Minnesota weather: Cloudy weekend and average temperatures
(FOX 9) - The weekend will be quiet with temperatures average for this time of year, but there could be a few stray flurries along the way. Saturday will feel like a typical day in January, with temperatures reaching the mid 20s. A light wind coming out of the southwest could make the temperatures feel slightly colder in the mid to upper teens.
Minnesota weather: Quiet, seasonable weekend ahead
(FOX 9) - After yesterday's storm dropped between 3.5 and 5.5 inches of snow in the metro, the upcoming weekend will be quiet with seasonable temperatures. Friday will be cloudy with highs in the mid-20s, with a near carbon copy on Saturday. Sunday will be slightly colder with a bit...
A January above zero? Minnesota's warming winters on show this month
It’s a pretty rare thing to not drop below zero in the Twin Cities in January but so far 2023 is doing just that. Only three other times since the 1873 records began have we not dropped subzero: 2021, 2006, and 1990. Prior to 1990 we’ve never had a January without subzero temperatures.
Minnesota weather: Snow totals top 8 inches in southern regions Thursday
(FOX 9) - With snow beginning around 1 a.m. Thursday for much of the central and southern regions of Minnesota, some areas received more snow than others. FOX 9 meteorologist Jennifer McDermed reports the Twin Cities metro has picked up 3-5 inches, with higher amounts to the southeast. Leading totals...
Thursday's forecast: 3-6 inches of snow expected
Heavier snow is falling in southern Minnesota. By this afternoon the Twin Cities should see between 3 and 6 inches of snow. Southern Minnesota could see 9 inches.
Minnesota Trail Camera Catches A Wolf Pack Playing During A Snowstorm
As the clock gets close to 3 in the afternoon I often struggle with staying on task, especially if it's close to 3 on a Friday. If you are looking for something to keep your eyes on the screen, you know so it at least looks like you are working, take some time to enjoy this Minnesota wolf pack playing in a snowstorm.
Minnesota weather: Heavy snow rolls in overnight, expected to be commute-buster
After a stretch of rain and mild temperatures earlier in the week, much of southern and southeastern Minnesota will see snow Wednesday into Thursday. An approaching system will bring heavy snow showers throughout times beginning overnight into Thursday morning.
Thursday's snow expected through early afternoon, 3-6 inches possible
(FOX 9) - The snow started falling in the metro around 1 a.m. Thursday and is expected to last through the early afternoon. Snowfall is falling at a rate of about ¼ of an inch to a ½ an hour and when all is said and done the metro should have between 3 and 6 inches of new snow. Temps will hold steady around 30 through most of the day.
Weather Advisory And Storm Warning For Thursday
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The latest winter storm is bringing heavy snow and wind through parts of Minnesota and most of Wisconsin on Thursday. The Twin Ports area is on the northern fringe of the storm and could see 2 to 5 inches of snow with more just inland from Lake Superior in Douglas County.
Locations to Find Good Ice Fishing Spots in Minnesota
Ice fishing has been challenging this season due to the heavy amounts of snow on area lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the slush on the ice along with puddles, in some cases, from rain a few days ago make it messy and difficult to navigate on Central Minnesota lakes. Schmitt says because of the conditions area lakes just don't have road systems or they are very limited. He explains that locations on lakes that typically have lots of ice houses on them just don't right now.
St. Paul declares snow emergency starting Thursday night
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The City of St. Paul has declared a snow emergency starting Thursday night after the Twin Cities saw a fresh blanket of snow overnight. Areas of the Twin Cities metro saw between three and six inches of snow overnight from the winter weather. The snowfall came as St. Paul was trying to catch up on plowing on residential streets from the last snow storm.
Winter storm watch now includes south metro; latest Twin Cities snow projections
The winter storm watch for southern Minnesota has been expanded to include Scott and Dakota counties in the south Twin Cities metro. The National Weather Service has updated its watch map on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of heavy snow that is expected to start Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday. Scott...
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Minnesota using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Thursday, January 19th, 2023
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Rochester and most of southern Minnesota until 3:00 PM on Thursday. You can see the hourly forecast and an interactive radar here and real-time road conditions are always available on our free app. Travel will be difficult this morning across the entire region.
Is Anyone Else Confused By The Inaccurate Markings On Central Minnesota Roads?
Am I the only one who gets a bit confused by the inaccuracies in road markings around the area? Just driving my son to work, I come across a few of these confusing markings, and I think to myself, 'When Tanner gets his license, will he follow these arrows into a field?" The picture above is a portion of County Road 120 between Kwik Trip store #150 and Love of Christ Lutheran Church, just past the intersection of County Road 120 and Pinecone Road. The arrows lead to NOWHERE on the left.
New Trend Human Composting, Is It Legal In Minnesota?
In the past two years, two states have legalized human composting. Multiple States are beginning to propose the idea. Is it legal in Minnesota?. Growing up, I watched a lot of horror movies. My dad was a big fan of zombies, so I spent many hours watching classics such as 'Night Of The Living Dead', 'Dawn Of The Dead', 'Re-animator', and so on. Besides being slightly scared of a zombie apocalypse, I always thought of "what happens when there's no more room for bodies in cemeteries?"
Slips and falls on the ice, who is liable? And who has to pay?
MINNEAPOLIS — During Minnesota winters ice can become unavoidable. It's everywhere you look, but what happens when you slip and fall on the ice and get hurt, or someone else gets hurt on your property?. Who's liable? And who has to pay?. David Rochlin says it's a common request...
There’s Still Time to Apply for Energy Assistance
So far this heating season over 61,000 Minnesota households have received energy assistance through the LIHEAP program. (Low Income Energy Assistance Program) Spokesman Michael Schmitz:. “I just want to encourage folks that are struggling, or if you know somebody who is struggling to pay for their energy or really any...
Discover the Deepest Lake in the Twin Cities
© 1,024 × 660 pixels, file size: 76 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. In the US State of Minnesota, the term “Twin Cities” describes the metropolitan area around the confluence of Minnesota, Mississippi, and St. Croix Rivers. With an estimated population of 2.3 million people, this area is one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the country. The name Twin Cities is a reference to the two biggest cities in the area: Minneapolis and St. Paul. Both cities are hotbeds for arts and culture, offering everything from world-class museums to cutting-edge theaters and concerts. Outdoor enthusiasts will also love exploring the area’s numerous scenic trails, forests, and lakes. One of the many beauties of this region is Lake Phalen, the deepest lake in the Twin Cities. Read on to learn more about this lake, including its size, history, and other interesting facts.
George Herrold and His Proposed ‘Northern Route’ for Interstate 94
ST. PAUL, MN - Discussions about building a highway to connect Minneapolis and St. Paul began in 1920 and gained momentum shortly after World War II. Rapidly increasing automobile use post-war meant it was time to consider ways to overcome surging gridlock on local city streets.
