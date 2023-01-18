ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Cloudy weekend and average temperatures

(FOX 9) - The weekend will be quiet with temperatures average for this time of year, but there could be a few stray flurries along the way. Saturday will feel like a typical day in January, with temperatures reaching the mid 20s. A light wind coming out of the southwest could make the temperatures feel slightly colder in the mid to upper teens.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Quiet, seasonable weekend ahead

(FOX 9) - After yesterday's storm dropped between 3.5 and 5.5 inches of snow in the metro, the upcoming weekend will be quiet with seasonable temperatures. Friday will be cloudy with highs in the mid-20s, with a near carbon copy on Saturday. Sunday will be slightly colder with a bit...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Thursday's snow expected through early afternoon, 3-6 inches possible

(FOX 9) - The snow started falling in the metro around 1 a.m. Thursday and is expected to last through the early afternoon. Snowfall is falling at a rate of about ¼ of an inch to a ½ an hour and when all is said and done the metro should have between 3 and 6 inches of new snow. Temps will hold steady around 30 through most of the day.
MINNESOTA STATE
katcountry989.com

Weather Advisory And Storm Warning For Thursday

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The latest winter storm is bringing heavy snow and wind through parts of Minnesota and most of Wisconsin on Thursday. The Twin Ports area is on the northern fringe of the storm and could see 2 to 5 inches of snow with more just inland from Lake Superior in Douglas County.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Locations to Find Good Ice Fishing Spots in Minnesota

Ice fishing has been challenging this season due to the heavy amounts of snow on area lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the slush on the ice along with puddles, in some cases, from rain a few days ago make it messy and difficult to navigate on Central Minnesota lakes. Schmitt says because of the conditions area lakes just don't have road systems or they are very limited. He explains that locations on lakes that typically have lots of ice houses on them just don't right now.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

St. Paul declares snow emergency starting Thursday night

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The City of St. Paul has declared a snow emergency starting Thursday night after the Twin Cities saw a fresh blanket of snow overnight. Areas of the Twin Cities metro saw between three and six inches of snow overnight from the winter weather. The snowfall came as St. Paul was trying to catch up on plowing on residential streets from the last snow storm.
SAINT PAUL, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Minnesota

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Minnesota using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Is Anyone Else Confused By The Inaccurate Markings On Central Minnesota Roads?

Am I the only one who gets a bit confused by the inaccuracies in road markings around the area? Just driving my son to work, I come across a few of these confusing markings, and I think to myself, 'When Tanner gets his license, will he follow these arrows into a field?" The picture above is a portion of County Road 120 between Kwik Trip store #150 and Love of Christ Lutheran Church, just past the intersection of County Road 120 and Pinecone Road. The arrows lead to NOWHERE on the left.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

New Trend Human Composting, Is It Legal In Minnesota?

In the past two years, two states have legalized human composting. Multiple States are beginning to propose the idea. Is it legal in Minnesota?. Growing up, I watched a lot of horror movies. My dad was a big fan of zombies, so I spent many hours watching classics such as 'Night Of The Living Dead', 'Dawn Of The Dead', 'Re-animator', and so on. Besides being slightly scared of a zombie apocalypse, I always thought of "what happens when there's no more room for bodies in cemeteries?"
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

There’s Still Time to Apply for Energy Assistance

So far this heating season over 61,000 Minnesota households have received energy assistance through the LIHEAP program. (Low Income Energy Assistance Program) Spokesman Michael Schmitz:. “I just want to encourage folks that are struggling, or if you know somebody who is struggling to pay for their energy or really any...
MINNESOTA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in the Twin Cities

© 1,024 × 660 pixels, file size: 76 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. In the US State of Minnesota, the term “Twin Cities” describes the metropolitan area around the confluence of Minnesota, Mississippi, and St. Croix Rivers. With an estimated population of 2.3 million people, this area is one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the country. The name Twin Cities is a reference to the two biggest cities in the area: Minneapolis and St. Paul. Both cities are hotbeds for arts and culture, offering everything from world-class museums to cutting-edge theaters and concerts. Outdoor enthusiasts will also love exploring the area’s numerous scenic trails, forests, and lakes. One of the many beauties of this region is Lake Phalen, the deepest lake in the Twin Cities. Read on to learn more about this lake, including its size, history, and other interesting facts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

