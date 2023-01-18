Read full article on original website
ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood predicts Tesla’s fivefold growth in the next 5 years
Very few Tesla bulls could hold a candle to ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood when it comes to optimistic forecasts about the electric vehicle maker. And in recent comments, Wood noted that her conviction in Tesla remains as strong as ever. As noted in a CNBC report, Wood estimated that...
Tesla Model Y wins Safety Award from What Car?
The Tesla Model Y won a Safety Award by What Car? for its 2023 Car of the Year Awards. The judges considered active and passive safety along with the purchase price due to the large volume of sales having a larger influence on road safety. Safety has always been a...
Tesla (TSLA) no longer part of $1.3 billion Korean EV fund’s Top 10 stocks
Amidst its stock’s 65% drop last year, Tesla has fallen out of the top 10 holdings of a $1.3 billion South Korean electric vehicle mutual fund for the first time. Korea Investment Management Co. noted that it had reduced its exposure to Tesla to less than 2% of its electric-vehicle mutual fund’s net asset value. This was done partly as a way to reduce volatility. It should be noted that Tesla had comprised as much as 9% of the fund in the past.
Elon Musk explains how Twitter can benefit companies
Elon Musk highlighted a key benefit that companies would gain from using Twitter. He pointed to data from the Twitter account of one of his other companies, Tesla. In December, Tesla began tweeting more frequently and users on the platform interacted with the all-electric vehicle maker’s tweets. By interacting or, rather, engaging with the tweets, a user may like, reply, retweet, or quote the tweet.
Tesla Germany’s base Model Y gets longer delivery estimate after price cuts
Tesla Giga Berlin is already moving relatively quickly for an electric vehicle factory built by a foreign automaker in Germany, but following the company’s recent round of price cuts, the facility would have to move faster. This is especially the case with regard to the production of the Model Y.
Tesla demand in China booms following price cuts
A survey conducted by Dan Ives has found a spike in interest in Tesla vehicles in China following the recent price cuts. The Tesla price cuts were not taken well in China, with hundreds of previous buyers storming Tesla showrooms, demanding the automaker make amends for the abrupt price change. Nonetheless, according to a survey by Dan Ives of the Wedbush Securities investing firm, interest in the brand has spiked in China despite the outrage.
Elon Musk’s Boring Company to hire Clark County firefighter for Vegas Loop: report
Recent reports have indicated that a Clark County firefighter is expected to be hired for a full-time position with Elon Musk’s tunneling startup, The Boring Company. The Clark County firefighter would be working on the Vegas Loop project. Clark County documents indicate that the employee will initially be hired...
Tesla stock is up again: Will it rebound in 2023?
Tesla stock (NASDAQ: TSLA) is trading in the green once again on Friday. Is 2023 the year it will cancel out the steep decline the stock felt last year?. Judging by Tesla stock’s performance so far this year, it very well could be. After falling over 60 percent in 2022 following relatively skeptical investor sentiment after CEO Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter, shares have rebounded by over 21 percent in the first three weeks of 2023 already.
Elon Musk was asked if short sellers were an issue for Tesla during funding secured tweet trial
Elon Musk was asked whether short sellers were an issue for Tesla as a public company when he took the stand during his trial centered on his “funding secured” tweet from 2018. On August 7th, 2018, he tweeted that he was considering taking Tesla private at $420. “Funding secured,” he said. Tesla investors are suing the CEO in a class-action lawsuit, claiming that he manipulated Tesla’s share price when he made that tweet.
Tesla Model S featured more in films than any other EV
The Tesla Model S is featured in more films than any other electric vehicle, a new study found. The study by LeasingOptions evaluated the top car manufacturers seen the most in films and on television, and although Ford topped the chart, Tesla ruled the EV portion. The Tesla Model S, the data revealed, has been featured more in films than any other EV.
Much-loved EV startup Arcimoto warns of bankruptcy, idles factory
Well-loved EV startup Arcimoto, which produces “ultra-efficient, affordable electric vehicles,” has warned of a potential bankruptcy in a recent filing. The company also noted that it had idled its factory in Eugene, Oregon because it was almost out of funding. In its filing, Arcimoto noted that it is...
GM avoided all-electric Corvette due to performance concerns
General Motors (GM) avoided producing an all-electric Chevrolet Corvette for its most recent model year, instead opting for a hybrid drivetrain due to performance, cost, pedigree, and more concerns. Designing a next-generation model of a long-lasting nameplate vehicle is not easy. A manufacturer is often under pressure to remain close...
Twitter faces lawsuit from ‘experts’ hired by previous management to fight against Musk
It seems like Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter CEO Elon Musk has truly become a magnet of controversy as of late. As per recent reports, Twitter was sued by a consulting firm that claimed that it was owed $2 million. The interesting part was that Twitter’s previous management hired the firm to help them force Musk to acquire the social media platform.
Maye Musk enjoys Berlin in Midnight Cherry Red Tesla Model Y
Maye Musk, the mother of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, shared photos of an evening out in Berlin in a Midnight Cherry Red Tesla Model Y. Ms. Musk noted that a Tesla executive drove her around the city in the vehicle, which had her name on the screen. Midnight Cherry Red...
Tesla highlights Model Y’s heat pump innovations in new promotional video
Tesla is at its best when it is highlighting the hard work that has gone to make its lineup of all-electric vehicles as compelling as possible. This has been the case with the company’s promotional videos, which have featured deep dives into some of Tesla’s key practices and technologies, such as the Model Y heat pump.
Tesla begins implementing automated quality control at Fremont
Tesla is beginning to implement an automated quality control system at the Fremont factory to monitor build quality in vehicle interiors. One of Tesla’s biggest points of criticism to this day is vehicle build quality, and the company has made numerous strides over the year to improve. Tesla began posting job descriptions for Quality Inspection Engineers several years ago, which would “apply their experience with vehicle assembly lines and manufacturing software systems to lead the installation and operations of automation camera inspection systems into existing manufacturing lines.”
Tesla Giga Berlin primed for production ramp, according to German officials
German officials have stated that the Tesla Giga Berlin facility is ready for a dramatic production ramp during a meeting with the IG Metall labor union. German officials from the state of Grünheide met this morning with representatives of IG Metall, a labor union representing metal workers in Germany, regarding the Tesla Giga Berlin facility. And according to the Economic Minister of the State, Jörg Steinbach, the Tesla facility should push for a production ramp.
Waymo self driving car almost drives into a trench at construction site
A Waymo self-driving almost drove into a trench at a San Francisco construction site. A video of the autonomous vehicle’s near miss was recorded by Fredward Guido-DeVeyra and uploaded to Instagram. DeVeyra noted that the self-driving vehicle drove into the construction site, stopping just before rolling into an open...
GM reportedly abandoning JV battery plant with LG
General Motors (GM) is reportedly abandoning a joint venture battery production facility with Korean battery manufacturer LG Chem. GM has been on a tear over the past year and a half, establishing new battery production locations via its subsidiary joint venture created with LG called Ultium. However, its fourth production facility will reportedly no longer be pursued, according to leaked information given to Reuters.
