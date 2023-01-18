Read full article on original website
Related
How home prices are expected to shift in over 300 housing markets, according to updated forecasts from Zillow and Moody’s
Economists are divided as to whether the housing correction is simply a minor setback for home price growth or the early innings of a sharper correction.
A 'housing collapse' will help bring inflation and real estate prices back to earth in 2023, J. P. Morgan analysts suggest
Housing is the largest measure of the Consumer Price Index, making it the single most influential component of inflation.
Real Estate Rebound: Demand for New Mortgages Jumps 28% in One Week
The U.S. housing market's topsy-turvy ride shows no sign of letup in the new year, as mortgage applications rose sharply last week despite fears that home sales will keep sinking in 2023. See the...
U.S. existing home sales lowest since 2010; price growth slows
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. existing home sales plunged to a 12-year low in December, but declining mortgage rates raised cautious hope that the embattled housing market could be close to finding a floor. Existing home sales fell 1.5% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.02 million units last month,...
Luxury Home Market Remains Strong
Being rich may come with many privileges, but a smooth ride through the new-home buying process isn’t one of them at the moment. While buyers of more modest means are struggling to buy because of high interest rates and high prices, luxury buyers with pockets of cash face a different problem—a lack of inventory.
'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Is the housing market recession nearing a demand trough? Experts detect a little rise in activity
The seasonally adjusted Mortgage Purchase Application Index just rose 24.7%.
Home prices and mortgages will stay high this year, but housing activity is set to cool further amid mild recession, Fannie Mae says
Mortgage rates could remain high if inflation indicators stay hot or if prices rebound, Fannie Mae said. It sees a mild recession for the US in 2023.
The Fed’s ongoing housing market ‘reset’ sees buyer cancellation rate at one of the nation’s largest homebuilders spike to 68%
Speaking to reporters in September, Fed Chair Jerome Powell was asked to clarify what he meant when he said spiking mortgage rates would cause a housing “reset.” The meaning, he said, was that the U.S. housing market would slip into a “difficult correction.”. “When I say reset,...
Home prices hit a record high last year
The real estate market took a downward turn in 2022, as rising interest rates rapidly slowed the frenzied sales activity seen the year before — but home prices still hit a record high.
Existing home sales plunged in December to lowest level since 2010
US existing home sales plunged to a 12-year low in December, but declining mortgage rates raised cautious hope that the embattled housing market could be close to finding a floor. Existing home sales fell 1.5% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.02 million units last month, the lowest level since November 2010, the National Association of Realtors said on Friday. That marked the 11th straight monthly decline in sales, the longest such stretch since 1999. Sales dropped in the Northeast, South and Midwest. They were unchanged in the West. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast home sales falling to a rate of 3.96 million units. Home resales, which account for a big chunk of US housing sales, tumbled 34.0% on a year-on-year basis in December. They...
Mortgage rates retreat for third straight week
Mortgage rates fell for the third consecutive week, helping to revive some buyer interest. The rate on the average 30-year fixed mortgage declined to 6.15% from 6.33% a week prior, according to Freddie Mac. Rates have fallen more than three-quarters of a point since mid-November, as signs that inflation is finally cooling strengthen the chances that the Federal Reserve will slow down its aggressive rate hikes this year.
What Real Estate Market Slowdown? These 3 REITs Are Still Growing
These REITs should continue delivering reliable income to investors for years to come.
Existing-home sales dip 1.5% in December
WASHINGTON – Existing-home sales retreated for the eleventh consecutive month in December, according to the National Association of Realtors®. Three of the four major U.S. regions recorded month-over-month drops, while sales in the West were unchanged. All regions experienced year-over-year declines. Total existing-home sales, completed transactions that include...
Here's Why the Drop in Home Construction Hurts Weyerhaeuser
The difference between 2021 and 2022 for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE: WY) could not have been more stark. During 2021, lumber prices soared based on supply chain issues. In 2022, homebuilding declined as interest rates and inflation picked up. Weyerhaeuser will be paying its annual variable dividend soon. What should investors expect?
Homebuilder sentiment rises as mortgage rates fall
Builder sentiment increased four points to 35 in January; anything below 50 is considered negative for the National Association of Home Builders’ monthly survey, according to cnbc.com. It reached a record high of 90 in November 2020. The increase marks the first time in 12 straight months the NAHB/Wells...
Albemarle And 7 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Albemarle (ALB), Betterware de Mexico, S.A.P.I de C.V. (BWMX), Marriott International (MAR) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on...
Home Builder Confidence Higher in January
Builders started off the year with renewed confidence for new home construction, despite a full year of declining sentiment in 2022. The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) found that builder confidence in the new single-family home market improved for the first time in January due to lower interest rate expectations in 2023.
