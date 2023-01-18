ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

Otsego posts big win over Sturgis

By Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QcZrX_0kIkqF5e00

In Keith Kurowski’s tenure as the head coach of Sturgis basketball, there have not been many teams which have reached 80 points in a game.

In fact, those can probably be counted on one hand, and it would be difficult to get to all five fingers.

But on Tuesday night, Otsego reached that plateau in an 80-40 win over the Trojans.

Everything seemed to be working well for the Bulldogs. They had balance, rebounded the ball well and forced Sturgis into turning the basketball over many times.

“It says a lot about Otsego, they are a really quality opponent,” Kurowski said Tuesday night. “They have really improved since the first time we played them this year. They have a lot of guys playing well, a lot of balance on that team.”

Otsego beat Sturgis 53-42 in the first meeting between the teams earlier this season. On Tuesday, the victory for the Bulldogs improved their season record to 8-1. They have blasted three straight opponents — beating Stevensville Lakeshore 70-36 and Plainwell 63-36 prior to Tuesday’s win over the Trojans.

“They had a nice inside-outside presence, they moved the ball really well,” Kurowski said. “They can defend and shoot it, too. I was really impressed with them, they’re a very good basketball team.”

The opening quarter of Tuesday’s win saw the Trojans hang around early. Otsego scored 16 points, led by Sam Bronkema with seven in the frame.

The Trojans battled defensively, but looked a little flat at times. Offensively they posted seven points in the first few minutes with Grady Miller scoring four points.

The second quarter proved to be a big one for Otsego. The Bulldogs piled on 28 points in the stanza, including making 8-of-13 free throws. Bronkema poured in 15 points in the second quarter, including hitting a pair of 3-pointers that forced SHS timeouts.

The Trojans struggled to get anything going offensively and posted just 11 points. Otsego was able to lead the contest at halftime, 44-18.

But to open the second half, Sturgis had a bit of a spark. The Trojans scored the opening seven points in the third quarter, getting a triple from Ian Smith and buckets from Miller and Jacob Thompson.

“I told the guys at half, we might not be able to win the game, but we are playing for pride now. We gotta play harder, play tougher,” Kurowski said. “I thought they responded well. Our guys played hard and that’s all you can ask for.”

Otsego was able to quickly regain possession of the game, however.

The Bulldogs would score 16 of the next 22 points in the game and led the contest 60-31 entering the final eight minutes. There, Otsego kept the offense going with 20 additional points added to the scoreboard.

Bronkema led all scorers with 25 points, Blake Marks and Cooper Smalldon were the only other Otsego players in double figures with 10 points each.

Sturgis was led by Thompson with 17 points. Smith connected for eight while Miller scored six. Jonny Morgan hit for five points and Gibson Cary made four.

Otsego was 15-of-23 from the foul line in the game, SHS was 5-of-9.

Now the Trojans turn their sights to Friday’s game with rival Three Rivers.

“This game was a learning experience for us tonight, but we have a big rivalry game on Friday,” Kurowski said. “We need to move on and start thinking about Three Rivers.”

The Trojans will play a double header at the varsity level on Friday, the girls game is scheduled to start at 5:45 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Otsego posts big win over Sturgis

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localsportsjournal.com

Highly-ranked Muskegon wins big over Wyoming, 84-52

The Muskegon Big Reds boys’ basketball team proved its lofty ranking in Division 1 on Friday night. The undefeated Big Reds, ranked No. 3 in the state, scored an 84-52 victory over Wyoming in the OK Conference-Green contest. The two teams combined to go 51-of-71 from the free-throw line....
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

Three Rivers football coach steps down after 18 seasons, 105 wins

THREE RIVERS, MI – For the first time in almost two decades, Three Rivers will have a new head coach pacing the high school football sidelines following Thursday’s resignation of J.J. Wagner. Wagner spent the last 24 years at Three Rivers, including 18 as the Wildcats’ head coach,...
THREE RIVERS, MI
FanSided

Notre Dame football: CJ Carr undercover recruiting?

Notre Dame football arguably landed its most important prospect from the class of 2024 very early in the cycle; he seems as locked in as possible. Like Drayk Bowen last year and Blake Fisher in years past, CJ Carr is recruiting his fellow classmates hard. Not known to many is that he has an inside track, thanks to Pylon 7on7 Football.
SOUTH BEND, IN
927thevan.com

Friday Night’s Prep Hoops Results; Hope, GVSU with Saturday DH on Tap

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 20, 2023) – In high school basketball on Friday night, these results:. On Tuesday around 6:40 PM, depending on the length of the JV games beforehand, hear the Wyoming at Zeeland West boys game on 99 7/1450 WHTC, or the Fruitport Calvary Christian at Saugatuck girls contest on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wsjmsports.com

Benton Harbor hands Watervliet first loss – Thursday Morning Sports Update

MHSAA – High School Sports. Grant Gondrezick II had 21 points in the first half but did not play in the second half of Benton Harbor’s 71-68 win over previously unbeaten Watervliet. Watervliet had a 35-33 lead at halftime before the Tigers rallied in the second half for the win. Antwan Callahan added 15 points for the Tigers. Tyson Williams had a game high 24 points for Watervliet, and Kaiden Bierhalter had 17. Benton Harbor improves to 7-2 on the season while Watervliet falls to 6-1.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Fox17

Wayland Schools: Elementary school teacher passes away in crash

WAYLAND, Mich. — The Wayland community is mourning the sudden loss of an elementary school teacher. Wayland Union Schools sent a letter to parents Sunday explaining Ms. Katrina Brown was involved in a crash on Saturday, Jan. 14. She has since passed away. Superintendent Tim Reeves says Brown was...
WAYLAND, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse

That’s how much sunshine Grand Rapids experienced over the first eight days of the year, before the glowing orb finally broke through the clouds. And the city was no anomaly: For nearly two weeks, clouds blanketed large swaths of Michigan, occasionally accompanied by rainfall that transformed our winter wonderland into a muddy mess.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has the No. 1 Beer City in America

We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Michigan. Now, one Michigan hotspot has been dubbed the best beer city in all of America. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the best beer city in the U.S. In the article, the crew at 1-best.com says, “These 10 cities from across the United States offer stellar selections of established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals and even thriving homebrewing communities where novice brewers can get their foot in the door.” For the study, “a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Sturgis Journal

Sturgis Journal

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sturgis, MI from Sturgis Journal.

 http://sturgisjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy