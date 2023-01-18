ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

wnypapers.com

Gather by Gallo, Hustler's Tavern: Lewiston restaurant sites reopen

Two Lewiston restaurant locations are back in business. 800 Center St., formerly Gallo Loco, has reopened as Hustler’s Tavern. A Facebook page describes the site as a pizzeria and cocktail bar – in fact, it states, “Where the ‘Cocktail’ was invented!”. The eatery is operated...
LEWISTON, NY
2 On Your Side

2 Buffalo-area Regal movie theaters will close soon

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters in the United States will be closing their doors, including two in Western New York. According to court documents, Regal's parent company, Cineworld, is filing for bankruptcy and plans to reject the leases for some of their locations starting Feb. 15. Those...
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Popular bakery Dessert deli to close after 36 years

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dessert deli, a mainstay bakery and cafe in Williamsville since 1987, will be permanently closing on Feb. 11, the business announced in a Facebook post Friday. Dessert deli, located on the corner of Maple Road and North Forest, has won awards for its products in...
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
butlerradio.com

New Restaurants Coming To Former Kings In Buffalo Twp.

A former Kings Restaurant in Buffalo Township will be getting a new look. The building in the Buffalo Plaza is currently under construction and will soon be the home of three new businesses. TribLive.com has confirmed that a Starbucks and a new concept for a fast Italian restaurant will replace...
BUFFALO, NY
buffalospree.com

Some of the Best Big Salads in Buffalo

The time has likely passed for a Seinfeld reference, though we hate to snub Elaine. Let’s just call the “big salad” a perennial American favorite and move on. Whether your go-to big salad is a bacon-loaded cobb from a swanky steakhouse or a hearty kale cleanser delivered to your desk by your local juicery, makes no difference. We all know a big salad serves as a balm on an overcast and blustery winter day. You may find a new fave here.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

New GO Car Wash outlet opens in Niagara County

It’s time to make your car look and feel as good as new. Colorado-based business GO Car Wash opened its seventh location in Western New York on 2706 Military Road, Niagara Falls. Filings from the Niagara County Clerk’s office on Dec. 20 show that San Diego-based commercial real estate...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Where To Take Someone You Hate In Buffalo

You know what they say! "Revenge is a dish best served cold,"…or if you're from Buffalo, with ranch dressing on the side. Back in 2005, the Buffalo Niagara Cultural Tourism Initiative reported that the Buffalo Niagara region brought approximately 16 million visitors to the area every year. Although the...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Back and brewing in Broadway-Fillmore

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The business of brewing has come a long way since ground was broken in 1899 for the Schrieber Brewery on Fillmore Avenue. Schreiber was a fixture in the neighborhood, even staying open through prohibition by producing coffee. It is now having new life blown into the...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Military Road strip mall property listed for sale

Town of Niagara officials on Tuesday formalized an agreement to list for sale a town-owned former strip mall on Military Road. Cushman & Wakefield/Pyramid Brokerage Co., of Buffalo, will oversee the sale, which is expected to cap off a lengthy process that saw the town rehabilitate over the course of several years the former strip mall at 4435-4445 Military Road.
NIAGARA, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Ikea furniture store chain opens 2 pick-up locations in Upstate NY

Ikea is finally in Upstate New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse and Buffalo areas this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers...
SYRACUSE, NY

