Read full article on original website
Luis Ronquillo
2d ago
i am Niners fan, but this game is nerve racking.. the winner will for sure win the superbowl. as much as i hate the cowboys, there is times i gotta be realistic!!
Reply
2
Rene
2d ago
look the cowboys are overrated and one dimensional and the niners have to much firepower and that defense enough said niners 35 cowboys 7
Reply(4)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCalifornia State
Stanford takes “appropriate steps” regarding law professor’s harassing and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Swimmer Goes Missing: Pacifica CAVicki Moore RealtorPacifica, CA
California witness says large oval-shaped object moved inside and lit up cloudRoger MarshCalifornia State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
gamblingnews.com
Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers Divisional Odds, Time, and Prediction
After beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card game, the Dallas Cowboys now have a chance to do something they haven’t done since 1996 – advance to the NFC Championship game. Oddsmakers, however, don’t think such a scenario is certain to happen. The reason is that...
NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news
As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Skip Bayless Reveals Score Prediction For 49ers-Cowboys Game
The Dallas Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend with a chance to reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time in over 25 years. So who does Skip Bayless have winning the game? On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless declared that his beloved Dallas Cowboys will win the game at ...
San Francisco 49ers Announce Jimmy Garoppolo's Status For Cowboys Game
Earlier this week, a report that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was spotted without a walking boot for the first time since he broke his foot led to some speculation that Garoppolo could return to the team's active roster before the end of the postseason. If that happens, it won't ...
CBS Sports
Julian Edelman says there's one team Tom Brady definitely won't be playing for in 2023
One of the biggest questions of the NFL offseason revolves around Tom Brady and where he's going to end up in 2023. Brady's contract with the Buccaneers expired at the end of the season, which means when March rolls around, he'll be hitting free agency for just the second time in his 23-year career, but that's only assuming he doesn't retire.
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
CBS Sports
NFL cracking down after Cowboys, Eagles, other teams caught violating this obscure rule
The NFL has decided to start cracking down and enforcing a little known rule that several teams have been breaking this year, including the Dallas Cowboys, who broke the rule during their 31-14 wild-card playoff win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The league has asked officials to...
Greg Olsen on Cowboys-49ers, Brock Purdy, and more
Fox NFL color analyst Greg Olsen will be on the call for the Cowboys-49ers Divisional Round matchup on Sunday, and he joined Shan, RJ and Bobby to preview the game.
Skip Bayless Predicting 2 Notable Upsets This Weekend
Four of the six games in Super Wildcard Weekend were won by the home team. But Skip Bayless believes that there will be at least one big upset on the road in the Divisional Round. On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless predicted that the New York Giants will upset the Philadelphia Eagles this ...
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Hits Dak Prescott With A Huge Challenge
Dak Prescott has a lot of pressure heading into the weekend. Stephen A. Smith is someone who has always sought to humble the Dallas Cowboys. Even when the team is playing some of its best football, you can count on Stephen A. to rain on their parade. However, he does make sure to give them props when they deserve them.
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend: 5 Things To Know About Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott has been dating his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, since 2020. Natalie works as a content manager for a fitness company. Dak and Natalie are fairly private about their relationship. Dak Prescott started out the 2022 football season with an injury, but now that he’s back on the field, he’s...
bvmsports.com
Darren Woodson: Cowboys’ ‘swagger’ not enough for the 49ers
DALLAS (BVM) – The Dallas Cowboys got their first road playoff win since 1993 on Monday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 31-14 wild card win. It was a dominant win in which Dallas never gave the Buccaneers or Tom Brady a chance to even make it a competitive game. NFL Hall of Fame nominee and former Dallas Cowboys great Darren Woodson said on BVM Sports’ Simple Question that the way the Cowboys won showed him something that gives him hope moving forward in the playoffs.
Gio can't understand why Giants fans would go to Saturday's game: 'You're gonna get harassed'
Gio, noting how ruthless Eagles fans will likely be at The Linc, can’t understand why Giants fans want to go to Saturday’s game and subject themselves to that harassment.
FOX Sports
NFL divisional round odds: 49ers to cover against Cowboys, other best bets
The divisional round of the NFL playoffs is always my favorite weekend because of the matchups. Like last weekend's wild-card games, we can all anticipate some really compelling games ahead. From a betting perspective, you can really find some edges if you do your homework. I researched so you don't...
A Weakness on the Cowboys Defense That the 49ers can Exploit
There is a weakness on the defense of the Cowboys that the 49ers can attack with great success.
Cowboys Release Cornerback Before 49ers Game
The Dallas Cowboys said goodbye to a member of their secondary ahead of Sunday night's divisional round game against the Niners. Per Todd Archer of ESPN, Dallas let go of cornerback Trayvon Mullen to open up a roster spot for veteran offensive lineman Aviante Collins. While also elevating former ...
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoff bracket projection: Bills top Eagles in Super Bowl LVII as we predict all postseason matchups
Super Wild Card Weekend was certainly a wild one. We saw two big upsets with the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants winning their respective matchups, and then the short-handed Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens came close to knocking off a couple of other favored contenders. As for our playoff...
CBS Sports
FOX Sports' Shannon Sharpe, Ja Morant's dad separated during heated exchange at halftime of Lakers-Grizzlies
You just never know what you're going to see at a Lakers game in Los Angeles. Courtside celebrities are a regular occurrence, and they occasionally engage in banter (friendly or not-so-friendly) with players during the game. It's usually in the spirit of competition, but every once in a while things can get out of hand.
CBS Sports
Former NFL DL Derek Wolfe kills mountain lion that was 'wreaking havoc' in Colorado neighborhood
NFL players are widely regarded as tough, but former defensive lineman Derek Wolfe showed just how fearless he is after he received a call asking if he wanted to stalk a mountain lion that was "wreaking havoc" in a Colorado neighborhood. Wolfe grabbed his bow and arrow and agreed to go find and eventually kill it.
Comments / 27