Bitcoin Trades Above This Key Level; Shiba Inu Emerges As Top Gainer

By Lisa Levin
 3 days ago
Bitcoin BTC/USD traded slightly higher this morning, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the $21,300 level on Wednesday.

Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded higher, near the key $1,600 mark on Wednesday.

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Frax Share FXS/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $994.51 billion, recording a 24-hour gain of 0.2%. BTC was trading higher by 0.5% at $21,334, while ETH rose by around 1.2% to $1,588 on Wednesday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

  • Shiba Inu SHIB/USD

Price: $0.00001233

24-hour gain: 16.4%

  • Enjin Coin ENJ/USD

Price: $0.4065

24-hour gain: 11%

  • Casper CSPR/USD

Price: $0.03879

24-hour gain: 7%

  • EthereumPoW ETHW/USD

Price: $4.02

24-hour gain: 5%

  • Convex Finance CVX/USD

Price: $5.08

24-hour gain: 4.6%

Losers

Price: $8.99

24-hour drop: 8.1%

  • Gala GALA/USD

Price: $0.04997

24-hour drop: 7.5%

  • Zilliqa ZIL/USD

Price: $0.02634

24-hour drop: 6.6%

  • The Graph GRT/USD

Price: $0.07956

24-hour drop: 6%

  • Aptos APT/USD

Price: $7.62

24-hour drop: 5.6%

Is Getting High In 10 Minutes Without The Respiratory Health Risks Possible? Company Clams It Is With New THC Oral Spray

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. PBIO announced results from initial consumer focus group testing of a THC Nanoemulsion Oral Spray prepared using PBI's Ultra Shear Technology platform. Preparation of the THC Nanoemulsion Oral Spray was completed by PBI's California-based partner companies, including Crème De Canna. John B. Hollister, PBI's director of...
5 Cheapest Industrials Stocks You Should Think About

The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
Xi Jinping Rebuffs Zelenskyy's 'Dialogue' Request As China Says It'll Play 'Constructive Role' In Its 'Own Way'

Chinese diplomat Wang Wenbin said Beijing would continue to play a constructive role in its own way in the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis. What Happened: At a press briefing, the Chinese Foreign Ministry diplomat said, "On the issue of the Ukrainian crisis, China has always been committed to stimulating peace and advancing negotiations," reported Tass.
Dow Rises 200 Points; Nasdaq Up Over 2%

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining over 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.61% to 33,245.17 while the NASDAQ rose 2.14% to 11,084.83. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.24% to 3,947.25. Check This Out: Insiders Selling Delta Air Lines...
