wqcs.org
Governor Announces Nearly $20 Million for Water Quality Projects to Restore the Indian River Lagoon
Florida - Thursday January 19, 2023: Governor DeSantis has announced nearly $20 million to support water quality improvement projects along the Indian River Lagoon (IRL). The projects will help collect stormwater runoff and treat it to reduce the amount of pollutants and nutrients that enter the IRL. These projects are in addition to the $255 million Florida is already investing to protect the Lagoon, including targeting wastewater, septic to sewer, and other needed restoration projects.
Luis Soler Appointed Director of the Florida State Guard
Florida - Saturday January 21, 2023: Governor DeSantis has appointed Luis Soler as the Director of the Florida State Guard. Luis Soler - Soler is the Deputy Director and Chief of Operations for the Florida State Guard. Previously, he was a Special Agent for the Miami-Dade County Office of the Inspector General. Soler is also a captain in the United States Navy Reserve, concurrently serving as the Commanding Officer of Central Command J2 San Antonio and the Deputy Reserve Director of Intelligence for CISC San Antonio.
SLC Sheriff: Frederick Lamart Johnson Jr. "No Longer a Person of Interest" in MLK Day Shooting
Fort Pierce - Thursday January 19, 2023: The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office has announced that Frederick Lamar Johnson, Jr. is 'is no longer a person of interest' in the Monday afternoon MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce. According to a statement posted Thursday morning on the SLC Sheriff Facebook...
Person of Interest in MLK Day Shooting Turns Himself In
Fort Pierce - Thursday January 19, 2023: Frederick Lamart Johnson Jr., identified as a person of interest in Monday afternoon's MLK Day shooting, turned himself in at the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Wednesday afternoon, not long after a news conference during which Chief Sheriff Deputy Brian Hester announced that Johnson was wanted for questioning about the tragic event.
