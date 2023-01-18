Monroe man accused of shooting three-year-old victim; minor in critical condition
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On January 7, 2023, the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting at a residence on Dunlop Street. According to the 9-1-1 call, a three-year-old child was shot during the incident.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where they remain in critical condition. An arrest warrant has been obtained for 21-year-old Ricky Rogers who is wanted for Second-Degree Cruelty to a Juvenile and Illegal Use of a Weapon.
