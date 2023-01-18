Read full article on original website
Lady Trojans take on Lyons looking to cap off Sterling Tourney with win
After falling to Hugoton in the Sterling Tournament semifinals on Thursday, the Southeast of Saline girl’s basketball team will be in search of a bounce back on Friday as they square off with Lyons in the third-place game. The Lady Trojans come into the final contest of their midseason...
Trojans battle Beavers for ticket to Sterling Tourney final
After sending Smoky Valley packing on Monday with a convincing 63-38 victory, the Southeast of Saline boys’ basketball team will resume Sterling Tournament play tonight with a semifinal matchup against Scott City. The Trojans enter this contest still ranked as the #1 team in Class 3A at 9-0 while...
Lady Trojans take on Hugoton in Sterling semifinals
After dispatching the hosts 58-21 in the opening round of the Sterling Tournament, the Southeast of Saline girl’s basketball team is moving on to the semifinals, where SES will meet Hugoton for a trip to the championship game. The Lady Trojans will come into this contest at 8-1, ranked...
SIT round two results and round three matchups
With the second round of this year's Salina Invitational Tournament officially in the books, the stage is set for the final day of action from Salina Central High School and Kansas Wesleyan. With Salina South, Salina Central, and Abilene preparing for one final midseason tournament tilt, let's revisit scores from...
🎥Watch live as Southeast of Saline takes on Scott City
The Southeast of Saline Trojans take on the Scott City Beavers Thursday in the Sterling Invitational Tournament. If you can't make it to the game, you can watch it here on Salina Post. The game begins at 5:30 p.m. Use the QR code or click on the link below to...
KWU women drop 62-56 decision to Bethany
LINDSBORG – Kansas Wesleyan women's coach Ryan Showman had no qualms with his team's overall effort and its work at the defensive end of the court. The Coyotes' play on offense was a different matter. KWU shot 35 percent for the game including an icy 21 percent from beyond...
SIT Saturday scheduling update
Due to impending weather conditions, Saturday's games at this year's Salina Invitational Tournament have been moved up to accommodate travel and safety for visiting programs. All games in the consolation bracket will still be held at Salina Central High School, while winners bracket games will still be held at Kansas Wesleyan.
🎥Watch live as the Southeast of Saline girls take on Lyons Friday
The Southeast of Saline girls take on Lyons in the Sterling Invitational Tournament this afternoon. If you can't make it to the game, you can watch it here on Salina Post thanks to Salina Medical Esthetics and Salina Pain Clinic!. The game begins at 3 p.m. Use the QR code...
Shooting woes doom Coyotes in loss to Bethany
LINDSBORG – It was just one of those nights for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes. The shots wouldn't fall and the ball wouldn't bounce in favor of the Coyotes. Wesleyan shot just 27.6 percent from the field and 22.7 percent from 3-point range in an 87-55 loss to the Bethany Swedes on Wednesday night at Hahn Gym.
Williams scores 29; Memphis downs Wichita State 88-78
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — DeAndre Williams' 29 points helped Memphis defeat Wichita State 88-78 on Thursday night. Williams added 15 rebounds and three steals for the Tigers (14-5, 4-2 American Athletic Conference). Kendric Davis scored 20 points while shooting 6 for 10 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five assists. Keonte Kennedy shot 6 for 10, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.
This week's 'KINA Saturday Morning' lineup
Here's the lineup for this week's KINA Saturday Morning. 9:05 a.m.: Salina Area Technical College - Brenda Guiterrez, executive director of the foundation, Greg Nichols, president, and Ryan Weber, director of enrollment services - on the new IMA program. 9:30 a.m.: Dr. C. A. Ritter and Jordan and Marshall Zuccarelli...
Salina's Cruse named to PennWest Dean's List
CALIFORNIA, Pa. - Cameron Cruse of Salina has been named to Pennsylvania Western University Dean's List for the 2022 fall semester. Over 3,500 Pennsylvania Western University students earned placement on the Dean's List. Degree-seeking undergraduate students who achieve high academic standards are identified in accordance with the following criteria:. The...
Salina Central Theatre to present 'Mamma Mia' Jan. 27-29
Tickets are now on sale for Salina Central High School Theatre's upcoming production of Mamma Mia!. Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 27-28 and 2:30 p.m. Jan. 29 in the Central High auditorium. Running time is approximately 2 hours including a 15-minute intermission. Tickets are on sale online and...
City of Salina prepping for impending winter storm
With weather forecasts expecting a wintry mix of snow Saturday (Jan. 21) throughout the morning and into the evening, the City of Salina will be pre-treating bridge decks and other elevated surfaces with rock salt to help prevent icing in the morning hours. Staff is also making preparations to have salt trucks on standby ready to be deployed when the need arises.
McPherson High JAG-K grad becomes law enforcement dispatcher
JAG-K A job shadow experience sponsored by Jobs for America’s Graduates-Kansas (JAG-K) led a former McPherson High School student to a job that is now paying dividends in public safety for the community. Tiannah McGill, a 2022 graduate of McPherson High, was unsure of her career aspirations when JAG-K...
Great Bend will host first-ever Kansas Furcon in July
The cat is out of the bag. And the ponies, unicorns, and a host of other characters. Wednesday evening, it was announced the first-ever FurryFansago event is coming to the Great Bend Events Center in July. Founder Kristian Rivera always planned for glitz and glam, but the first convention will be much more subtle. After years of thinking about doing a convention locally, it is finally becoming a reality.
Saline County jobless rate remains steady
Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.9% in December. This is an increase from 2.8% in November and an increase from 2.8% in December 2021. Saline County...
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 20
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Anderson, Rashad D'Marquis; 32; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Dorch, Candice...
Police: Kansas woman struck by car has died
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal pedestrian accident have identified the victim as 62-year-old Mary Dellor of Wichita. Just after 8 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision at the intersection of East Harry Street and Faulders Lane in Wichita, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo.
Salina woman arrested on requested drug, child endangerment charges
A local woman was arrested on requested drug and child endangerment charges after an incident in south Salina early Wednesday afternoon. A witness called in to report that a black SUV was driving erratically in the 2000 block of S. Ninth Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The witness also said that the SUV had stopped in traffic and had hit a curb.
