"Armed, dangerous" suspect wanted for fatal shooting of woman in her car in Pittsfield Township
The suspect in a murder in Washtenaw County is on the run and is considered “armed and dangerous.” Michael Elinski, 59, is wanted in connection with the shooting and killing of a woman in Pittsfield Township.
UpNorthLive.com
Police: 2 gas station clerks in custody after fatal shooting
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two store clerks were being held and questioned by police after a man was fatally shot at a Detroit-area gas station. The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. Friday following an altercation at the Redford Township business, WDIV-TV reported. The victim was pronounced dead at...
Woman found shot to death in car in Pittsfield Township, police investigating
An investigation is underway into an apparent homicide Thursday, in Washtenaw County’s Pittsfield Township where a woman was found fatally shot in a car.
Police: Customer shot and killed during altercation at gas station in Redford
WWJ’s Charlie Langton reports a customer and a clerk got into an argument that eventually escalated to a shooting. Police said the clerk shot the customer.
Macomb County robbery suspect shot in arm, taken into custody after allegedly pointing gun at Illinois cop
After three days on the run, 18-year-old Jacob Edwards – a person of interest in Tuesday’s New Baltimore bank robbery – was arrested in Illinois during an encounter where he allegedly pointed a weapon at a police officer.
Mother charged with murder for Lake Lansing drowning in 2022
The boy died after the mother and son's kayak flipped upside down while kayaking on Lake Lansing.
Young suspect in Macomb County bank robbery continues to elude authorities
Police have named 18-year-old Jacob Edwards of Macomb Township as a person of interest in the robbery of the Huntington Bank on Washington Street on Tuesday.
Ulta shoplifting raid suspects arraigned on multiple felony charges
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI – Five woman accused of committing an organized shoplifting raid at a makeup store in Green Oak Township near Brighton have been arraigned on multiple felony charges. Laronda Nashea Chase, Tirezah Renee Scott, Shanel Jean Webster, Joya Omega Williams and Kari Deloris Williams were arraigned Sunday,...
Lock your doors: Shelby Township police warn of uptick in vehicle thefts, stolen property
The Shelby Township Police Department is out with a warning for residents… with both vehicle thefts, and thefts from vehicles on the rise in the Macomb County community.
2 charged in shooting death of Mt. Morris schools employee
FLINT, MI — Two people have been charged in connection with the death of a Mt. Morris Consolidated Schools employee. Cedric Thomas Hendrickson, 24, and Katarena Gail Maddox, 22, were each arraigned Tuesday, Jan. 17, on felony charges stemming from the fatal shooting of Mallory Dunnivant Wednesday, Jan. 11.
whmi.com
Five Suspects Charged In Organized Retail Fraud Case
Five female suspects have been charged in connection with an organized retail fraud incident at the Ulta Beauty store in Green Oak Township. All five are facing various counts that include organized retail crime, retail fraud, and receiving and concealing stolen property. 29-year-old Shanel Webster is facing 11 counts that...
Oxford High School shooter’s parents fight manslaughter charges in appeals court
Writings in Ethan Crumbley’s journal capture why prosecutors feel his parents should be held criminally liable for the deaths of four Oxford High School students. “I have zero help for my mental problems and it’s causing me to shoot up the (expletive) school,” Ethan Crumbley allegedly wrote in a journal later seized by police following a 7-minute shooting rampage that left four classmates dead on Nov. 30, 2021.
Michigan State Police disband motorcycle unit for operational & safety reasons
It is a historic change for the Michigan State Police. For generations, police have used motorcycles to patrol and respond to crimes. Now the MSP motorcycle unit is being disbanded.
informnny.com
Felony charges issued following drug investigation at St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — An individual is facing charges following a drug investigation at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility, according to a press release from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 34-year-old Jerome Dobbs was charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband, fourth-degree criminal sale of...
Natrona County Judge Defers Sentence of Michigan Woman Arrested for 67lbs of Marijuana
A Michigan woman was setenced to 3-5 years imprisonment, suspended, and 3 years of supervised probation in Natrona County District Court today, Jan. 19. This for charges related to possession of marijuana and possession with intent to deliver, both felonies. Judge Catherine Wilking deferred the sentence. Ashlee Altobelli, 29, was...
WWMTCw
Michigan investigators use same DNA technology that identified alleged Idaho killer
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Advancements in DNA testing is helping investigators nationwide crackdown on major murder cases. The impacts of these advancements, specifically DNA genealogy, have been seen right here in West Michigan. Chuck Christensen, Michigan State Police Detective 1st Lieutenant, is no stranger to some of the state’s most...
Fruitport community mourns death of 14-year-old student
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – The Fruitport community is mourning the death of a high school student this week. Trinity Sevrey, 14, died on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Fruitport Community Schools Superintendent Jason Kennedy announced in a letter to families Thursday, Jan. 19. The superintendent did not reveal the cause of...
Sheep rescued from partially frozen lake, reunited with owner
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI -- One lucky sheep was saved from a partially frozen lake in Livingston County on Monday. Brighton Area Fire Authority responded to a call around 2 p.m., Jan. 16. about a lost sheep making its way onto Lake Chemung in Genoa Township, located between Brighton and Howell.
Undercover police make massive drug bust, arrest man accused of selling drugs across Macomb County
Nino Morrison, of Chesterfield Township, is looking at numerous felony drug charges after undercover police officers made a massive drug bust at his home last week.
These 30 Michigan Kids All Went Missing in 2022
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these 30 Michigan kids have gone missing since January 1, 2022, and still have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
