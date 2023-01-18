Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Darby Allin Did Something In AEW That WCW Wouldn't Have Allowed
The wrestling world is constantly evolving and adapting, and not just in terms of the in-ring work. Behind-the-scenes culture has also shifted, and Tony Schiavone is someone who has been able to witness it during his many years in the business. On his latest "What Happened When" podcast, Schiavone mentioned one of Darby Allin's recent pre-match videos as an example.
bodyslam.net
Eric Bischoff Wonders If Bret Hart Has Brain Damage
For those unaware, the incident that ended Hart’s career came in the form of a botched superkick. Hart has been vocal about the incident and has even blamed Goldberg for ending his career. Hart has even mentioned that he isn’t happy that Goldberg has been making millions of dollars by wrestling in Saudi Arabia while he is unable to do the same.
411mania.com
Top 7 Jay Briscoe Moments
The wrestling world was saddened on Tuesday by the death of Jay Briscoe in an automobile accident. While Jay never made it to “New York” and didn’t get to work on the Turner stations, he still made a great impact on professional wrestling during his years in the business. Jay & his brother Mark were one of the best tag teams of the 21st century. No history of Ring of Honor would be complete without telling the story of the Briscoes, who were there from Day One.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
bodyslam.net
Vince McMahon Reaches Multi-Million Dollar Settlement With Rita Chatterton
A settlement has reportedly been reached. According to a new report from the Wall Street Journal, Vince McMahon has agreed to a multimillion dollar settlement with former WWE referee Rita Chatterton, who accused him of rape back in 1992. After Chatterton’s allegations resurfaced back in 2022, McMahon’s lawyer received a letter from Chatterton in November 2022 that demanded $11.75 million in damages for the alleged assault. The report also notes that while Rita Chatterton did agree to a lesser amount than what was originally demanded, the exact financial figure that she agreed to is still unknown.
bodyslam.net
Bret Hart Is Opening A Bar
Widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, Bret “Hitman” Hart is jumping into the bar business. The 7-time World Champion took to Twitter earlier today to announce the launch of “Hitman’s Bar” in Calgary next month. This isn’t the first...
wrestletalk.com
Gail Kim Reveals Cross-Promotional Plans For All-Women’s Pay-Per-View
Former WWE Women’s Champion Gail Kim has spoken about the process of collaborating on an upcoming all-women’s wrestling event. Kim currently works as a producer for IMPACT wrestling, the same company where he had her last match as an in-ring performer against Tessa Blanchard in 2019. Kim is...
wrestletalk.com
IMPACT Wrestling Pays Tribute To Jay Briscoe
IMPACT Wrestling has paid tribute to Jay Briscoe following his passing earlier this week. On January 17, the wrestling world was stunned after the news of Jamin Pugh also known as Jay Briscoe passing away in a car accident at the age of 38. Both WWE and AEW sent their...
bodyslam.net
Kofi Kingston Wants To Continue Working With The New Day After He Retires From In Ring Competition
Kofi Kingston is a veteran in WWE, wrestling for the company for a long time now. The record-setting WWE tag team champion recently spoke about his years left in the global juggernaut and life after wrestling. Kofi Kingston signed a new WWE contract in December 2019, extending his stay with...
wrestlinginc.com
Maria Kanellis Clarifies AEW On-Screen Ambitions
Maria Kanellis remains a major figure in professional wrestling almost two decades after her debut in the business. After being released by WWE in 2020, Kanellis signed with Ring of Honor and became a member of the Board of Directors, spearheading the revitalization of the company's women's division. After ROH...
bodyslam.net
WATCH: New Making It Maximum Released
On the latest edition of making it maximum, Mån.sôör is on the search with Ma.cé. Will he find him? Will Maxxine Dupri help? It all starts at the Maximum tower. Check it out below!. Be sure to check back with Bodyslam.net for all your wrestling news.
bodyslam.net
Nick Khan Says Vince McMahon Won’t Be Back On WWE TV Anytime Soon, Says Triple H And Vince Aren’t On The Same Page About It
Now that Vince McMahon has more or less assumed full control of WWE, many are under the belief that McMahon will take over the Creative aspect of the company once again. Many also believe Vince McMahon will return to WWE television very soon. While speaking on The Bill Simmons Podcast...
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Believes Top AEW Act Has Gotten Kind Of Stale
Konnan is hardly one to shy away from telling you how he sees it, and on the latest episode of his podcast "Keepin" It 100," he certainly didn't parse his words when it comes to the current state of the Young Bucks in AEW. "The Young Bucks are good for...
bodyslam.net
Road Dogg Says He Never Liked CM Punk On A Personal Level
Road Dogg isn’t a fan of CM Punk. On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg continued his criticism of CM Punk. The WWE producer has been critical of the Second City Saint in recent weeks, and he didn’t miss the opportunity to vilify Punk on his podcast this time, either.
bodyslam.net
Sting Arrives In Japan Ahead Of The Great Muta’s Final Match
WWE Hall of Famer Sting has arrived in Japan for The Great Muta’s final match. Sting will be teaming with Darby Allin and The Great Muta to take on Hakushi, AKIRA, and Naomichi Marufuji at the January 22nd Pro Wrestling NOAH show. On Friday, Pro Wrestling NOAH announced Stings’...
bodyslam.net
WWE Adds Another First Round Tag Team Tournament Match To Tonight’s SmackDown
Another tag team match has been added to tonight’s SmackDown. Earlier today WWE announced a first-round match for the tournament. It will be Brawling Brutes who will renew their rivalry from a couple of months ago with Imperium. These two teams were just involved in a heated rivalry not too long ago and hence, fans can expect a banger.
bodyslam.net
MLW Fusion Results – 1/19/23
MLW aired its latest Fusion episode on January 19th. Matches were taped on October 30, 2022 from 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. The show aired on Pro Wrestling TV. Full results are below. MLW Fusion Results (1/19) – Trish Adora def. Gia Scott. – Sam Adonis is coming to MLW...
bodyslam.net
WWE Leaning Towards “Non-Traditional” Returns For Royal Rumble Matches
The Royal Rumble match is one of the most interesting contests WWE has to offer. It is so unpredictable and anything can happen, which makes it difficult to predict the winner. That doesn’t stop fans from trying, though. Every year, fans, critics, and former WWE Superstars all try to predict who will win the Royal Rumble match and head to the main event of WrestleMania.
bodyslam.net
Top Dolla Pays Tribute To Jay Briscoe After SmackDown
Michael Cole paid his respect to Jay Briscoe live on air during WWE SmackDown last night. The veteran commentator acknowledged The Briscoes as one of the greatest tag teams in professional wrestling. SmackDown star Top Dolla gave a shoutout to The Briscoes after the show as well. The Hit Row...
bodyslam.net
D-Von Dudley Resigns From WWE
The resignations continue in WWE. D-Von Dudley was a producer for WWE, a position he held for years. Although he went through some health episodes, he kept his job with WWE. He has a ton of support within WWE an is universally liked as well. Now, D-Von Dudley has left...
