Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Friday Scoreboard – January 20
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on this Friday here: College WrestlingSDSU 29, Utah Valley 12 MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL MN Duluth 68, USF 53Augustana 80, MN Crookston 62Northern State 104, Minnesota 87 WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL MN Duluth 72, USF 54Augustana 69, MN Crookston 60Northern State 72, Minnesota 69 SOUTH DAKOTA […]
South Dakota’s Most Underrated Town is in Sioux Falls’ Own Backyard
Where is South Dakota's most underrated town? Well, if you live in the Sioux Falls metro, you won't have to drive far to get there. Cheapism recently compiled its list of the 'Most Underrated' town in each of the fifty U.S. states. The common thread for most of them? Affordability, safety, and a great place for education.
dakotanewsnow.com
Jacks introduce new football coach
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Assistant coach and current defensive coordinator Jimmy Rogers will succeed Stiegelmeier as head coach, according to SDSU Director of Athletics Justin Sell. Rogers was introduced as the 21st head coach of the Jackrabbit football program at a press conference Friday morning.
Top 10 Biggest 1-Day Snow Totals in South Dakota History
This has been a snowy winter for South Dakota. If you're tired of snow-blowing and shoveling you're not alone. At the time of this January 20th posting, Sioux Falls has received 40 inches of snow! To put that into perspective, the mid-January average is just 14 inches. Sure, we've had...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Stride Rite closing after 35 years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The increase in online shopping has been a tough hit to small business owners for years. That combined with the supply chain challenges that came about during the pandemic has led to many stores closing their doors. “Are you looking for some new shoes today?”...
KELOLAND TV
SFSD starting classes 2 hours late Thursday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District will start classes two hours late on Thursday. There will be no morning practices or activities and no breakfast will be served. To view the latest closings in the state, click here.
KELOLAND TV
Snow totals this year compared to average years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the recent snow, Sioux Falls has already doubled all of last year’s snow. On average Sioux Falls can receive around 20 inches of snow through January 14th. At this time last year, Sioux Falls only saw around 13 and a half inches of snow. In fact, the snowstorm earlier this month surpassed last year’s total through this time. This snow season, Sioux Falls has already seen 40 inches of snow.
kelo.com
One injured after housefire in northeastern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One person was injured and one pet died as a result of a housefire in northeastern Sioux Falls. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire at 5210 E Madison St. The first arriving fire company confirmed...
dakotanewsnow.com
Multiple-vehicle accident occurs in east-side Sioux Falls on Friday night
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A multiple-vehicle accident occurred on Friday night on the 4500 block of E. 10th Street and Arrowhead Parkway. Update: The crash occurred around 9 p.m. when a Honda traveling at a high rate of speed ran a red light and collided with a Nissan travelling through the intersection. An officer witnessed the crash and responded.
Construction Set to Begin on I-229 Bridge in Sioux Falls
Late January isn't typically a time we associate with road construction in this area, but there's an ongoing project that will enter its latest phase next week. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that work will begin Tuesday, January 24 on the 60th Street North bridge over Interstate 229 just south of the Interstate 90/229 interchange.
KELOLAND TV
Another round of winter weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The plains region will be hit by another major winter storm this week. However, this time, much of the storm will be moving into Nebraska and Iowa, but parts of southern KELOLAND still be impacted. Most of the snowfall accumulation in Sioux Falls will...
KELOLAND TV
Storm system pulling away today; Quieter weekend ahead
Crews are busy moving snow this morning in the Sioux Falls area. This short video clip was taken from our Harrisburg LIVE CAM around 6am. The snow moved in last evening and came down heavy at times. Snow reports are generally 3-5″ in the Sioux Falls area. Heavier numbers are...
wnax.com
Mount Marty University Reaching Out to Presentation College Students
With the announced closing of Presentation College in Aberdeen, that will leave Mount Marty University in Yankton as the only catholic affiliated college in the state. Mount Marty President Marc Long says they have been working with Presentation for years….. Long says they would accept any student from Presentation...
New head coach Jimmy Rogers outlines plans for future of SDSU football
SDSU officially introduced its new head football coach Friday morning.
KELOLAND TV
Cellular issues in Sioux Falls area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you tried calling the Sioux Falls School District Thursday or Friday and just got a long busy signal — there is a reason. Around the Sioux Falls area, people are experiencing issues with calls from cell phones not going through. Midco told...
agupdate.com
CHS to build a new grain shuttle facility in southeast South Dakota
CHS Inc. will begin construction this spring on a new grain shuttle facility in southeast South Dakota, a strategic location in its Pacific Northwest corridor. "We continue to reinvest in projects that bring even more value to our owners while expanding customer-focused retail solutions for area farmers," said Rick Dusek, executive vice president of CHS ag retail operations, in a press release Jan. 20. "Our continued focus is on making investments on behalf of our farmer-owners that will strengthen rural America and help meet the growing demand for agricultural products and services."
siouxfalls.business
Take a look at the top 20 home sales of 2022, including No. 1 at $5M
For the past few years, we’ve published an annual list of homes in the Sioux Falls area that sold for $1 million or more. It started with 12 homes in 2018 and grew to 53 homes in 2021. Last year, there were 74 homes at or above the million-dollar mark in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties, so we’re changing the list to the top 20 sales. That covers homes that sold for more than $1.4 million.
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to 2 fires in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire in the northeastern part of the city. Officials say it happened at a home on East Madison Street just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Crews arriving on the scene found smoke coming from the...
Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care
When Jessica Strobl’s 87-year-old grandmother needed to fill an antibiotic prescription last fall, her regular Black Hills area pharmacy was closed. She returned the next day to fill the prescription, but it was closed again. During that time, her infection worsened — enough to send her to the emergency room. While Strobl’s grandmother has since […] The post Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
UPDATE: Schools Now Closing, Delayed Start Thursday, January 19
School delays and cancellations - Thursday, January 19. Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools - Delayed 2 Hours. George/Little Rock School District - Delayed 2 Hours. Northwest Iowa Community College - Opening 10:00 AM. Parker School District - Delayed 2 Hours. Parkston School District - Closed. Plankinton - Delayed 2 Hours. Scotland...
Comments / 0