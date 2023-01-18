Read full article on original website
Hiawatha Invitational Girls Basketball Tournament Bracket Released
The 2023 Hiawatha girls invitational basketball tournament bracket was released today. Marysville girls will face Hiawatha on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast live on 1570 AM, 94.1 FM KNDY. Listen live on-air or online.
Twin Valley League Tournament Games 1/21 Postponed
Due to inclement weather, games at the Twin Valley League Tournament at Washington County High School today are postponed. An updated schedule will be released later today.
Salina man arrested for distribution of methamphetamine
SALINE COUNTY – On Thursday afternoon, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) arrested a man for suspected distribution of methamphetamine. The arrest was the result of a joint investigation by the KBI and the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 1:10 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, KBI agents...
