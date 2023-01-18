Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Buffet in Massachusetts According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenMarlborough, MA
Growing store chain opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersSalem, NH
Don't Miss Quincy's Free Winterfest: Fire Show, Ice Sculptures & More!Dianna CarneyQuincy, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign All-Star SluggerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Three-Time NBA Champion DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
homenewshere.com
In latest game, Boys Basketball forces Woburn into OT
WILMINGTON – An 0-11 record in any sport will most likely suggest the worst; a team that has given up, lost hope, and simply doesn’t have what it takes to win is what any sports fan would imagine is happening. For the Wilmington High School boys basketball team,...
homenewshere.com
Carleton’s free throw with 1.4 seconds left, lifts Redmen to dramatic win
TEWKSBURY – When you score just two points in an entire quarter, the chances of you coming away with a win are not all that great. When you turn the ball over 16 times in the entire game, once again, chances are you aren't going to win. But when...
homenewshere.com
Wilmington/Stoneham Co-Op Girls Hockey: Marauders come away with the win in round two match-up
STONEHAM — Riding a four-game win streak, including the added drama of back-to-back overtime success last week, the Stoneham-Wilmington girl’s hockey team was in the hunt for more when they hosted Belmont, a team they defeated 2-1 in their season-opener. But Belmont, fresh off a pair of recent...
homenewshere.com
Lightfoot takes second at all-girls tournament
ORANGE — On Monday, although the Tewksbury High School wrestling regular season schedule didn’t reflect it, there was a particular Redmen competing in a tournament. Brooke Lightfoot and head coach Steve Kasprzak made the trip to Mahar High School in Orange, Massachusetts for the Senators All Girls Kick off Classic.
homenewshere.com
Tewksbury hitting a rut, but still winning
TEWKSBURY – With an overall record of 7-1, there shouldn't be too many things to complain about. But over the last few weeks, the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' hockey team has continued to come away with victories, despite really not playing particularly well. Saturday afternoon was a perfect...
homenewshere.com
Wrestlers dealing with some adversity
The Wilmington High School Wrestling team has had a challenging season thus far to say the least. Inexperience, injury trouble, and holes in the lineup have led to hardships for first year head coach Kevin Riley and his squad of wrestlers. Their 0-4 dual meet record has reflected that, continuing...
homenewshere.com
Woburn pins Burlington; Parziale sets coaching mark
WOBURN — Just a fantastic night for the Woburn High wrestling team as it beat rival Burlington for the first time in many years, both on the scoresheet and on the mat, Wednesday night at Torrice Gym. Three consecutive forfeits in the early matches helped propel the Tanners, but...
homenewshere.com
Despite injuries, gymnastics team off to a strong 2-0 start
STONEHAM – It had been two weeks since the Wilmington-Bedford co-op gymnastics team competed in a full Middlesex League Meet, and once again the team of gymnasts put together tremendous performances, coming away with a 132.1-119.65 victory over Stoneham. Wilmington/Bedford is now 2-0 on the season, which includes putting...
homenewshere.com
From WHS to Notre Dame University to the North Carolina Courage: Olivia Wingate turning pro
PHILADELPHIA, PA/WILMINGTON – Olivia Wingate has found a new home. And it's one for the history books. On Thursday night on National Television, Wingate — who just two weeks ago was named the Town Crier's Female Athlete of the Year for the second time and was previously named the Female Athlete of the Decade in 2019 – was selected in the first round, sixth overall, by the North Carolina Courage during the annual National Women's Soccer League draft held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
homenewshere.com
Ames Pond project canceled
TEWKSBURY — Plans for a proposed 300 unit apartment complex at 300 Ames Pond were scrubbed last week according to Town Manager Richard Montuori. The development, proposed by The Hanover Company, would have been a non-age restricted complex built as a 40B, meaning some units would be deemed affordable for those at 80 percent of the area’s median income. The project had been initially presented to the town via a concept plan in the summer of 2021.
homenewshere.com
Bomb threat made at Wamesit Lanes
TEWKSBURY — On Saturday, Jan. 14, at approximately 8:15 p.m., Tewksbury Police Department received a 911 call from a Wamesit Lanes employee stating that customers received AirDropped photos from an unknown source alleging that they had a bomb in their possession and planned to detonate the explosive device as well as commit a shooting in the building.
homenewshere.com
Red Roof Inn in Woburn cited for employee violations
WOBURN/BOSTON –Three affiliated motels in Woburn, Shrewsbury, and Sutton, along with their managers, will pay more than $65,000 in restitution and penalties to resolve allegations that they failed to pay their workers timely wages and earned sick time, amongst other labor violations, the Mass. Attorney General’s Office announced today.
homenewshere.com
SWEC sees recreational promise at Symonds Way
READING – It’s filled with boulders, construction debris, rusty car frames, and even a mystery contaminant. It’s also the potential future home of pickle ball courts, or a pool, soccer fields, an indoor athletic center, and yes, maybe even a new senior center. The options are many.
homenewshere.com
Tewksbury Select Board name change becomes official
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on Jan. 10, 2023 at town hall to discuss home rule petition approvals and potential grant funding. Member Jay Kelly was absent. The board discussed home rule petitions signed into law by former governor Charlie Baker before he left office. Three articles were adopted at special Town Meeting in October of 2021 to authorize a home rule petition to change “board of selectmen” to “select board,” as well as replace other gendered phrases with neutral designations, such as “chairman” to “chair.”
Comments / 0