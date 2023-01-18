Three decades after his photographs of a family in Blackpool came to symbolise the deprivation of post-Thatcherite Britain, Craig Easton caught up with the now adult children. In 1992, Craig Easton was commissioned by the French newspaper Libération to take photographs to illustrate a story on the idea of the British “underclass” – what the Tories of the time called “something for nothing” society. Easton spent some time with Mandy and Mick Williams and their family in Blackpool. Mick had lost his job as a removals man and he and his wife and six children had subsisted for years on benefits in a temporary hostel. The pictures of the Williams children became emblematic of the deprivation of post-Thatcherite Britain.

