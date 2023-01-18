Read full article on original website
Truth Serum
3d ago
Mother of New Orleans comedian murdered outside Rouses demanding answers from authorities ########## I am always puzzled when a loved one "DEMAND ANAWERS " Would someone please explain what that phase really mean? Yes, losing a loved one is devastating but to DEMAND an answer from an agency who doesnt know the individual is another area needing flushing out. I'm sure when the police department has ANSWERS they will share. Perhaps if loved ones and friends and associates would assist homicide detectives answers may be forthcoming. Some NOLA Montrells aren't choir boys.
NOPD VOWS, U.S. Marshalls arrest double murder suspect
On Friday, NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and the U.S. Marshals arrested Grant Townsend in the investigation of a double homicide that occurred on December 7, 2022, in the 3200 block of Gentilly Boulevard.
WDSU
Man injured in overnight shooting on Chef Menteur Highway
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one man on Chef Menteur Highway on Saturday morning. According to police, a man was shot on the 13700 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 3:35 a.m. No other information is available at this time.
WDSU
New Orleans police are investigating a 'medical call'
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a medical call on Friday. The police initially reported this incident as a shooting but later confirmed that the victim's injury was not gun related. No other information is available at this time.
NOPD: Arrest made in double homicide outside Gentilly Walgreens
The NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and the U.S. Marshals made an arrest in connection to a double homicide outside of a Walgreens in December.
Two shootings, one suspect arrested for both incidents| NOPD
Both shootings happened in the Lower Garden District.
NOPD: Arrest made in attempted murder case, multiple outstanding warrants
the NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and U.S. Marshals arrested Brad Bingham in connection to an attempted murder in April of 2022 and multiple outstanding warrants.
Another Sign on Vehicle in New Orleans Goes Viral After Recent Break-Ins
There's more to read here. Someone in New Orleans has left a sign on their vehicle window in hopes of deterring any potential criminal. The city of New Orleans has had HUNDREDS of vehicles broken into and stolen since the beginning of the new year and now citizens here hope that signs on vehicles deter any future break-ins.
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell to discuss crime, police on CBS' 'Face the Nation'
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is scheduled to appear Sunday morning on CBS' "Face the Nation" show, in a segment about fighting crime with understaffed police departments. The show said host Margaret Brennan will speak with Cantrell and other mayors. The program airs at 9:30 a.m. central time on WWL-TV, and can be seen on CBS' streaming site at 9:30 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.
NOLA.com
Accused of a shooting, he's evaded police for days — even though he's on GPS supervision
After police arrested Jonas Bruce for menacing his mother and stepfather with a rifle at their Baker home, a judge let him walk free last fall on a $6,000 bond and a mandate that he submit to GPS tracking by a private company. Now Bruce is on the lam after...
NOPD: Arrest made, man turns himself in following homicide
The NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and the U.S. Marshals made an arrest in the homicide of 30-year-old Clark Bowdry.
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for man accused of Esplanade Avenue homicide
New Orleans police are currently investigating a homicide at the edge of the Seventh Ward. According to police, a man was shot and killed on Jan. 15 around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and North Derbigny Street. The victim has since been identified as Leonard Olidge, 42.
NOLA.com
Jury convicts man in murder of New Orleans-born rapper Young Greatness
A New Orleans jury late Thursday convicted a man of the 2018 slaying of the New Orleans-born rapper Young Greatness, who was shot in the back and died as he fled from his attackers, running so fast, Orleans Parish prosecutors said, that he slipped out of his red sneakers before he collapsed.
NOLA.com
West bank double homicide victim is dad of suspect in earlier murder at same house
A man killed in a double homicide at a west bank house Tuesday night is the father of a suspect accused in a fatal shooting at that very same residence a year earlier, according to authorities. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified Curtis Thomas Jr., 51, of Bridge City, as...
NOPD investigating shooting in Algiers, female victim wounded
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman wounded on the Westbank Thursday (Jan. 19th).
WDSU
New Orleans working to boost NOPD officer pay for Mardi Gras shifts
NEW ORLEANS — During the New Orleans city council meeting on Thursday, council members amended an ordinance to allow NOPD to determine the routes and start locations of all the parades. Councilman JP Morrell says this amendment gives NOPD flexibility to work and establish the necessary security measures for...
NOLA.com
City officials criticized by mother of slain comedian "Boogie B" Montrell deny her allegations
Sherilyn Price did not mince words. In a guest column published on NOLA.com Wednesday, the mother of slain comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell took aim at New Orleans' elected leaders and public agencies, saying they have allowed the city to descend into a state of "lawlessness" that most other communities would have long ago found unacceptable. To make things worse, after her son was shot dead in a downtown parking lot, Price said officials with the New Orleans Police Department, District Attorney's Office and City Hall failed to reach out, properly notify her or commit to prosecuting the suspects they arrested.
December 2022 homicide suspect sought by NOPD, public aid needed in search
According to the NOPD, on Dec. 11, 2022, officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Basin Street just after 4:30 p.m.
NOPD investigating midday Central City homicide
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning in Central City that left a 19-year-old man dead. Police say the incident happened at about 11:35 a.m. in the 1500 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way. The victim was located in a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound.
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish sheriff arrests 5 in deadly shooting
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested five people in connection with a shooting that killed a 41-year-old man Wednesday morning. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened at a home in Independence on Crossover Road. Chief Jimmy Travis said Jason Addison was found...
NOLA.com
Deadly love triangle leads to 1st-degree murder indictment in Jefferson Parish
A man accused of forcing his way into his former fiancée's apartment and executing her new love interest will stand trial for first-degree murder in Jefferson Parish, according to court records. A Jefferson Parish grand jury on Thursday handed up an indictment charging Donovan LaFrance, 29, with the death...
Comments / 5