Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Two popular cinemas to close in Buffalo areaAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Man Breaks Into School To Help Save People From a Devastating Blizzard, Later Praised as a HeroIngram AtkinsonBuffalo, NY
Related
wnypapers.com
Gather by Gallo, Hustler's Tavern: Lewiston restaurant sites reopen
Two Lewiston restaurant locations are back in business. 800 Center St., formerly Gallo Loco, has reopened as Hustler’s Tavern. A Facebook page describes the site as a pizzeria and cocktail bar – in fact, it states, “Where the ‘Cocktail’ was invented!”. The eatery is operated...
stepoutbuffalo.com
New: The Barrel Factory Reinvents Itself With a Seasonally Curated Menu Focused on Local Ingredients
You can’t overstate just how much COVID-19 completely disrupted the bar and restaurant industry. We lost some of our favorites and some places completely reinvented themselves. The Barrel Factory in the Old First Ward falls into the latter category. The old brick building mostly had tenants to provide foods...
All The Events Happening This Weekend In Western New York
There is always something going on in Western New York, and while everyone is looking forward to the Buffalo-Cincinnati game this weekend, there are even more events to scope out!. People are planning to be out and about this weekend, with temperatures expected to be chilly and some snowfall predicted...
2 Buffalo-area Regal movie theaters will close soon
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters in the United States will be closing their doors, including two in Western New York. According to court documents, Regal's parent company, Cineworld, is filing for bankruptcy and plans to reject the leases for some of their locations starting Feb. 15. Those...
WIVB
Popular bakery Dessert deli to close after 36 years
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dessert deli, a mainstay bakery and cafe in Williamsville since 1987, will be permanently closing on Feb. 11, the business announced in a Facebook post Friday. Dessert deli, located on the corner of Maple Road and North Forest, has won awards for its products in...
butlerradio.com
New Restaurants Coming To Former Kings In Buffalo Twp.
A former Kings Restaurant in Buffalo Township will be getting a new look. The building in the Buffalo Plaza is currently under construction and will soon be the home of three new businesses. TribLive.com has confirmed that a Starbucks and a new concept for a fast Italian restaurant will replace...
buffalospree.com
Some of the Best Big Salads in Buffalo
The time has likely passed for a Seinfeld reference, though we hate to snub Elaine. Let’s just call the “big salad” a perennial American favorite and move on. Whether your go-to big salad is a bacon-loaded cobb from a swanky steakhouse or a hearty kale cleanser delivered to your desk by your local juicery, makes no difference. We all know a big salad serves as a balm on an overcast and blustery winter day. You may find a new fave here.
Very Creepy “White Indian” with Sword Spotted in WNY
Who is this person in the white Indian suit that we keep seeing? There is someone in an Indian suit that is kind of creepy, walking around Cheektowaga, Lancaster, and West Seneca.
wnypapers.com
New GO Car Wash outlet opens in Niagara County
It’s time to make your car look and feel as good as new. Colorado-based business GO Car Wash opened its seventh location in Western New York on 2706 Military Road, Niagara Falls. Filings from the Niagara County Clerk’s office on Dec. 20 show that San Diego-based commercial real estate...
Report: Two Regal theaters in Western New York set to close amid bankruptcy
According to a report from Business Insider, two Regal theaters in Western New York are among 39 locations nationwide that are set to close.
Where To Take Someone You Hate In Buffalo
You know what they say! "Revenge is a dish best served cold,"…or if you're from Buffalo, with ranch dressing on the side. Back in 2005, the Buffalo Niagara Cultural Tourism Initiative reported that the Buffalo Niagara region brought approximately 16 million visitors to the area every year. Although the...
Back and brewing in Broadway-Fillmore
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The business of brewing has come a long way since ground was broken in 1899 for the Schrieber Brewery on Fillmore Avenue. Schreiber was a fixture in the neighborhood, even staying open through prohibition by producing coffee. It is now having new life blown into the...
wnypapers.com
Military Road strip mall property listed for sale
Town of Niagara officials on Tuesday formalized an agreement to list for sale a town-owned former strip mall on Military Road. Cushman & Wakefield/Pyramid Brokerage Co., of Buffalo, will oversee the sale, which is expected to cap off a lengthy process that saw the town rehabilitate over the course of several years the former strip mall at 4435-4445 Military Road.
newyorkupstate.com
Ikea furniture store chain opens 2 pick-up locations in Upstate NY
Ikea is finally in Upstate New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse and Buffalo areas this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers...
Why You Can’t Wear White In Buffalo, New York
You should never, ever wear white in Buffalo, and here are a few reasons why.
Winners of “Name a Snowplow” contest announced
With more than 3,100 names submitted, 40 snowplows will bear the top-voted names of the contest.
Broadway Aldi reopens after closing in response to looting
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says it reopened its doors at 9 a.m.
Major Changes Proposed For One Of The Worst Highways In New York
Big changes are being planned for one of the worst highways in New York. The 198 also known as Scajaquada Expressway landed on the list of worst highways in 2021 for its negative impact on Delaware Park and the community around it. The park which was designed by Frederick Olmsted...
Water main break closes parts of Seneca Street, customers left without water
Officials say there are some commercial customers without water, as of Friday afternoon.
‘Sister is a tough cookie’: Buffalo nun scares off thieves trying to steal from the Response to Love Center
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo nun literally took matters into her own hands when she saw two men trying to steal gutters off the Response to Love Center. The men were no match for Sister Mary Johnice. On Saturday, Sister Mary Johnice heard some noise coming from outside the building off Rother Avenue. At […]
Comments / 0