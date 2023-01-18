Amidst its stock’s 65% drop last year, Tesla has fallen out of the top 10 holdings of a $1.3 billion South Korean electric vehicle mutual fund for the first time. Korea Investment Management Co. noted that it had reduced its exposure to Tesla to less than 2% of its electric-vehicle mutual fund’s net asset value. This was done partly as a way to reduce volatility. It should be noted that Tesla had comprised as much as 9% of the fund in the past.

