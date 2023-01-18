Read full article on original website
Sweet and spicy in an icy, Chili and Cinnamon Roll ice cream
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Chili and cinnamon rolls go together like fries and ketchup, but what if the two were put together and frozen?. 402 Creamery, did just that. The ice cream company based out of Lincoln partnered with Runza Restaurants to make a new flavor - Chili and Cinnamon Roll.
Now Serving: 402 Eat + Drink
OMAHA, Neb. — 402 Eat + Drink, located in Village Pointe, features a diverse, global menu made with local ingredients. See what's on the menu here.
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you are looking for something to check out this weekend in the Capital City, check out a few events in Friday Fast Facts from Visit Lincoln. Solid Rock Gymnastics is hosting a USAG invitational at their gym for Xcel and USAG Levels 2-10. Make sure to keep an eye on their page for the most up to date event schedule. It will come at a later date once all the entries are received. This event is at Solid Rock Gymnastics.
Advanced Chiropractic Solutions hosts breakfast for first responders
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A chaotic morning in Lincoln took some first responders away from a pancake breakfast in their honor. Advanced Chiropractic Solutions hosted the event Saturday morning as a way to celebrate the dangerous work these individuals perform. Brian Hay-Stuart, one of the organization’s chiropractors, said planning...
Popular cinema to close its only Omaha location
Sad news for cinema-goers in Omaha, Nebraska, today with the news that popular movie business Regal Cinemas is closing its only location in Omaha. The Regal Cinema at the Omaha Stadium, 7440 Crown Point Ave Omaha, Nebraska, will not have its lease renewed next month.
Fire causes $225,000 in damage to northwest Lincoln home
Nebraska senators adopt rules that will govern the legislature for the next two years. Nebraska senators adopted permanent rules for the 108th legislative session Thursday morning. Updated: 2 hours ago. "Snow Angel" Drew Lannin helps clear neighborhood snow. Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning (Part One) Updated: 5 hours...
Sisters hold firm that first Reuben was made by their father — at Lincoln's Cornhusker Hotel
Revenge, it's been said, is best served cold. The same is true with the Reuben sandwich, says Sandy Cox. "That's the way it was meant to be served — cold," said Cox, who arrives at that opinion on pretty good authority. Her father, she insists, is also the father...
Weekend Snow In S.E. Nebraska Forecast
The Omaha Office of the National Weather Service says another round of light snow will move into South Central and Southeast Nebraska on Saturday. An inch or two is possible generally south of Interstate 80;. They say the Omaha/Council Bluffs Metro area has only about a 20% chance of getting...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Omaha
Omaha, Nebraska is the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Omaha: Jorge Garcia, Nicholas D'Agosto, Adam Devine, Chris Klein, and Swoosie Kurtz.
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo gives update on African elephants
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo provided an update on the African elephants Friday. There were updates on the elephant calves and Jayei and Lolly's pregnancies.
Central Nebraska Sees Two Feet of Snow, Much Less in Omaha
OMAHA, Nebraska -- A winter storm that leaves close to two feet of snow in Central and North Central Nebraska brings just an inch or two in the Omaha metro area. The National Weather Service says Eppley Airfield reports about an inch of snow at midnight, while Millard sees two inches. There's and inch-and-a-half of snow in Gretna and Elkhorn. Lincoln gets just over an inch of snow.
Small Nebraska Town Hiding One Of The Best Restaurants In The US
Here's where to find it.
For one young couple, a farming dream becomes reality
A childhood dream to be a farmer might seem unreachable for a kid who didn't grow up on a farm, but Davis Behle just kept dreaming. "I was always interested in anything to do with agriculture. Instead of playing with LEGOs, I had little plastic farm animals and built fences," Behle said. "When I was in second grade, I'd wake up early to prove to my parents that I was responsible enough to have a bucket calf."
David City kids enjoy day off thanks to 6 inches of snow
DAVID CITY, Neb. (KLKN) – David City ended up with around 6 inches of snow after the winter storm finished on Thursday. The city’s main roads have since been cleared, and crews will be out early Friday to start cleaning residential and side streets. An ample amount of...
Inflation forces Omaha businesses to shut down
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For five years one restaurant has opened its doors to its customers welcoming them with its infamous burritos and savory walking tacos. However, in the next couple of days, they have no choice but to fold their business. “The cost of doing business per day is...
Lincoln Activists March Sunday At Nebraska State Capitol As Part of Nationwide #BiggerThanRoe Day of Action
(KFOR News January 21, 2023) On Sunday, January 22nd, in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, and the first year since the Supreme Court decision Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization gutted abortion rights for millions of people across America, activists and allies will march at the Nebraska State Capitol building as part of a nationwide #BiggerThanRoe day of action, organized by Women’s March.
LFR crews participate in ice rescue training
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Fire and Rescue was out on Holmes Lake Friday for ice rescue training. This is training they do every year to make sure their members learn and remember this life-saving skill. With temperatures in the upper 30s and it being a sunny day, it...
I-80 now open between Grand Island & Wyoming border
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has reopened I-80 between Grand Island and the Wyoming border. It had been closed since Wednesday afternoon following significant snowfall in multiple locations. The Nebraska State Patrol said the continued closure was because of impassable conditions in those areas. NDOT is...
UNL starts growing produce to reduce food waste in dining halls
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is doing its part to be more sustainable by introducing a different form of agriculture to students. In September, UNL started growing some of its own produce inside a micro-farm in one of its dining halls. Matt Jewell, assistant manager in...
