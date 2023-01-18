Read full article on original website
Well-known store chain opening new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar is Ready to be Breakout StarIBWAASaint Louis, MO
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
The Legend of the Missouri Werewolf Might Be Truer Than You Think
The legend of a Missouri werewolf has been passed down so many times, I can practically repeat it from memory. However, it's very possible there is more truth to this long-told legend than you might think based on eyewitness testimony. If you think I'm alone in my Missouri werewolf beliefs,...
advantagenews.com
Writers of the Riverbend
Your browser does not support the audio element. Sarah Dhue from Alton talks about the 6th annual Writers of the Riverbend event on Feb. 4 at Maeva's Coffee. The event is open to the public!
advantagenews.com
Fred D. Vogel
Fred D. Vogel, 80, of Bethalto, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at his residence with his family by his side, under the care of OSF Hospice. He was born on August 14, 1942, in Alton, IL, the son of Elroy A. and Dorothy N. (Kessler) Vogel. Fred married Barbara J. Nave, on August 24, 1962 at Concordia Lutheran Church in Cottage Hills. She preceded him in death on June 14, 2007.
FOX2now.com
Longtime St. Louis politician Tom Villa dies at 77
Tom Villa, a longtime politician who represented St. Louis City, has died at the age of 77. Longtime St. Louis politician Tom Villa dies at 77. Tom Villa, a longtime politician who represented St. Louis City, has died at the age of 77. Mayor Jones offers encouragement during Girls Inc....
From Candy to Vibrators, the St. Louis Candyman Sells It All
The world now stans the Candyman's van shop after he went viral on Twitter this week
Body recovered after fire at Bob Kramer’s Marionettes building
Authorities have recovered a body after responding to a fire late Friday evening at the building for Bob Kramer's Marionettes.
stlpublicradio.org
Through the cemetery gates of Jefferson County goes Dennis Bentley, gravefinder
As a hobbyist grave photographer, Dennis Bentley prefers his art with a side of macabre. Bentley, a radio systems specialist with St. Louis Public Radio, has actually spent the last 12 years documenting gravestones for FindAGrave.com. In his downtime from keeping the station’s many technical systems running, Bentley has contributed...
edglentoday.com
Sholar: New Alton Cannabis Dispensary Will Have 'Huge Impact'
ALTON - Eddie Sholar Jr., the owner of Fast Eddie’s Bon Air, one of Alton’s landmark businesses, expressed excitement about the new cannabis dispensary to be located at the former Winnelson Plumbing & Pipe Supply building near his establishment. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest...
This Building Was Just Declared The Ugliest In Missouri
Luckily, buildings don't have feelings.
advantagenews.com
Alleyene Louise (Lyerla) Hermes Geisler
Alleyene Louise (Lyerla) Hermes Geisler, 96, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation in Alton, IL. She was born on December 6, 1926 in Alton, IL to Hersal and Minnie (Schmidt) Lyerla. Alleyene married Junior Hermes at Salem Presbyterian Church on April 6, 1947. He preceded her in death in 1980. She then married Francis Geisler on September 25, 2000, also at Salem Presbyterian Church. Francis preceded her in death in 2012.
advantagenews.com
Wood River starts process to raze nuisance building
The Wood River City Council approved a resolution Tuesday night declaring a former church property on State Street unsafe and a public nuisance. City Manager Steve Palen said final plans for the building would likely be demolition unless a developer showed interest. Your browser does not support the audio element.
Watch St. Louis Cardinal Adam Wainwright Become a Country Singer
If you're a St. Louis Cardinal fan, you've seen Adam Wainwright take the mound in St. Louis numerous times during his long career. However, you've likely never seen him quite like this. He took the state recently not as a pitcher, but as Adam Wainwright the country singer (and he's not bad at all).
edglentoday.com
Drunken Fish, Kimichi Guys, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Eskimo Hut Opening Soon In Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE - Work on the buildings for Drunken Fish, Kimchi Guys, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and Eskimo Hut Frozen Daiquiris To-Go is making great progress, both Edwardsville Mayor Art Risavy and Economic and Community Development Director James Arnold said Friday. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't...
St. Louis Standards: The Pastrami at Carl’s Deli Is Legendary
Customers come for the meats and stay for the magic
KMOV
Homicide victim ID’d, little else known
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and pronounced dead at a hospital overnight in St. Louis. Michael Hampton, 19, of Ferguson, Missouri, was taken to the hospital after suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck. He was pronounced dead at a St. Louis City hospital. The location of where the shooting happened is unknown, including if the shooting happened within the City of St. Louis.
FOX2now.com
Light winter mix developing late Saturday evening
A weak weather system is tracking across Missouri this evening, expected to bring a light winter mix to the St. Louis area into Sunday morning.
advantagenews.com
Dan Towell
Dan Edward Towell, 85, passed away 7:15 pm, Thursday, January 19, 2023 at his residence. Born January 29, 1937 in Poynor, MO, he was the son of Ira and Alta (Wright) Towell. A U.S. Navy veteran, he had worked as a laborer for ConAgra before retiring. Surviving also are a...
edglentoday.com
Former Annie’s Location Becoming Carrollton Bank Drive-Thru
EDWARDSVILLE - The former Annie’s Frozen Custard location at 245 S. Buchanan St. in Edwardsville will be the site of a new Carrollton Bank drive-thru later this year. Carrollton Bank Regional President Bill Barlow said the new location will have three drive-thru lanes, two for drive-thru banking service and one for an Automated Teller Machine (ATM). This location will be drive-thru-only with no walk-in service.
So St. Louis: 'I Don’t Wanna Shoot Anyone That Doesn’t Need To Be Shot'
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
Comments / 3