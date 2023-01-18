ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Salina man arrested for distribution of methamphetamine

SALINE COUNTY – On Thursday afternoon, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) arrested a man for suspected distribution of methamphetamine. The arrest was the result of a joint investigation by the KBI and the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 1:10 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, KBI agents...
SALINA, KS

