This Week in Milwaukee: January 19-25, 2023
Gallery Night returns, Step Afrika! with MPAC Cultural Ambassador Donald Driver, Latin Jazz with CNJ, Crafty Cow’s Midweek Music series returns, Ktown Burlesque, Ani DiFranco and the homecoming of Peter Mulvey and SistaStrings and more—This Week in Milwaukee!. Thursday, Jan. 19. Step Afrika! @ Marcus Performing Arts Center...
Edward Albee’s ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’
George and Martha are among theater’s—and literature’s—most infamous bickering, old married couple. Their peculiar acrimony drove the success of Edward Albee’s Tony Award-winner, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? And yet, even while their relationship is peculiar, their bickering speaks to something universal. In any long relationship, dreams can sour like last week’s milk and the taste of bitterness can be palpable.
Racine's Famous Wells Brothers Pizza
Admittedly, I have not spent much time in Racine over the years. But I have heard about Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant from people who worked in the area and a couple Midwest food accounts on Instagram. Not to mention, it’s been listed on some “best pizza” lists and has been open since 1921, making it a notable southeastern Wisconsin establishment. So, I decided to take an afternoon to check out the pizza at 2148 Mead Street after popping into the nearby Racine Art Museum for an exhibit I’ve been meaning to see.
Milwaukee Novelist Imagines the Trail of Tears
The Trail of Tears wasn’t taught in U.S. schools—at least until recently. Neither has the role in that death march by that man on the $20 bill, President Andrew Jackson, been recognized widely enough. Inspired by his Jewish heritage with its memories of the Holocaust, Milwaukee author Kenneth M. Kapp reexamines the Trail of Tears in an imaginative—let’s call it magical realist—work of fiction.
Nō Studios Builds Community Among Milwaukee’s Creative Class
One of the most significant additions to Milwaukee’s cultural landscape over the past five years was the 2018 opening of Nō Studios in the Historic Pabst Brewery District. The brainchild of Milwaukee native and Oscar-winning screenwriter John Ridley, the space immediately became a destination for both filmmakers and film lovers. Yet what made Nō Studios truly unique was the way the building also sought to build a sense of community among the city’s creative class. In addition to screening rooms, Nō Studios also featured co-working spaces, a café bar, a performance stage, and a rooftop lounge and deck.
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 574 New Cases, No Deaths
On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 574 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 539 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 11,727 new cases, and a 7-day average of 17,496 cases per day. In 2021, 2,023 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 1,686 cases per day.
