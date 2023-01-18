ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

UConn men’s hockey beats UMass in overtime, 4-3

UConn men’s hockey earned a much-needed win on Friday night at the Mullins Center, beating the UMass Minutemen 4-3 in overtime. Chase Bradley had the sudden-death score with 13 seconds left in overtime after forcing a turnover in the neutral zone, skating in and sniping the winner home. The...
AMHERST, MA
Azzi Fudd out again after knee injury, no timetable for return

Azzi Fudd re-injured her right knee in UConn women’s basketball’s win over Georgetown on Sunday and will be sidelined for an unspecified period of time, the team announced on Friday. Fudd was seen at practice with a knee brace and crutches on Friday, though Geno Auriemma said it’s...
STORRS, CT

