REVEALED: Frantic 911 Call Ahead Of Lisa Marie Presley's Tragic Death — Listen

The panicked 911 call in the seconds after Lisa Marie Presley went into full cardiac arrest has been revealed.

The singer's housekeeper quickly called the police in an effort to save the star's life, however, Presley was devastatingly declared dead at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 12.

MEGA

"What’s the address of your emergency?" the operator asked, as the housekeeper for the 54-year-old's Calabasas estate responded in a muffled, unclear tone.

EERIE PREMONITION: LISA MARIE PRESLEY SHOWED FRIEND WHERE SHE'D BE BURIED 'SOMEDAY' DAYS BEFORE TRAGIC DEATH

The housekeeper continued with a non-detailed response , stating, "Closest street on the corner," before admitting, "I really don't know."

As time ticks by in the eerie 911 call released by a news publication, the operator sternly requested for the phone to be transferred to "someone else there" who might be able to provide more beneficial information.

A man, who was believed to be Presley's ex-husband Danny Keough , 58, then picked up the phone. (He and the duo's 14-year-old twin daughters , Finely and Harper , had been living with Presley at the time.)

mega

"There’s a security gate in the neighborhood, but they’ll just let them through," Keough explained, before frantically asking, "How close are they? How far are they?"

The operator vaguely responded, "No idea," however ambulance sirens can be heard nearing the scene moments before the phone call ended.

Keough attempted to perform CPR until emergency responders arrived; they then took over and additionally administered epinephrine to regain Presley's pulse before rushing her to the hospital to receive further care.

PRISCILLA PRESLEY TRIED TO GET LISA MARIE HELP FROM SCIENTOLOGY DRUG TREATMENT PROGRAM YEARS BEFORE DEATH: SOURCE

Upon arrival at the L.A. medical center, Presley was placed under life support until her family made the tough decision to sign a "do not resuscitate" order.

MEGA

The famous offspring's mother, Priscilla Presley , broke news later in the evening that the mom-of-four had unfortunately died after a series of unsuccessful life-saving measures.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," the ex-wife of musical legend Elvis Presley confirmed.

"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment," the 77-year-old concluded.

The New York Post obtained audio from the 911 call from inside Presley's home.