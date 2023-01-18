Read full article on original website
Mystery over missing mom Ana Walshe’s ‘big surprise’ for New Year after she sold big assets for cash
Three days before Ana Walshe was reported missing, she and her husband Brian told their longterm tenants they were abruptly selling their rental property.Mike Silva told CBS Boston it felt like a personal betrayal as he had been led to believe the Walshes would eventually sell the apartment they had lived in for four years in Revere, Massachusetts, to he and his fiancée Mandi.Ms Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early hours of 1 January at her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts.Friends told NBC Washington that she had been rushing to get rid of assets including an apartment and her...
Investigators recovered trash bags at Brian Walshe's mom's apartment complex containing a hatchet, women's clothing, and a COVID-19 vaccination card with Ana Walshe's name on it, prosecutors alleged
Prosecutors said items in the recovered trash bags — including towels and rugs — were covered in dark stains that looked like blood.
Missing woman Ana Walshe’s husband Brian charged with her murder after mom-of-3’s blood found in basement
ANA Walshe's husband has been charged with her murder more than two weeks after the missing mom was last seen. Brian Walshe, 46, was arrested on January 8 and charged initially with misleading police investigators during their investigation into his wife's disappearance. The new charges were filed on Tuesday by...
‘How long before a body starts to smell’: A list of Brian Walshe’s Google searches, according to prosecutors
Brian Walshe is accused of murdering his wife, Ana Walshe, and dismembering her body. She was last seen Jan. 1. The day after his wife Ana Walshe was last seen, prosecutors allege Brian Walshe asked Google, “Can you be charged with murder without a body?”. Walshe, 47, got his...
Missing Massachusetts mom Ana Walshe tried calling friends and family on night she vanished
A missing Massachusetts woman tried to call friends and family members hours before she disappeared, according to reports. Ana Walshe, 39, tried to reach her mother, sister and maid-of-honour in Serbia at around midnight on New Year’s Eve and again at 1am, her mom Milanka Ljubicic told Fox News in an interview.The family members were asleep at the time, while Ms Walshe’s friend was at a New Year’s Eve party and didn’t hear her phone, Ms Ljubicic told Fox News from her home in the Serbian capital of Belgrade. “And now, I regret not getting the phone, because she’s disappeared,”...
Cohasset Police Share Update on Walshe Family Dog
Among the subjects that amateur sleuths have been wondering about in the Ana Walshe missing person case is what happened to the family's dog. Walshe, missing since New Year's Day, had posted to Instagram about the dog, named Hans, several times. The German shepherd is a military dog, she said in one post.
Missing Mom Ana Walshe's Kids Are in State Custody. Her Friends Want Them to Stay with People They Know
Ana Walshe is mom to three young boys, ages 2, 4, and 6 Friends of missing mom Ana Walshe are pleading with the state to keep her young children together and place them with people they already know. Following the arrest of their father Brian Walshe, in connection to their mother Ana Walshe's disappearance, the couple's kids were handed over to Brian's mom, Ana's friend Pamela Bardhi tells PEOPLE. Bardhi says shortly after, Massachusetts authorities stepped in and took the children, ages 2, 4, and 6, from Brian's mother...
Friends of Ana Walshe heartbroken as her husband faces murder charge
BOSTON - On Wednesday, when Brian Walshe faces a judge to be officially charged with killing his wife Ana, it will be exactly two weeks since he first began calling friends asking if they'd seen her. "I've had a gut feeling since the day that I saw her missing post on Facebook. I had this gut-wrenching feeling that something horrible happened to her," said Pamela Bardhi, a colleague of Ana Walshe. Ana had not been seen for days before Brian Walshe called her friends, and there have been only tragic twists and turns since.RELATED: Timeline of events in Ana...
