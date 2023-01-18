ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Alleyene Louise (Lyerla) Hermes Geisler

Alleyene Louise (Lyerla) Hermes Geisler, 96, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation in Alton, IL. She was born on December 6, 1926 in Alton, IL to Hersal and Minnie (Schmidt) Lyerla. Alleyene married Junior Hermes at Salem Presbyterian Church on April 6, 1947. He preceded her in death in 1980. She then married Francis Geisler on September 25, 2000, also at Salem Presbyterian Church. Francis preceded her in death in 2012.
ALTON, IL
Mary E. Daniel

Mary Elizabeth Daniel, 90, passed away 8:25 pm, Thursday, January 19, 2023 at her home. Born March 4, 1932 in Roxana, she was the daughter of Leon and Carrie (Scroggins) Scheller. Mary had worked as a nurse's aid and nursery attendant for St. Joseph Hospital in Alton, a nurse's aid...
WOOD RIVER, IL
Billy Hargrave

Billy D. Hargrave, 90, of Bethalto passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Aug. 8, 1932 in East Alton to Cloral H. and Florence E. (Walker) Hargrave. He married Jacquelyn Y. Grable May 6, 1955 in Cottage Hills. She passed away Nov. 12, 2004.
BETHALTO, IL
Fred D. Vogel

Fred D. Vogel, 80, of Bethalto, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at his residence with his family by his side, under the care of OSF Hospice. He was born on August 14, 1942, in Alton, IL, the son of Elroy A. and Dorothy N. (Kessler) Vogel. Fred married Barbara J. Nave, on August 24, 1962 at Concordia Lutheran Church in Cottage Hills. She preceded him in death on June 14, 2007.
BETHALTO, IL
Dan Towell

Dan Edward Towell, 85, passed away 7:15 pm, Thursday, January 19, 2023 at his residence. Born January 29, 1937 in Poynor, MO, he was the son of Ira and Alta (Wright) Towell. A U.S. Navy veteran, he had worked as a laborer for ConAgra before retiring. Surviving also are a...
GRAFTON, IL
Writers of the Riverbend

Your browser does not support the audio element. Sarah Dhue from Alton talks about the 6th annual Writers of the Riverbend event on Feb. 4 at Maeva's Coffee. The event is open to the public!
ALTON, IL
RFM gets more TIF money from Wood River

Wood River City Manager Steve Palen said new TIF money granted to Riverbend Family Ministries would go towards improvements upstairs in their new building. The TIF Committee submitted the request to the city council Tuesday and the council’s approval will provide 25 thousand dollars to the agency. Your browser...
WOOD RIVER, IL
Candidates file for Bethalto Village, Alton Schools

The upcoming election for Bethalto Village trustees and Alton School Board members may be two of the more hotly-contested races. In Bethalto, seven candidates are vying for three spots on the board, while there are six candidates for three spots on the Alton School Board. In Bethalto, incumbent Tim Lowrance...
ALTON, IL
Wood River starts process to raze nuisance building

The Wood River City Council approved a resolution Tuesday night declaring a former church property on State Street unsafe and a public nuisance. City Manager Steve Palen said final plans for the building would likely be demolition unless a developer showed interest. Your browser does not support the audio element.
WOOD RIVER, IL
Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois corrections site

Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois …. Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. What’s in the governor’s...
HILLSBORO, IL
Service Award for Grafton Museum Volunteers

At the Grafton City Council Meeting on January 17, 2023, Mayor Mike Morrow presented a Service Award on behalf of the City Council to each of seven volunteers who have donated their time, money, and resources in support of the Grafton History Museum. Many worthwhile projects have been completed through their generous efforts and expertise.
GRAFTON, IL
Hillsboro prison investigation continues

About 20 individuals at an Illinois prison near Hillsboro are recovering after being exposed to what Illinois Department of Corrections officials say was a “foreign substance.”. On Wednesday, a staff member at Graham Correctional Center responded to a medical incident involving individuals in custody who appeared to be under...
HILLSBORO, IL
Homicide victim ID’d, little else known

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and pronounced dead at a hospital overnight in St. Louis. Michael Hampton, 19, of Ferguson, Missouri, was taken to the hospital after suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck. He was pronounced dead at a St. Louis City hospital. The location of where the shooting happened is unknown, including if the shooting happened within the City of St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Getting street racers off the street

Street racing is something that is an issue year-round, nut more so as the weather warms. The illegal practice is highly dangerous, and sometimes deadly. A local racetrack is hoping to provide an outlet if you have a need for speed. World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison will open its drag strip once a month starting in March to host events that should appeal to the street racers in the St. Louis area.
MADISON, IL

