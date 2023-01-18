ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

U.S. existing home sales lowest since 2010; price growth slows

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. existing home sales plunged to a 12-year low in December, but declining mortgage rates raised cautious hope that the embattled housing market could be close to finding a floor. Existing home sales fell 1.5% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.02 million units last month,...
Luxury Home Market Remains Strong

Being rich may come with many privileges, but a smooth ride through the new-home buying process isn’t one of them at the moment. While buyers of more modest means are struggling to buy because of high interest rates and high prices, luxury buyers with pockets of cash face a different problem—a lack of inventory.
'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Existing home sales plunged in December to lowest level since 2010

US existing home sales plunged to a 12-year low in December, but declining mortgage rates raised cautious hope that the embattled housing market could be close to finding a floor. Existing home sales fell 1.5% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.02 million units last month, the lowest level since November 2010, the National Association of Realtors said on Friday. That marked the 11th straight monthly decline in sales, the longest such stretch since 1999. Sales dropped in the Northeast, South and Midwest. They were unchanged in the West. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast home sales falling to a rate of 3.96 million units. Home resales, which account for a big chunk of US housing sales, tumbled 34.0% on a year-on-year basis in December. They...
Mortgage rates retreat for third straight week

Mortgage rates fell for the third consecutive week, helping to revive some buyer interest. The rate on the average 30-year fixed mortgage declined to 6.15% from 6.33% a week prior, according to Freddie Mac. Rates have fallen more than three-quarters of a point since mid-November, as signs that inflation is finally cooling strengthen the chances that the Federal Reserve will slow down its aggressive rate hikes this year.
Existing-home sales dip 1.5% in December

WASHINGTON – Existing-home sales retreated for the eleventh consecutive month in December, according to the National Association of Realtors®. Three of the four major U.S. regions recorded month-over-month drops, while sales in the West were unchanged. All regions experienced year-over-year declines. Total existing-home sales, completed transactions that include...
Here's Why the Drop in Home Construction Hurts Weyerhaeuser

The difference between 2021 and 2022 for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE: WY) could not have been more stark. During 2021, lumber prices soared based on supply chain issues. In 2022, homebuilding declined as interest rates and inflation picked up. Weyerhaeuser will be paying its annual variable dividend soon. What should investors expect?
Homebuilder sentiment rises as mortgage rates fall

Builder sentiment increased four points to 35 in January; anything below 50 is considered negative for the National Association of Home Builders’ monthly survey, according to cnbc.com. It reached a record high of 90 in November 2020. The increase marks the first time in 12 straight months the NAHB/Wells...
Home Builder Confidence Higher in January

Builders started off the year with renewed confidence for new home construction, despite a full year of declining sentiment in 2022. The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) found that builder confidence in the new single-family home market improved for the first time in January due to lower interest rate expectations in 2023.

