Bitcoin Trades Above This Key Level; Shiba Inu Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD traded slightly higher this morning, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the $21,300 level on Wednesday.

Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded higher, near the key $1,600 mark on Wednesday.

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Frax Share FXS/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $994.51 billion, recording a 24-hour gain of 0.2%. BTC was trading higher by 0.5% at $21,334, while ETH rose by around 1.2% to $1,588 on Wednesday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD

Price: $0.00001233

24-hour gain: 16.4%

Enjin Coin ENJ/USD

Price: $0.4065

24-hour gain: 11%

Casper CSPR/USD

Price: $0.03879

24-hour gain: 7%

EthereumPoW ETHW/USD

Price: $4.02

24-hour gain: 5%

Convex Finance CVX/USD

Price: $5.08

24-hour gain: 4.6%

Losers

Price: $8.99

24-hour drop: 8.1%

Gala GALA/USD

Price: $0.04997

24-hour drop: 7.5%

Zilliqa ZIL/USD

Price: $0.02634

24-hour drop: 6.6%

The Graph GRT/USD

Price: $0.07956

24-hour drop: 6%

Aptos APT/USD

Price: $7.62

24-hour drop: 5.6%

