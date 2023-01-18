ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother of New Orleans comedian murdered outside Rouses demanding answers from authorities ########## I am always puzzled when a loved one "DEMAND ANAWERS " Would someone please explain what that phase really mean? Yes, losing a loved one is devastating but to DEMAND an answer from an agency who doesnt know the individual is another area needing flushing out. I'm sure when the police department has ANSWERS they will share. Perhaps if loved ones and friends and associates would assist homicide detectives answers may be forthcoming. Some NOLA Montrells aren't choir boys.

WDSU

Man injured in overnight shooting on Chef Menteur Highway

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one man on Chef Menteur Highway on Saturday morning. According to police, a man was shot on the 13700 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 3:35 a.m. No other information is available at this time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police are investigating a 'medical call'

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a medical call on Friday. The police initially reported this incident as a shooting but later confirmed that the victim's injury was not gun related. No other information is available at this time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

LaToya Cantrell to discuss crime, police on CBS' 'Face the Nation'

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is scheduled to appear Sunday morning on CBS' "Face the Nation" show, in a segment about fighting crime with understaffed police departments. The show said host Margaret Brennan will speak with Cantrell and other mayors. The program airs at 9:30 a.m. central time on WWL-TV, and can be seen on CBS' streaming site at 9:30 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans working to boost NOPD officer pay for Mardi Gras shifts

NEW ORLEANS — During the New Orleans city council meeting on Thursday, council members amended an ordinance to allow NOPD to determine the routes and start locations of all the parades. Councilman JP Morrell says this amendment gives NOPD flexibility to work and establish the necessary security measures for...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

City officials criticized by mother of slain comedian "Boogie B" Montrell deny her allegations

Sherilyn Price did not mince words. In a guest column published on NOLA.com Wednesday, the mother of slain comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell took aim at New Orleans' elected leaders and public agencies, saying they have allowed the city to descend into a state of "lawlessness" that most other communities would have long ago found unacceptable. To make things worse, after her son was shot dead in a downtown parking lot, Price said officials with the New Orleans Police Department, District Attorney's Office and City Hall failed to reach out, properly notify her or commit to prosecuting the suspects they arrested.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

NOPD investigating midday Central City homicide

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning in Central City that left a 19-year-old man dead. Police say the incident happened at about 11:35 a.m. in the 1500 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way. The victim was located in a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Tangipahoa Parish sheriff arrests 5 in deadly shooting

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested five people in connection with a shooting that killed a 41-year-old man Wednesday morning. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened at a home in Independence on Crossover Road. Chief Jimmy Travis said Jason Addison was found...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA

