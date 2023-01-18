ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson, AR

Several accidents due to rainy weather delay traffic

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f4Dvh_0kIkraOa00

JOHNSON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: All accidents have been cleared.

JOHNSON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Several accidents have occurred Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, delaying traffic across Northwest Arkansas.

ACTIS has now reported an accident on Interstate 49 just north of Johnson with possible injuries. The accident reportedly occurred on I-49 northbound at Exit 69 and is impacting the middle and inside lanes.

Multiple vehicles are said to be involved and emergency crews are on scene working to clear the wreckage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hs9xu_0kIkraOa00

Additional accidents are reported on I-49 northbound in Springdale at mile marker 72.4, and I-49 southbound at mile marker 92.9 north of Bentonville. Crews are on scene at both incidents.

Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for updates.

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

