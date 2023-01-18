Jeremy Hyde will stick around Port CharlesPhoto byTrend Street screenshot. Jeremy Stark will stick around Genoa City a little longer. Soaps in Depth has just announced that the newest villain on The Young and the RestlessJeremy Stark will have an extended stay in Genoa City which can only mean more trouble for Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters). Jack gave Jeremy more money than he had asked for and was hoping he would leave Genoa City far behind. James Hyde who portrays the man who is threatening Diane revealed the information in Soap Opera Digest that his villainous character will be sticking around.

22 DAYS AGO