Google Is Delaying a Portion of Employee Bonus Checks

Google normally pays full bonuses in January, but this year the company is pushing out 20% of payments to employees until at least March. Google described the January payout as an "advance" in correspondence to employees. Some employees were surprised and confused by the change and made memes to describe...
Here Are the Layoff Severance Packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Other Tech Giants Have Promised

Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Netflix, Nordstrom and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Netflix – Shares of Netflix jumped 6.3% after the company's per-share earnings came short of analysts' expectations. Nevertheless, the latest quarterly results showed the streaming service added millions more subscribers in the quarter than Wall Street anticipated. The company also announced that co-CEO Reed Hastings would step down from the role.

