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal pedestrian accident have identified the victim as 62-year-old Mary Dellor of Wichita. Just after 8 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision at the intersection of East Harry Street and Faulders Lane in Wichita, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Salina woman arrested on requested drug, child endangerment charges

A local woman was arrested on requested drug and child endangerment charges after an incident in south Salina early Wednesday afternoon. A witness called in to report that a black SUV was driving erratically in the 2000 block of S. Ninth Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The witness also said that the SUV had stopped in traffic and had hit a curb.
SALINA, KS
