Street racing is something that is an issue year-round, nut more so as the weather warms. The illegal practice is highly dangerous, and sometimes deadly. A local racetrack is hoping to provide an outlet if you have a need for speed. World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison will open its drag strip once a month starting in March to host events that should appeal to the street racers in the St. Louis area.

MADISON, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO