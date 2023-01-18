Read full article on original website
Well-known store chain opening new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar is Ready to be Breakout StarIBWAASaint Louis, MO
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
advantagenews.com
Alleyene Louise (Lyerla) Hermes Geisler
Alleyene Louise (Lyerla) Hermes Geisler, 96, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation in Alton, IL. She was born on December 6, 1926 in Alton, IL to Hersal and Minnie (Schmidt) Lyerla. Alleyene married Junior Hermes at Salem Presbyterian Church on April 6, 1947. He preceded her in death in 1980. She then married Francis Geisler on September 25, 2000, also at Salem Presbyterian Church. Francis preceded her in death in 2012.
Mary E. Daniel
Mary Elizabeth Daniel, 90, passed away 8:25 pm, Thursday, January 19, 2023 at her home. Born March 4, 1932 in Roxana, she was the daughter of Leon and Carrie (Scroggins) Scheller. Mary had worked as a nurse's aid and nursery attendant for St. Joseph Hospital in Alton, a nurse's aid...
Billy Hargrave
Billy D. Hargrave, 90, of Bethalto passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Aug. 8, 1932 in East Alton to Cloral H. and Florence E. (Walker) Hargrave. He married Jacquelyn Y. Grable May 6, 1955 in Cottage Hills. She passed away Nov. 12, 2004.
Fred D. Vogel
Fred D. Vogel, 80, of Bethalto, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at his residence with his family by his side, under the care of OSF Hospice. He was born on August 14, 1942, in Alton, IL, the son of Elroy A. and Dorothy N. (Kessler) Vogel. Fred married Barbara J. Nave, on August 24, 1962 at Concordia Lutheran Church in Cottage Hills. She preceded him in death on June 14, 2007.
Dan Towell
Dan Edward Towell, 85, passed away 7:15 pm, Thursday, January 19, 2023 at his residence. Born January 29, 1937 in Poynor, MO, he was the son of Ira and Alta (Wright) Towell. A U.S. Navy veteran, he had worked as a laborer for ConAgra before retiring. Surviving also are a...
Writers of the Riverbend
Your browser does not support the audio element. Sarah Dhue from Alton talks about the 6th annual Writers of the Riverbend event on Feb. 4 at Maeva's Coffee. The event is open to the public!
The Legend of the Missouri Werewolf Might Be Truer Than You Think
The legend of a Missouri werewolf has been passed down so many times, I can practically repeat it from memory. However, it's very possible there is more truth to this long-told legend than you might think based on eyewitness testimony. If you think I'm alone in my Missouri werewolf beliefs,...
RFM gets more TIF money from Wood River
Wood River City Manager Steve Palen said new TIF money granted to Riverbend Family Ministries would go towards improvements upstairs in their new building. The TIF Committee submitted the request to the city council Tuesday and the council’s approval will provide 25 thousand dollars to the agency. Your browser...
Hundreds celebrate life of automotive icon Frank Bommarito
Hundreds of people gathered inside the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis on Tuesday to celebrate the life of local automotive icon Frank Bommarito.
Light winter mix developing late Saturday evening
A weak weather system is tracking across Missouri this evening, expected to bring a light winter mix to the St. Louis area into Sunday morning.
Body recovered after fire at Bob Kramer’s Marionettes building
Authorities have recovered a body after responding to a fire late Friday evening at the building for Bob Kramer's Marionettes.
Candidates file for Bethalto Village, Alton Schools
The upcoming election for Bethalto Village trustees and Alton School Board members may be two of the more hotly-contested races. In Bethalto, seven candidates are vying for three spots on the board, while there are six candidates for three spots on the Alton School Board. In Bethalto, incumbent Tim Lowrance...
Wood River starts process to raze nuisance building
The Wood River City Council approved a resolution Tuesday night declaring a former church property on State Street unsafe and a public nuisance. City Manager Steve Palen said final plans for the building would likely be demolition unless a developer showed interest. Your browser does not support the audio element.
FOX2now.com
SSM Health Medical Minute: St. Mary’s and DePaul hospitals launch pilot doula program
SSM St. Mary’s and SSM DePaul Hospitals have launched a pilot for a doula partnership with On Up, an organization that provides 1:1 doula care, in person and virtually, to pregnant and postpartum women and birthing parents. SSM Health Medical Minute: St. Mary’s and DePaul …. SSM St....
FOX2now.com
Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois corrections site
Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois …. Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. What’s in the governor’s...
Service Award for Grafton Museum Volunteers
At the Grafton City Council Meeting on January 17, 2023, Mayor Mike Morrow presented a Service Award on behalf of the City Council to each of seven volunteers who have donated their time, money, and resources in support of the Grafton History Museum. Many worthwhile projects have been completed through their generous efforts and expertise.
Well-known store chain opening new location in Illinois
A well-known and nostalgic store chain that has been around since 1988 is opening another new location in Illinois next month. Read on to learn more. Starting in early February, the popular store chain Play It Again Sports will start operations at its new Illinois location in Edwardsville, according to local reports.
Hillsboro prison investigation continues
About 20 individuals at an Illinois prison near Hillsboro are recovering after being exposed to what Illinois Department of Corrections officials say was a “foreign substance.”. On Wednesday, a staff member at Graham Correctional Center responded to a medical incident involving individuals in custody who appeared to be under...
KMOV
Homicide victim ID’d, little else known
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and pronounced dead at a hospital overnight in St. Louis. Michael Hampton, 19, of Ferguson, Missouri, was taken to the hospital after suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck. He was pronounced dead at a St. Louis City hospital. The location of where the shooting happened is unknown, including if the shooting happened within the City of St. Louis.
Getting street racers off the street
Street racing is something that is an issue year-round, nut more so as the weather warms. The illegal practice is highly dangerous, and sometimes deadly. A local racetrack is hoping to provide an outlet if you have a need for speed. World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison will open its drag strip once a month starting in March to host events that should appeal to the street racers in the St. Louis area.
