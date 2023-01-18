ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Morris, MI

UpNorthLive.com

Police: 2 gas station clerks in custody after fatal shooting

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two store clerks were being held and questioned by police after a man was fatally shot at a Detroit-area gas station. The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. Friday following an altercation at the Redford Township business, WDIV-TV reported. The victim was pronounced dead at...
DETROIT, MI
whmi.com

Five Suspects Charged In Organized Retail Fraud Case

Five female suspects have been charged in connection with an organized retail fraud incident at the Ulta Beauty store in Green Oak Township. All five are facing various counts that include organized retail crime, retail fraud, and receiving and concealing stolen property. 29-year-old Shanel Webster is facing 11 counts that...
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Oxford High School shooter’s parents fight manslaughter charges in appeals court

Writings in Ethan Crumbley’s journal capture why prosecutors feel his parents should be held criminally liable for the deaths of four Oxford High School students. “I have zero help for my mental problems and it’s causing me to shoot up the (expletive) school,” Ethan Crumbley allegedly wrote in a journal later seized by police following a 7-minute shooting rampage that left four classmates dead on Nov. 30, 2021.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
informnny.com

Felony charges issued following drug investigation at St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — An individual is facing charges following a drug investigation at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility, according to a press release from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 34-year-old Jerome Dobbs was charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband, fourth-degree criminal sale of...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
98.7 WFGR

These 30 Michigan Kids All Went Missing in 2022

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these 30 Michigan kids have gone missing since January 1, 2022, and still have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

