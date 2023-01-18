ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Writers of the Riverbend

Your browser does not support the audio element. Sarah Dhue from Alton talks about the 6th annual Writers of the Riverbend event on Feb. 4 at Maeva's Coffee. The event is open to the public!
ALTON, IL
Fred D. Vogel

Fred D. Vogel, 80, of Bethalto, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at his residence with his family by his side, under the care of OSF Hospice. He was born on August 14, 1942, in Alton, IL, the son of Elroy A. and Dorothy N. (Kessler) Vogel. Fred married Barbara J. Nave, on August 24, 1962 at Concordia Lutheran Church in Cottage Hills. She preceded him in death on June 14, 2007.
BETHALTO, IL
Longtime St. Louis politician Tom Villa dies at 77

Tom Villa, a longtime politician who represented St. Louis City, has died at the age of 77. Longtime St. Louis politician Tom Villa dies at 77. Tom Villa, a longtime politician who represented St. Louis City, has died at the age of 77. Mayor Jones offers encouragement during Girls Inc....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Sholar: New Alton Cannabis Dispensary Will Have 'Huge Impact'

ALTON - Eddie Sholar Jr., the owner of Fast Eddie’s Bon Air, one of Alton’s landmark businesses, expressed excitement about the new cannabis dispensary to be located at the former Winnelson Plumbing & Pipe Supply building near his establishment. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest...
ALTON, IL
Alleyene Louise (Lyerla) Hermes Geisler

Alleyene Louise (Lyerla) Hermes Geisler, 96, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation in Alton, IL. She was born on December 6, 1926 in Alton, IL to Hersal and Minnie (Schmidt) Lyerla. Alleyene married Junior Hermes at Salem Presbyterian Church on April 6, 1947. He preceded her in death in 1980. She then married Francis Geisler on September 25, 2000, also at Salem Presbyterian Church. Francis preceded her in death in 2012.
ALTON, IL
Wood River starts process to raze nuisance building

The Wood River City Council approved a resolution Tuesday night declaring a former church property on State Street unsafe and a public nuisance. City Manager Steve Palen said final plans for the building would likely be demolition unless a developer showed interest. Your browser does not support the audio element.
WOOD RIVER, IL
Homicide victim ID’d, little else known

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and pronounced dead at a hospital overnight in St. Louis. Michael Hampton, 19, of Ferguson, Missouri, was taken to the hospital after suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck. He was pronounced dead at a St. Louis City hospital. The location of where the shooting happened is unknown, including if the shooting happened within the City of St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Dan Towell

Dan Edward Towell, 85, passed away 7:15 pm, Thursday, January 19, 2023 at his residence. Born January 29, 1937 in Poynor, MO, he was the son of Ira and Alta (Wright) Towell. A U.S. Navy veteran, he had worked as a laborer for ConAgra before retiring. Surviving also are a...
GRAFTON, IL
Former Annie’s Location Becoming Carrollton Bank Drive-Thru

EDWARDSVILLE - The former Annie’s Frozen Custard location at 245 S. Buchanan St. in Edwardsville will be the site of a new Carrollton Bank drive-thru later this year. Carrollton Bank Regional President Bill Barlow said the new location will have three drive-thru lanes, two for drive-thru banking service and one for an Automated Teller Machine (ATM). This location will be drive-thru-only with no walk-in service.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

