FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Well-known store chain opening new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar is Ready to be Breakout StarIBWAASaint Louis, MO
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
Alleyene Louise (Lyerla) Hermes Geisler
Alleyene Louise (Lyerla) Hermes Geisler, 96, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation in Alton, IL. She was born on December 6, 1926 in Alton, IL to Hersal and Minnie (Schmidt) Lyerla. Alleyene married Junior Hermes at Salem Presbyterian Church on April 6, 1947. He preceded her in death in 1980. She then married Francis Geisler on September 25, 2000, also at Salem Presbyterian Church. Francis preceded her in death in 2012.
Billy Hargrave
Billy D. Hargrave, 90, of Bethalto passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Aug. 8, 1932 in East Alton to Cloral H. and Florence E. (Walker) Hargrave. He married Jacquelyn Y. Grable May 6, 1955 in Cottage Hills. She passed away Nov. 12, 2004.
Fred D. Vogel
Fred D. Vogel, 80, of Bethalto, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at his residence with his family by his side, under the care of OSF Hospice. He was born on August 14, 1942, in Alton, IL, the son of Elroy A. and Dorothy N. (Kessler) Vogel. Fred married Barbara J. Nave, on August 24, 1962 at Concordia Lutheran Church in Cottage Hills. She preceded him in death on June 14, 2007.
Mary E. Daniel
Mary Elizabeth Daniel, 90, passed away 8:25 pm, Thursday, January 19, 2023 at her home. Born March 4, 1932 in Roxana, she was the daughter of Leon and Carrie (Scroggins) Scheller. Mary had worked as a nurse's aid and nursery attendant for St. Joseph Hospital in Alton, a nurse's aid...
Dan Towell
Dan Edward Towell, 85, passed away 7:15 pm, Thursday, January 19, 2023 at his residence. Born January 29, 1937 in Poynor, MO, he was the son of Ira and Alta (Wright) Towell. A U.S. Navy veteran, he had worked as a laborer for ConAgra before retiring. Surviving also are a...
Wood River starts process to raze nuisance building
The Wood River City Council approved a resolution Tuesday night declaring a former church property on State Street unsafe and a public nuisance. City Manager Steve Palen said final plans for the building would likely be demolition unless a developer showed interest. Your browser does not support the audio element.
Hillsboro prison investigation continues
About 20 individuals at an Illinois prison near Hillsboro are recovering after being exposed to what Illinois Department of Corrections officials say was a “foreign substance.”. On Wednesday, a staff member at Graham Correctional Center responded to a medical incident involving individuals in custody who appeared to be under...
Candidates file for Bethalto Village, Alton Schools
The upcoming election for Bethalto Village trustees and Alton School Board members may be two of the more hotly-contested races. In Bethalto, seven candidates are vying for three spots on the board, while there are six candidates for three spots on the Alton School Board. In Bethalto, incumbent Tim Lowrance...
Service Award for Grafton Museum Volunteers
At the Grafton City Council Meeting on January 17, 2023, Mayor Mike Morrow presented a Service Award on behalf of the City Council to each of seven volunteers who have donated their time, money, and resources in support of the Grafton History Museum. Many worthwhile projects have been completed through their generous efforts and expertise.
Alton sewer separation project continues
The sewer separation project in parts of Alton that has seen big projects in three different areas of the city continues. The biggest impacts are mostly on Belle Street and surrounding areas as Illinois American Water continues its multi-million-dollar project. Currently, 9th Street remains closed to thru traffic from Alton...
Getting street racers off the street
Street racing is something that is an issue year-round, nut more so as the weather warms. The illegal practice is highly dangerous, and sometimes deadly. A local racetrack is hoping to provide an outlet if you have a need for speed. World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison will open its drag strip once a month starting in March to host events that should appeal to the street racers in the St. Louis area.
National Club Baseball Association
Your browser does not support the audio element. NCBA VP of Baseball Operations Eric Curitore joins Dallas Martz from the Alton River Dragons to talk about bringing their Division 1 world series to Alton in May.
Alton Police gear up for body cams
About a year ago, the Alton Police Department found out a federal grant would pay to outfit officers with body cameras. Later this year the program will be rolled out, and the city’s police chief is looking forward to the start of the new initiative, required by 2025 by the Safe-T Act.
Police search for missing woman
Area police are asking for your help locating what is described as a missing / endangered person. 39-year-old Kaila M. Vatole of Dow went missing from her home on Little Piasa Road the afternoon of January 8. She is 5’3” tall and 111 pounds, brown hair dyed blonde, and has multiple tattoos on her neck, arms, legs, and hands.
1-21-23 Alton vs Okawville Highland Tournament Girls Basketball
Your browser does not support the audio element. Brent Burklund and Mike Brey on the call for Lady Redbirds and Okawville Lady Rockets from the Highland girls Tournament!
Focus on tourism continues in Grafton
An economic development educator has been studying the nuances of the tourism industry in Grafton recently and provided an update to the City Council this week. Jennifer Russell presented information indicating tourists enjoy the various events like Music in the Park but would like to see more shopping. Grafton Mayor...
Electric bills spike, mayors field phone calls
The spike in electric rates has apparently caught many in the Riverbend by surprise, and they are calling their mayors to express their anger. If you participated in the municipal aggregation process, you are now back on Ameren billing, as the old contracts expired at the end of last year and the new deal doesn’t begin until February 1.
