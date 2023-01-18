Florida - Thursday January 19, 2023: Governor DeSantis has announced nearly $20 million to support water quality improvement projects along the Indian River Lagoon (IRL). The projects will help collect stormwater runoff and treat it to reduce the amount of pollutants and nutrients that enter the IRL. These projects are in addition to the $255 million Florida is already investing to protect the Lagoon, including targeting wastewater, septic to sewer, and other needed restoration projects.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO