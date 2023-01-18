My cousin left her phone open on my bed while showering and I decided to scroll through her phone (Something we both do without reason). There was a group chat including her and some of our closest friends talking about me, and how ignorant I was to certain situations. As I read through the text messages, I realized that a former friend of mines was also involved in the conversation. Mind you, this is an individual I parted ways with because the rest of the group felt she was untrustworthy and manipulative. They were rehashing a group dinner date they all had at her house, and debating rather or not to tell me that my former friend had introduced my cousin to an ex of mine, and they were now involved in a polygamy relationship. Without a second thought, I not only added myself and the ex to the conversation, but I also included each of the girl's parents. I then uploaded screenshots of my cousin's mychart from her most recent doctors visit informing them of her positive Herpes Simplex diagnosis and I also added the link to my former friend's FansOnly profile. I then got up and left without comment and blocked every individuall from contacting me. Was I wrong in my actions? -Tangela.

