NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Google Employees Scramble for Answers After Layoffs Hit Long-Tenured and Recently Promoted Employees
As Google announced a companywide layoff, employees said they unexpectedly found their access cut off. Employees have rallied to find out who's been laid off while demanding answers from leadership. It comes as company leadership must confront the outspoken employee base who remains. Google employees are scrambling for answers from...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Google Is Delaying a Portion of Employee Bonus Checks
Google normally pays full bonuses in January, but this year the company is pushing out 20% of payments to employees until at least March. Google described the January payout as an "advance" in correspondence to employees. Some employees were surprised and confused by the change and made memes to describe...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Here Are the Layoff Severance Packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Other Tech Giants Have Promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Netflix, Nordstrom and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Netflix – Shares of Netflix jumped 6.3% after the company's per-share earnings came short of analysts' expectations. Nevertheless, the latest quarterly results showed the streaming service added millions more subscribers in the quarter than Wall Street anticipated. The company also announced that co-CEO Reed Hastings would step down from the role.
