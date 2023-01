Daniel Joseph Munkley Jr., of Quincy, died suddenly on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the Boston Medical Center. He was 71. Dan was born in Quincy on January 21, 1951, and was the son of the late Daniel Joseph Munkley Sr. and Anna (Sharp) Munkley. He was raised in West Quincy, attended local schools, and graduated from Boston College High School. Dan was a longtime employee in the Respiratory and Endoscopy Departments of Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

QUINCY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO