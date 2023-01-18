Read full article on original website
Related
Kanye's New Wife Is No Kim K.: Shocked Friends Describe Rapper's Australian-Born Bride Bianca Censori As 'Quiet, Normal Girl'
Kanye West’s new wife's family asked for privacy after it emerged the Kim Kardashian lookalike rushed down the aisle and said ‘I do’ to the rapper in a private ceremony this week.“It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” Angelina, the sister of Bianca Censori, said in a new interview.Another relative, Alyssia Censori, added the family was “super happy for them both.” As RadarOnline.com reported, Hollywood was stunned to learn Kanye, 45, married Bianca, a Yeezy employee, in secret nuptials in Beverly Hills on Thursday, January...
musictimes.com
Kanye West Married: Ye 'Loves' Bianca Censori Because She's No Kim Kardashian?
It has been said that Kanye West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, "hates" his new wife. Two months after Kanye and Kim officially divorced, he married Bianca Censori. Everyone was astonished by the marriage announcement, but the creator of SKIMS didn't appear too surprised. According to Page Six, the reality TV personality...
'I'm Holding On By A Thread': Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Crying, Talks Shielding Kids From Kanye West Co-Parenting Drama
Kim Kardashian is a tough cookie, and when it comes to protecting her children, she'll go to the ends of the earth for them — even if that means putting on a happy face in the wake of her public co-parenting drama with her ex-husband Kanye West, RadarOnline.com can reveal.The Kardashians star broke down crying while discussing how hard she's tried to shield her children — North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — from their father's off-the-wall rants and the problems they have co-parenting before and after their lengthy divorce was finalized."I definitely protected him [Kanye] and I still will...
Sasha Obama’s Profanity-Laced Video Goes Viral On TikTok – Did Barack & Michelle Obama Approve?
While her parents, former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama are often hailed by their fans for having both class and sass, it looks like their daughter Sasha Obama is showing another side of the first family that we haven’t seen before.
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
The Most Expensive Car In Snoop Dogg's Collection
Snoop Dogg is well-known in the music industry as a rapper and producer. But his car collection is equally impressive. This is the most expensive car he owns.
North West Unveils Jaw-Dropping Transformation as Dad Kanye West
North West is Bound 2 the family legacy. Once again proving she's a makeup pro, the 9-year-old debuted a new transformation on TikTok by dressing as dad Kanye West, complete with full eyebrows, a...
People Are Still Shocked by Kim Kardashian's Real Hair Length
When it comes to hair, Kim Kardashian is a chameleon. In recent years, she's tried everything from her signature dark waves to a more controversial platinum blond (à la Marilyn Monroe) at the Met Gala and everything in between. In a Dec. 24 video posted on Kardashian and daughter North West's joint TikTok account, fans got a look at what the Skims founder's real hair looks like now. And more recently, fans are expressing their surprise, taken aback by her shorter length.
Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper
Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Responds To Soulja Boy’s Gay Rapper Comments: ‘Can’t Let U Say That’
Boosie Badazz has taken Soulja Boy to task over his assertion that he is “one of the last straight rappers in the game” during a recent Instagram Live rant. On Thursday (December 29), the “Turn My Swag On” rapper seemingly fired a series of subliminal shots in NBA YoungBoy’s direction, reigniting their long-simmering beef. Although he didn’t name names, Soulja Boy went in on an unspecified rapper who paints his nails, labeling him and others like him “gay” while proclaiming to be “one of the last straight rappers in the game.”
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Bianca Censori Is the Head of Architecture for Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand: Meet His New Rumored Wife
Who did Kanye “Ye” West marry? The “Jesus Walks” rapper reportedly tied the knot with his new rumored wife, a woman named Bianca Censori, in early January 2023. Naturally, fans of both Ye and the Kardashian-Jenners are curious about the lady who apparently stole the Grammy Award winner’s heart following his messy divorce from former spouse Kim Kardashian. Keep reading...
musictimes.com
Snoop Dogg Forced to 'Insult' Dionne Warwick on Her Face, Says The Legend Scared Him
Snoop Dogg recalled Dionne Warwick calling him out for his sexist lyrics. In CNN's "Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over," the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper recalled Dionne Warwick inviting him, Suge Knight, and others to her house at 7:00 a.m. It was so intimidating to contemplate meeting Warwick,...
wegotthiscovered.com
What is Kanye West’s net worth going into 2023?
Formerly a multibillionaire, Ye‘s earnings have nosedived in concurrence with his reputation. He’s still one of the world’s richest musicians, but his rash of antisemitic comments have cut his net worth by roughly three-quarters. If he continues his poisonous rhetoric and continues to be punished by civil society, his valuation will likely fall even farther. Here’s what Ye’s net worth looks like as we approach 2023.
Yo Gotti And Angela Simmons Take Their Relationship Courtside In First Public Outing
Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have made their public debut as a couple in the rapper’s hometown after confirming their relationship on Instagram. The pair was spotted courtside during the Memphis Grizzlies game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night (Jan 18). Photos of the new romance were shared by Simmons on her Instagram page with the caption “Long as I’m next to you.” She finished the upload with a red heart emoji. More from VIBE.comA$AP Rocky And Rihanna Share A Ghetto Love Tale In “D.M.B.” Music VideoStorm Reid and "Super Sweet" Shedeur Sanders Make Red Carpet Debut As A CoupleLori...
Report: T.J. Holmes Was Intimate with 24-Year-Old Intern Almost a Decade Ago
According to The Daily Mail, T.J. Holmes is being linked to another “romantic affair” that took place in his office some 10 years ago. The paper reported that the suspended GMA3 co-host reportedly had an affair in 2015 with an intern, then 24-year-old Jasmin Pettaway, who connected with him for the possibility of gaining him as a mentor.
Nia Long Responds To Rumors She’s Dating Co-Star Omarion After Flirty Red Carpet Moment
If there’s one thing Nia Long, 52, is it’s single! The You People star took to the comments section of a video on The Shade Room‘s Instagram to dispute any romance speculation between her and her co-star Omarion, 38, on Friday. “#PressPlay: The smile on #Omarion’s face says it all!”, the outlet captioned the clip of Omarion and Nia briefly holding hands on the red carpet. Nia quickly took to the comments and wrote, “Everybody simmer down… I’m single AF,” along with a kissy face emoji.
hotnewhiphop.com
Foxy Brown Calls Keith Murray A “Crackhead” & “Dope Fiend”
Murray recently gave explicit detail of an alleged sexual encounter with the hitmaker. We’ve heard more from Keith Murray than many of us would have liked in recent weeks. The veteran rapper’s interview with The Art of Dialogue continues to go viral as clips of the chat take over social media. Most notably, Murray detailed alleged sexual encounters with fellow rappers Shawnna and Foxy Brown. The ladies did appreciate the mention, and they also made sure to call him out on Instagram.
Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade, 26, ‘Steals’ Dads’ Detroit Piston’s Jacket For Game: Watch
Eminem‘s daughter Hailie Jade raided her dad’s closet for this look! The Just A Little Bit Shady podcast host, 26, showed off a Detroit Pistons jacket in a TikTok video on Wednesday, Dec. 21 — confessing she “stole” the item from the “Lose Yourself” rapper. “I’m not a last-minute person, but I specifically had an outfit in mind for this and it’s the holidays so why not go out on a random weeknight,” she said in the “Get Ready With Me” video as she modeled the look before heading to the game with her boyfriend. It turns out a “friend” of hers gets company tickets to see the NBA team.
Business Insider
50 Cent says Dr. Dre didn't want '21 Questions' on his debut album because it was too commercial
50 Cent said Dr. Dre didn't want "21 Questions" on his debut album because it was too commercial. "He said, 'I don't know why you want it?'" 50 recalled Dre saying to him. "21 Questions" scored 50 his second No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. During his recent...
Comments / 2